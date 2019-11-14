PROV
Northwestern hangs on for 72-63 win over Providence

  • AP
  • Nov 14, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) After opening the season with a stunning home loss last week, Northwestern bounced back in a big way Wednesday night.

Ryan Young had 16 points and Anthony Gaines added 14 as the Wildcats raced to a big lead and hung on for a 72-63 victory over Providence as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

Miller Kopp had 12 points and Pat Spencer 11 as Northwestern rebounded from a 71-61 loss to a Merrimack team playing just its second game as a Division I program.

''Obviously, this was a huge win for us; probably the understatement of the year,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''I'm just really proud of our guys. I thought we were really tight in our first game because everybody wants to do so well and they're young kids that really haven't done much at this level.''

Alpha Diallo had 15 points and 14 rebounds and David Duke added 14 points as Providence dropped to 2-1.

Northwestern (1-1) led by 20 points in the second half before Providence closed within three points.

''They imposed their will on us early, then we weren't able to sustain it late,'' Friars coach Ed Cooley said. ''You've got to play near perfect when you get down like that. They made some timely baskets.''

The Wildcats closed the first half with a 12-2 run - seven points by Kopp - to take a 40-29 halftime lead. They were 12 for 20 from the field overall, including 5-for-8 shooting on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats continued their surge after the intermission, opening the second half with a 10-2 run for a 50-31 advantage.

A few minutes later, Young, a redshirt freshman, converted a 3-point play with 12:37 remaining for a 55-35 lead, NU's biggest of the game.

Providence, though, answered with a run of 14 straight points to pull within 55-49. Luwane Pipkins had a pair of 3-pointers and Maliek White added five points during the run.

''I was proud of us coming back, but that's the grit we have to show from the beginning and, honestly, I was caught off guard and surprised by the way we played,'' Cooley said.

The Wildcats went scoreless for 4:06 before Pete Nance hit an 18-footer with 8:31 to play.

The Friars continued to disrupt Northwestern with pressure and trimmed the deficit to 62-59 with a little more than two minutes to go. But Young answered with a basket down low and Gaines added a pair of free throws on the next possession for a 66-59 lead with 1:07 to play.

''I knew we were gonna play much better, I knew we were gonna play hard, I knew we were gonna play with a lot of fight,'' Collins said, ''but I didn't know if that was gonna mean winning because I know how good Providence is and is going to be.''

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an annual eight-game series played between the Big Ten Conference and the Big East Conference to tip-off the college basketball season.

BIG PICTURE

Providence: After opening with blowout wins over Sacred Heart and NJIT, the Friars struggled in stepping up to face a team from a Power 5 conference. They rallied late, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Northwestern: Making shots cures most ills, so the Wildcats looked like a much different (and improved) team than in last week's opener before the basket tightened up down the stretch. One area of concern is defensive rebounding. Providence crashed the boards for 20 offensive rebounds.

SOUL SEARCHING

Two days after the Merrimack loss, the NU players and coaches gathered before practice to clear the air.

''We came together Sunday, looked each other in the eyes and said, `This can't happen,''' Gaines said.

UP NEXT

Providence hosts Saint Peter's Saturday.

Northwestern hosts Radford Tuesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Duke
A. Gaines
21.0 Min. Per Game 21.0
2.0 Pts. Per Game 2.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
51.6 Field Goal % 37.5
60.0 Three Point % 50.0
72.7 Free Throw % 90.0
+ 1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Alpha Diallo 2.0
+ 2 Alpha Diallo made layup 4.0
+ 2 A.J. Turner made dunk, assist by Pat Spencer 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Young 18.0
  Luwane Pipkins missed layup 20.0
+ 1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Greg Gantt 25.0
+ 1 Emmitt Holt made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 63 72
Field Goals 22-72 (30.6%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 8-35 (22.9%) 7-16 (43.8%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 42
Offensive 17 6
Defensive 17 32
Team 7 4
Assists 13 17
Steals 12 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 19
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 1 1
11
A. Diallo G
15 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
15
R. Young C
16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Providence 2-1 293463
home team logo Northwestern 1-1 403272
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Providence 2-1 91.0 PPG 47 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Northwestern 1-1 61.0 PPG 34 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
11
A. Diallo G 17.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 2.5 APG 40.6 FG%
15
R. Young C 5.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Diallo G 15 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
15
R. Young C 16 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
30.6 FG% 48.9
22.9 3PT FG% 43.8
61.1 FT% 76.0
Providence
Starters
A. Diallo
D. Duke
L. Pipkins
K. Young
A. Reeves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Diallo 15 14 2 6/21 1/8 2/5 3 38 3 1 1 6 8
D. Duke 14 5 2 4/10 2/4 4/5 3 30 0 0 1 1 4
L. Pipkins 9 0 3 3/15 3/11 0/0 4 30 4 0 1 0 0
K. Young 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 2 2
A. Reeves 0 0 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
G. Gantt
E. Holt
M. White
J. Nichols Jr.
N. Horchler
A. Fonts
N. Watson
K. Monroe
J. Bynum
T. Dempsey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Gantt 9 5 0 4/4 1/1 0/0 4 15 1 1 0 4 1
E. Holt 7 4 1 1/4 0/1 5/6 0 22 0 1 0 2 2
M. White 7 2 4 3/10 1/7 0/2 5 29 3 0 2 2 0
J. Nichols Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
N. Horchler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fonts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bynum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dempsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 34 13 22/72 8/35 11/18 24 200 12 3 9 17 17
Northwestern
Starters
R. Young
A. Gaines
M. Kopp
P. Spencer
P. Nance
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Young 16 7 3 7/9 0/0 2/4 4 29 0 1 2 2 5
A. Gaines 14 7 4 3/6 1/1 7/8 1 32 2 0 2 2 5
M. Kopp 12 7 0 4/9 2/5 2/3 4 28 0 0 4 1 6
P. Spencer 11 1 5 3/6 1/2 4/5 4 18 2 0 2 0 1
P. Nance 9 8 2 3/9 1/3 2/3 2 32 2 2 4 1 7
Bench
R. Beran
A. Turner
B. Buie
J. Jones
T. Malnati
C. Audige
R. Greer
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Beran 8 0 1 2/2 2/2 2/2 1 14 0 1 1 0 0
A. Turner 2 7 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 26 1 0 0 0 7
B. Buie 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 3 0 0
J. Jones 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 38 17 23/47 7/16 19/25 19 200 7 4 19 6 32
