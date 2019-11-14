Northwestern hangs on for 72-63 win over Providence
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) After opening the season with a stunning home loss last week, Northwestern bounced back in a big way Wednesday night.
Ryan Young had 16 points and Anthony Gaines added 14 as the Wildcats raced to a big lead and hung on for a 72-63 victory over Providence as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
Miller Kopp had 12 points and Pat Spencer 11 as Northwestern rebounded from a 71-61 loss to a Merrimack team playing just its second game as a Division I program.
''Obviously, this was a huge win for us; probably the understatement of the year,'' Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. ''I'm just really proud of our guys. I thought we were really tight in our first game because everybody wants to do so well and they're young kids that really haven't done much at this level.''
Alpha Diallo had 15 points and 14 rebounds and David Duke added 14 points as Providence dropped to 2-1.
Northwestern (1-1) led by 20 points in the second half before Providence closed within three points.
''They imposed their will on us early, then we weren't able to sustain it late,'' Friars coach Ed Cooley said. ''You've got to play near perfect when you get down like that. They made some timely baskets.''
The Wildcats closed the first half with a 12-2 run - seven points by Kopp - to take a 40-29 halftime lead. They were 12 for 20 from the field overall, including 5-for-8 shooting on 3-pointers.
The Wildcats continued their surge after the intermission, opening the second half with a 10-2 run for a 50-31 advantage.
A few minutes later, Young, a redshirt freshman, converted a 3-point play with 12:37 remaining for a 55-35 lead, NU's biggest of the game.
Providence, though, answered with a run of 14 straight points to pull within 55-49. Luwane Pipkins had a pair of 3-pointers and Maliek White added five points during the run.
''I was proud of us coming back, but that's the grit we have to show from the beginning and, honestly, I was caught off guard and surprised by the way we played,'' Cooley said.
The Wildcats went scoreless for 4:06 before Pete Nance hit an 18-footer with 8:31 to play.
The Friars continued to disrupt Northwestern with pressure and trimmed the deficit to 62-59 with a little more than two minutes to go. But Young answered with a basket down low and Gaines added a pair of free throws on the next possession for a 66-59 lead with 1:07 to play.
''I knew we were gonna play much better, I knew we were gonna play hard, I knew we were gonna play with a lot of fight,'' Collins said, ''but I didn't know if that was gonna mean winning because I know how good Providence is and is going to be.''
The Gavitt Tipoff Games is an annual eight-game series played between the Big Ten Conference and the Big East Conference to tip-off the college basketball season.
BIG PICTURE
Providence: After opening with blowout wins over Sacred Heart and NJIT, the Friars struggled in stepping up to face a team from a Power 5 conference. They rallied late, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Northwestern: Making shots cures most ills, so the Wildcats looked like a much different (and improved) team than in last week's opener before the basket tightened up down the stretch. One area of concern is defensive rebounding. Providence crashed the boards for 20 offensive rebounds.
SOUL SEARCHING
Two days after the Merrimack loss, the NU players and coaches gathered before practice to clear the air.
''We came together Sunday, looked each other in the eyes and said, `This can't happen,''' Gaines said.
UP NEXT
Providence hosts Saint Peter's Saturday.
Northwestern hosts Radford Tuesday night.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|21.0
|2.0
|Pts. Per Game
|2.0
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|2.0
|Reb. Per Game
|2.0
|51.6
|Field Goal %
|37.5
|60.0
|Three Point %
|50.0
|72.7
|Free Throw %
|90.0
|+ 1
|Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Alpha Diallo
|2.0
|+ 2
|Alpha Diallo made layup
|4.0
|+ 2
|A.J. Turner made dunk, assist by Pat Spencer
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Young
|18.0
|Luwane Pipkins missed layup
|20.0
|+ 1
|Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Greg Gantt
|25.0
|+ 1
|Emmitt Holt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|72
|Field Goals
|22-72 (30.6%)
|23-47 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-35 (22.9%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|42
|Offensive
|17
|6
|Defensive
|17
|32
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|19
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Providence 2-1
|91.0 PPG
|47 RPG
|25.0 APG
|Northwestern 1-1
|61.0 PPG
|34 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|30.6
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|22.9
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|15
|14
|2
|6/21
|1/8
|2/5
|3
|38
|3
|1
|1
|6
|8
|D. Duke
|14
|5
|2
|4/10
|2/4
|4/5
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|L. Pipkins
|9
|0
|3
|3/15
|3/11
|0/0
|4
|30
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Young
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Reeves
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Diallo
|15
|14
|2
|6/21
|1/8
|2/5
|3
|38
|3
|1
|1
|6
|8
|D. Duke
|14
|5
|2
|4/10
|2/4
|4/5
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|L. Pipkins
|9
|0
|3
|3/15
|3/11
|0/0
|4
|30
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Young
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Reeves
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Gantt
|9
|5
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|15
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|E. Holt
|7
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|5/6
|0
|22
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|M. White
|7
|2
|4
|3/10
|1/7
|0/2
|5
|29
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|J. Nichols Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bynum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Dempsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|34
|13
|22/72
|8/35
|11/18
|24
|200
|12
|3
|9
|17
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Young
|16
|7
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|29
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|A. Gaines
|14
|7
|4
|3/6
|1/1
|7/8
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|M. Kopp
|12
|7
|0
|4/9
|2/5
|2/3
|4
|28
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|P. Spencer
|11
|1
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|4/5
|4
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Nance
|9
|8
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|32
|2
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Young
|16
|7
|3
|7/9
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|29
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|A. Gaines
|14
|7
|4
|3/6
|1/1
|7/8
|1
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|M. Kopp
|12
|7
|0
|4/9
|2/5
|2/3
|4
|28
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|P. Spencer
|11
|1
|5
|3/6
|1/2
|4/5
|4
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Nance
|9
|8
|2
|3/9
|1/3
|2/3
|2
|32
|2
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Beran
|8
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A. Turner
|2
|7
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|B. Buie
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|J. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Malnati
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Audige
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Dixon III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Zalewski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sandhu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|38
|17
|23/47
|7/16
|19/25
|19
|200
|7
|4
|19
|6
|32
-
STMYMD
UMBC57
79
Final
-
SHEN
JMAD48
96
Final
-
23LSU
VCU82
84
Final
-
IUPUI
SFLA70
53
Final
-
BRYANT
STPETE69
44
Final
-
LSALLE
PENN59
75
Final
-
COLG
CUSE54
70
Final
-
LAFAY
PRINCE72
65
Final
-
CAN
ALBANY57
83
Final
-
USCUP
VATECH57
80
Final
-
MCNSE
WISC63
83
Final
-
LOYMD
ODU53
62
Final
-
MIAOH
IPFW84
80
Final
-
NCASHV
WAKE79
98
Final
-
BU
UVM47
62
Final
-
BING
CLMB63
75
Final
-
HOFSTRA
BUCK71
86
Final
-
HIGHPT
BC33
59
Final
-
10NOVA
16OHIOST51
76
Final
-
STJOES
UCONN96
87
Final
-
QUINN
BROWN68
70
Final
-
OHIO
IONA81
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
MORGAN71
65
Final
-
LIU
GMASON74
80
Final
-
NJTECH
CORN59
58
Final
-
FDU
FORD50
53
Final
-
VIRWISE
SAMFORD64
102
Final
-
NIAGARA
SFA80
89
Final
-
MARS
MTSU82
96
Final
-
EWASH
STLOU60
82
Final
-
PQ
NICHST66
81
Final
-
GRAM
SELOU81
70
Final
-
TNMART
WILL98
91
Final
-
CSBAK
NIOWA55
67
Final
-
UMKC
DRAKE58
76
Final
-
MNMTH
KSTATE54
73
Final
-
11TXTECH
HOUBP103
74
Final
-
INDST
4LVILLE62
91
Final
-
BALLST
ILLCHI67
48
Final
-
DREXEL
RUT57
62
Final
-
WISGB
NMEX78
93
Final
-
CSFULL
WYO60
53
Final
-
PURDUE
MARQET55
65
Final
-
NEBOM
COLOST65
80
Final
-
FIU
NCST77
86
Final
-
OKLAST
CHARLS73
54
Final
-
PROV
NWEST63
72
Final
-
SUTAH
BYU63
68
Final
-
GC
SDGST61
86
Final