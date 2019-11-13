WISGB
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) JaQuan Lyle scored 31 points, including 20 in the second half Wednesday, to help New Mexico pull away from Green Bay 93-78.

After a rugged first half in which he scored 11 points but turned it over seven times, Lyle took control of the game in the second, going 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and no turnovers.

Carlton Bragg recorded the Lobos' first double-double of the season with 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Makuach Maluach added 16 points.

For the Phoenix (1-2), JayQuan McLoud had 20 points and P.J. Pipes 17.

Several times New Mexico (3-0) threatened to run away with it early, but the Phoenix were able to regain contact.

But the Lobos went on runs of 10-2 and then 14-5 in the second half, with the latter pushing the score to 84-66 as Lyle had two 3-pointers and two foul shots in the surge.

Although New Mexico took a 49-43 lead into the break, it had 13 turnovers, leading to 17 Phoenix points. But the Lobos had just five second-half turnovers, leading to four Green Bay points.

BIG PICTURE

After their second round of the Legends Classic on Saturday, the Lobos face regional and well-regarded rivals UTEP and New Mexico State on the road next week.

For the Phoenix, this is a win-now season as they have five seniors and four juniors. But the team plays a tough non-conference schedule that also includes No. 21 Xavier and Wisconsin, in addition to a season-opening 79-57 loss at Purdue.

UP NEXT

New Mexico next plays Saturday at home against McNeese State in the second round of the Legends Classic. After a two-week hiatus, the tournament resumes in Brooklyn, N,Y., where the Lobos will face Auburn.

Green Bay travels to face the Badgers on Nov. 21 for its second-round matchup of the tournament.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. McCloud
J. Lyle
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
36.4 Field Goal % 62.5
18.2 Three Point % 50.0
71.4 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 2 PJ Pipes made driving layup 6.0
+ 2 Makuach Maluach made alley-oop shot, assist by JJ Caldwell 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault 24.0
  Amari Davis missed jump shot 26.0
+ 1 Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Makuach Maluach made free throw 36.0
  Personal foul on Hunter Crist 36.0
+ 3 Cody Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Pipes 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Amari Davis 1:11
  JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot 1:13
  Defensive rebound by New Mexico 1:41
Team Stats
Points 78 93
Field Goals 30-75 (40.0%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 47
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 25 33
Team 6 5
Assists 22 18
Steals 6 10
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 16 18
Fouls 23 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
11
J. McCloud G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
5
J. Lyle G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Green Bay 1-2 433578
home team logo New Mexico 3-0 494493
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo Green Bay 1-2 86.0 PPG 49.5 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo New Mexico 3-0 94.5 PPG 39 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
11
J. McCloud G 10.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.0 APG 37.5 FG%
5
J. Lyle G 13.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 8.0 APG 68.8 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. McCloud G 20 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
5
J. Lyle G 31 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
40.0 FG% 47.7
30.3 3PT FG% 40.9
72.7 FT% 78.6
Green Bay
Starters
J. McCloud
P. Pipes
K. Hankerson
J. McNair
M. Patterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCloud 20 3 7 7/20 3/13 3/3 0 34 0 0 0 1 2
P. Pipes 17 2 3 7/11 3/6 0/0 3 29 2 0 1 0 2
K. Hankerson 9 1 3 4/12 1/4 0/0 2 29 1 1 4 0 1
J. McNair 3 1 2 1/2 0/0 1/2 4 14 1 0 1 0 1
M. Patterson 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 3 7 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
T. Bell
A. Davis
C. Schwartz
W. Chevalier
H. Crist
J. Jefferson
J. Kellogg III
S. Hemphill
L. Stieber
J. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Bell 13 5 3 6/14 1/4 0/1 1 28 0 0 3 2 3
A. Davis 8 8 2 3/9 0/0 2/3 2 20 0 0 3 2 6
C. Schwartz 6 2 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 4 13 1 0 0 1 1
W. Chevalier 0 7 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 2 18 0 1 1 0 7
H. Crist 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 0 0
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kellogg III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stieber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 32 22 30/75 10/33 8/11 23 200 6 2 16 7 25
New Mexico
Starters
J. Lyle
M. Maluach
C. Bragg Jr.
V. Jackson
J. Caldwell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyle 31 5 5 9/16 5/9 8/8 3 31 1 0 7 0 5
M. Maluach 16 1 2 6/7 2/2 2/2 2 30 1 0 2 1 0
C. Bragg Jr. 11 16 0 4/10 0/1 3/4 2 29 0 1 2 3 13
V. Jackson 4 5 2 1/8 0/4 2/3 2 21 2 0 3 1 4
J. Caldwell 3 4 6 0/5 0/1 3/5 0 32 4 0 1 0 4
Bench
C. Manigault
Z. Martin
K. McGee
T. Percy
V. Hendrix
J. Arroyo
D. Drinnon
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manigault 9 3 1 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 19 0 1 0 2 1
Z. Martin 9 3 2 3/8 0/1 3/4 1 16 2 0 1 0 3
K. McGee 5 3 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 2 2 1
T. Percy 5 2 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Drinnon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 42 18 31/65 9/22 22/28 13 200 10 2 18 9 33
