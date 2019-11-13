Lyle’s 31 leads New Mexico past pesky Green Bay, 93-78
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) JaQuan Lyle scored 31 points, including 20 in the second half Wednesday, to help New Mexico pull away from Green Bay 93-78.
After a rugged first half in which he scored 11 points but turned it over seven times, Lyle took control of the game in the second, going 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and no turnovers.
Carlton Bragg recorded the Lobos' first double-double of the season with 11 points and 16 rebounds, while Makuach Maluach added 16 points.
For the Phoenix (1-2), JayQuan McLoud had 20 points and P.J. Pipes 17.
Several times New Mexico (3-0) threatened to run away with it early, but the Phoenix were able to regain contact.
But the Lobos went on runs of 10-2 and then 14-5 in the second half, with the latter pushing the score to 84-66 as Lyle had two 3-pointers and two foul shots in the surge.
Although New Mexico took a 49-43 lead into the break, it had 13 turnovers, leading to 17 Phoenix points. But the Lobos had just five second-half turnovers, leading to four Green Bay points.
BIG PICTURE
After their second round of the Legends Classic on Saturday, the Lobos face regional and well-regarded rivals UTEP and New Mexico State on the road next week.
For the Phoenix, this is a win-now season as they have five seniors and four juniors. But the team plays a tough non-conference schedule that also includes No. 21 Xavier and Wisconsin, in addition to a season-opening 79-57 loss at Purdue.
UP NEXT
New Mexico next plays Saturday at home against McNeese State in the second round of the Legends Classic. After a two-week hiatus, the tournament resumes in Brooklyn, N,Y., where the Lobos will face Auburn.
Green Bay travels to face the Badgers on Nov. 21 for its second-round matchup of the tournament.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.5
|Min. Per Game
|27.5
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|8.0
|Ast. Per Game
|8.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|62.5
|18.2
|Three Point %
|50.0
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|+ 2
|PJ Pipes made driving layup
|6.0
|+ 2
|Makuach Maluach made alley-oop shot, assist by JJ Caldwell
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|24.0
|Amari Davis missed jump shot
|26.0
|+ 1
|Makuach Maluach made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Makuach Maluach made free throw
|36.0
|Personal foul on Hunter Crist
|36.0
|+ 3
|Cody Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Pipes
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Amari Davis
|1:11
|JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|1:41
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|93
|Field Goals
|30-75 (40.0%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-33 (30.3%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|47
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|25
|33
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|22
|18
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|18
|Fouls
|23
|13
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Green Bay 1-2
|86.0 PPG
|49.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|New Mexico 3-0
|94.5 PPG
|39 RPG
|22.0 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. McCloud G
|10.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
5
|J. Lyle G
|13.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|8.0 APG
|68.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McCloud G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|J. Lyle G
|31 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|30.3
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|20
|3
|7
|7/20
|3/13
|3/3
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Pipes
|17
|2
|3
|7/11
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hankerson
|9
|1
|3
|4/12
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|J. McNair
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Patterson
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|20
|3
|7
|7/20
|3/13
|3/3
|0
|34
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Pipes
|17
|2
|3
|7/11
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hankerson
|9
|1
|3
|4/12
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|J. McNair
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Patterson
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bell
|13
|5
|3
|6/14
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|28
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|A. Davis
|8
|8
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|C. Schwartz
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W. Chevalier
|0
|7
|0
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|H. Crist
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellogg III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stieber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|32
|22
|30/75
|10/33
|8/11
|23
|200
|6
|2
|16
|7
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyle
|31
|5
|5
|9/16
|5/9
|8/8
|3
|31
|1
|0
|7
|0
|5
|M. Maluach
|16
|1
|2
|6/7
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Bragg Jr.
|11
|16
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|V. Jackson
|4
|5
|2
|1/8
|0/4
|2/3
|2
|21
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Caldwell
|3
|4
|6
|0/5
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|32
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyle
|31
|5
|5
|9/16
|5/9
|8/8
|3
|31
|1
|0
|7
|0
|5
|M. Maluach
|16
|1
|2
|6/7
|2/2
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Bragg Jr.
|11
|16
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|29
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|V. Jackson
|4
|5
|2
|1/8
|0/4
|2/3
|2
|21
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Caldwell
|3
|4
|6
|0/5
|0/1
|3/5
|0
|32
|4
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manigault
|9
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Z. Martin
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. McGee
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|T. Percy
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|V. Hendrix
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Drinnon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Headdings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wegscheider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kuac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|42
|18
|31/65
|9/22
|22/28
|13
|200
|10
|2
|18
|9
|33
