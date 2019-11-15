Russell, Dowtin lead Rhode Island past Alabama 93-79
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fats Russell scored 22 points, Jeff Dowtin added 21 and Rhode Island turned a hot first half into a 93-79 win over Alabama on Friday night.
Cyril Langevine added 12 points and a career-high six assists for the Rams (2-1), who beat the first Southeastern Conference team to play in the Ryan Center. Tyrese Martin and Jacob Toppin had 11 points each.
Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide (1-2) with 21 points and Herbert Jones added 17.
Dowtin made all six of his shots in the first half and scored 15 points to help Rhode Island build a 50-33 lead. Russell added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists with the Rams shooting 56%, going 5 of 12 from 3-point range. Alabama was held to 39% shooting, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. Jones and Lewis Jr. combined to score 21 of Alabama's 33 points.
Rhode Island forced 13 Alabama turnovers and scored 19 points off turnovers.
Lewis Jr. had back-to-back layups and Jaden Shackelford hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run early in the second half to cut the deficit to 58-48. The difference stayed around 10 until Alex Reese and John Petty Jr., had consecutives 3s and Alabama was within 74-67 with 7:20 to play.
Javian Davis had a three-point play and a layup with 3:28 to go to pull the Tide within 81-75 but the Rams, starting with Russell's four free throws, scored the next 12 points to ice the game.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: The Nate Oats era got off to a rough start in the Crimson Tide's opener, losing 81-80 to Penn for their first season-opening home loss since a 61-55 defeat to Cornell on Nov. 14, 2009. It was a much-anticipated debut as the school announced a turnout of 1,830 students for the third most total for a November home game in the past 10 years. Oats got his first win on Monday when freshmen Javian Davis and Jaden Shackelford combined for 36 points in a 78-59 victory over Florida Atlantic.
Rhode Island: Alabama is the first SEC team to play at the Ryan Center. ... The Rams were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll after returning 87% of their scoring from a team that won six of seven games to close last season. Coach David Cox is in his second season at the helm after going 18-15 despite losing six seniors heading into the 2018-19 season.
UP NEXT
Alabama: Hosts Furman on Tuesday in a campus game for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Crimson Tide will then face No. 6 North Carolina on Nov. 27 in the Bahamas.
Rhode Island: The Rams are busy next week, playing Nicholls on Tuesday, followed by North Texas on Friday and No. 23 LSU on Saturday.
-----
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|93
|Field Goals
|31-66 (47.0%)
|33-63 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|31
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|28
|24
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|16
|15
|Steals
|4
|13
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|22
|12
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama 1-2
|79.0 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Rhode Island 2-1
|65.5 PPG
|49.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|23.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|6.5 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
1
|F. Russell G
|11.5 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|35.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Lewis Jr. G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|F. Russell G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|
|47.0
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|80.8
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reese
|10
|5
|4
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|G. Smith
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J. Shackelford
|5
|1
|2
|2/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Forbes
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okauru
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|36
|16
|31/66
|5/22
|12/16
|22
|200
|4
|5
|22
|8
|28
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toppin
|11
|3
|0
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|D. Tate
|9
|3
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Long
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Hammond
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Sheppard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|28
|15
|33/63
|6/16
|21/26
|18
|200
|13
|6
|12
|4
|24
