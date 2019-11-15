BAMA
RI

No Text

Russell, Dowtin lead Rhode Island past Alabama 93-79

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fats Russell scored 22 points, Jeff Dowtin added 21 and Rhode Island turned a hot first half into a 93-79 win over Alabama on Friday night.

Cyril Langevine added 12 points and a career-high six assists for the Rams (2-1), who beat the first Southeastern Conference team to play in the Ryan Center. Tyrese Martin and Jacob Toppin had 11 points each.

Kira Lewis Jr. led the Crimson Tide (1-2) with 21 points and Herbert Jones added 17.

Dowtin made all six of his shots in the first half and scored 15 points to help Rhode Island build a 50-33 lead. Russell added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists with the Rams shooting 56%, going 5 of 12 from 3-point range. Alabama was held to 39% shooting, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. Jones and Lewis Jr. combined to score 21 of Alabama's 33 points.

Rhode Island forced 13 Alabama turnovers and scored 19 points off turnovers.

Lewis Jr. had back-to-back layups and Jaden Shackelford hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run early in the second half to cut the deficit to 58-48. The difference stayed around 10 until Alex Reese and John Petty Jr., had consecutives 3s and Alabama was within 74-67 with 7:20 to play.

Javian Davis had a three-point play and a layup with 3:28 to go to pull the Tide within 81-75 but the Rams, starting with Russell's four free throws, scored the next 12 points to ice the game.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Nate Oats era got off to a rough start in the Crimson Tide's opener, losing 81-80 to Penn for their first season-opening home loss since a 61-55 defeat to Cornell on Nov. 14, 2009. It was a much-anticipated debut as the school announced a turnout of 1,830 students for the third most total for a November home game in the past 10 years. Oats got his first win on Monday when freshmen Javian Davis and Jaden Shackelford combined for 36 points in a 78-59 victory over Florida Atlantic.

Rhode Island: Alabama is the first SEC team to play at the Ryan Center. ... The Rams were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll after returning 87% of their scoring from a team that won six of seven games to close last season. Coach David Cox is in his second season at the helm after going 18-15 despite losing six seniors heading into the 2018-19 season.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Furman on Tuesday in a campus game for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Crimson Tide will then face No. 6 North Carolina on Nov. 27 in the Bahamas.

Rhode Island: The Rams are busy next week, playing Nicholls on Tuesday, followed by North Texas on Friday and No. 23 LSU on Saturday.

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
C. Langevine
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
6.0 Pts. Per Game 6.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
17.0 Reb. Per Game 17.0
51.0 Field Goal % 23.1
38.9 Three Point %
76.9 Free Throw % 63.2
+ 3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 2 Tyrese Martin made dunk 19.0
  Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Tyrese Martin 26.0
+ 1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Javian Davis 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 39.0
  Alex Reese missed layup 41.0
+ 2 Fatts Russell made layup 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin 1:11
  Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
Team Stats
Points 79 93
Field Goals 31-66 (47.0%) 33-63 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 40 31
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 28 24
Team 4 3
Assists 16 15
Steals 4 13
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 22 12
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 0 0
2
K. Lewis Jr. G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
1
F. Russell G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 1-2 79.0 PPG 43.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 2-1 65.5 PPG 49.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 23.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 6.5 APG 47.2 FG%
1
F. Russell G 11.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.5 APG 35.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Lewis Jr. G 21 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
1
F. Russell G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
47.0 FG% 52.4
22.7 3PT FG% 37.5
75.0 FT% 80.8
Alabama
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
H. Jones
J. Davis
J. Petty Jr.
J. Bolden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 21 5 4 8/13 1/3 4/4 3 39 3 0 3 1 4
H. Jones 17 3 1 7/12 0/1 3/4 4 22 0 2 5 1 2
J. Davis 11 7 1 3/7 0/0 5/5 4 23 0 0 2 2 5
J. Petty Jr. 5 8 3 2/7 1/5 0/2 4 31 1 0 4 1 7
J. Bolden 4 3 0 2/7 0/4 0/1 5 23 0 1 4 2 1
Bench
A. Reese
G. Smith
J. Shackelford
J. Forbes
T. Barnes
J. Quinerly
B. Johnson
J. Rojas
J. Gary
R. Hawkins
S. Okauru
A. Cottrell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reese 10 5 4 4/8 2/3 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 0 5
G. Smith 6 2 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 1 1
J. Shackelford 5 1 2 2/7 1/6 0/0 0 20 0 0 3 0 1
J. Forbes 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 2
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okauru - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 36 16 31/66 5/22 12/16 22 200 4 5 22 8 28
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
J. Dowtin
C. Langevine
T. Martin
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 22 5 5 8/18 1/4 5/5 3 36 4 1 1 0 5
J. Dowtin 21 4 2 9/11 1/1 2/2 3 37 1 1 1 2 2
C. Langevine 12 5 6 1/5 0/0 10/12 4 34 2 3 5 0 5
T. Martin 11 5 0 5/9 0/2 1/2 4 30 4 0 1 1 4
J. Harris 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 3 14 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
J. Toppin
D. Tate
M. Long
G. Hammond
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
A. Walker
J. Green
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toppin 11 3 0 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 1 2
D. Tate 9 3 2 4/6 0/1 1/3 0 21 1 0 2 0 3
M. Long 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0
G. Hammond 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 28 15 33/63 6/16 21/26 18 200 13 6 12 4 24
