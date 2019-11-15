NCAT
UTAHST

No Text

No. 17 Utah State pulls away to beat NC A&T 81-54

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Alphonso Anderson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists and Justin Bean added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to help No. 17 Utah State beat North Carolina A&T 81-54 on Friday night.

Ronald Jackson led North Carolina A&T with 15 points.

With North Carolina A&T (1-3) rallying in the second half, Utah State (4-0) made a key run to pull away.

After trailing by as much as 15 points, North Carolina A&T cut it to six points on Fred Cleveland's 3-pointer with 14:03 left. Utah State regrouped and went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to make it 51-36. Utah State took advantage of three North Carolina A&T turnovers, with Bean scoring five of the Aggies' nine points.

For the third straight game, Utah State raced to a big lead, getting out to a 12-2 advantage. North Carolina A&T rallied through the first half to climb within eight points on Tyler Maye's jumper.

Utah State finished the half on a 10-3 run to take a 38-23 lead.

SCORING DISTRIBUTION

Utah State has had a different leading scorer in every game this season. Merrill scored 28 points in the Aggies' season-opening win over Montana State, Bean had 18 in a blowout victory over Weber State, and Brock Miller had 27 in the win over Denver.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina A&T: North Carolina A&T hung with Utah State at points in the game and forced 15 Utah State turnovers, getting contributions from Jackson, Maye and Cleveland.

Utah State: Utah State was able to make runs at opportune times to pull away from North Carolina A&T. Sophomore center Neemias Queta sat out again, rehabbing his knee injury.

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T: At North Texas on Tuesday night.

Utah State: Host UTSA on Monday night.

Key Players
K. Langley
13 G
A. Porter
15 G
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
38.1 Field Goal % 55.0
33.3 Three Point % 28.6
52.2 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 2 Sean Bairstow made layup, assist by Alphonso Anderson 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Trevin Dorius 32.0
  Fred Cleveland Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Webster Filmore 39.0
  Fred Cleveland Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Ronald Jackson 51.0
  Tyler Maye missed jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Trevin Dorius made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson 1:24
  Fred Cleveland Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
+ 1 Trevin Dorius made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:52
Team Stats
Points 54 81
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 29-52 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-11 (45.5%) 18-30 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 44
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 17 33
Team 3 2
Assists 9 22
Steals 10 5
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 25 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
R. Jackson F
15 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
10
A. Anderson F
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo NC A&T 1-3 233154
home team logo 17 Utah St. 4-0 384381
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
Team Stats
away team logo NC A&T 1-3 59.0 PPG 36 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo 17 Utah St. 4-0 89.0 PPG 50.3 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
21
R. Jackson F 13.3 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.7 APG 62.5 FG%
10
A. Anderson F 10.7 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.3 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
R. Jackson F 15 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
10
A. Anderson F 21 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
35.0 FG% 55.8
35.0 3PT FG% 33.3
45.5 FT% 60.0
NC A&T
Starters
R. Jackson
T. Maye
K. Langley
W. Filmore
T. Lyons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jackson 15 7 0 4/9 3/6 4/6 3 33 3 0 3 1 6
T. Maye 10 1 1 5/12 0/0 0/0 3 33 1 1 0 0 1
K. Langley 8 7 3 3/6 1/1 1/1 3 34 0 0 3 2 5
W. Filmore 4 5 1 2/5 0/0 0/1 4 24 3 1 3 3 2
T. Lyons 0 2 2 0/6 0/2 0/1 2 25 1 0 0 1 1
Starters
R. Jackson
T. Maye
K. Langley
W. Filmore
T. Lyons
Bench
F. Cleveland Jr.
A. Jackson
D. Haygood
E. Joyner
S. Scruggs
H. Morrice
K. Parker
J. McCormick
D. Maddox
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Cleveland Jr. 14 0 2 6/14 2/7 0/0 1 20 1 1 2 0 0
A. Jackson 3 2 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 3 14 1 0 1 0 2
D. Haygood 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 4 9 0 0 2 1 0
E. Joyner 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Scruggs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
H. Morrice 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 1 0 0 0
K. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCormick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Maddox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 25 9 21/60 7/20 5/11 25 200 10 4 14 8 17
Utah St.
Starters
J. Bean
B. Miller
S. Merrill
A. Porter
K. Karwowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bean 18 10 3 8/12 0/0 2/3 2 31 1 2 2 1 9
B. Miller 11 3 4 3/9 3/8 2/2 1 27 0 0 2 0 3
S. Merrill 10 6 5 4/9 1/2 1/3 3 34 1 0 2 0 6
A. Porter 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 28 1 0 5 0 2
K. Karwowski 1 2 1 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 12 0 1 1 1 1
Starters
J. Bean
B. Miller
S. Merrill
A. Porter
K. Karwowski
Bench
A. Anderson
D. Brito
T. Dorius
S. Bairstow
K. Stall
M. Anthony
R. Grootfaam
N. Queta
L. McChesney
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson 21 6 3 6/9 0/1 9/12 1 28 0 0 0 2 4
D. Brito 9 7 5 4/7 1/3 0/0 2 29 2 1 1 2 5
T. Dorius 7 6 0 2/3 0/0 3/6 2 8 0 1 2 3 3
S. Bairstow 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Queta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 42 22 29/52 5/15 18/30 13 200 5 5 15 9 33
