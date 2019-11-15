No. 17 Utah State pulls away to beat NC A&T 81-54
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Alphonso Anderson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists and Justin Bean added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to help No. 17 Utah State beat North Carolina A&T 81-54 on Friday night.
Ronald Jackson led North Carolina A&T with 15 points.
With North Carolina A&T (1-3) rallying in the second half, Utah State (4-0) made a key run to pull away.
After trailing by as much as 15 points, North Carolina A&T cut it to six points on Fred Cleveland's 3-pointer with 14:03 left. Utah State regrouped and went on a 9-0 run over the next two minutes to make it 51-36. Utah State took advantage of three North Carolina A&T turnovers, with Bean scoring five of the Aggies' nine points.
For the third straight game, Utah State raced to a big lead, getting out to a 12-2 advantage. North Carolina A&T rallied through the first half to climb within eight points on Tyler Maye's jumper.
Utah State finished the half on a 10-3 run to take a 38-23 lead.
SCORING DISTRIBUTION
Utah State has had a different leading scorer in every game this season. Merrill scored 28 points in the Aggies' season-opening win over Montana State, Bean had 18 in a blowout victory over Weber State, and Brock Miller had 27 in the win over Denver.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina A&T: North Carolina A&T hung with Utah State at points in the game and forced 15 Utah State turnovers, getting contributions from Jackson, Maye and Cleveland.
Utah State: Utah State was able to make runs at opportune times to pull away from North Carolina A&T. Sophomore center Neemias Queta sat out again, rehabbing his knee injury.
UP NEXT
North Carolina A&T: At North Texas on Tuesday night.
Utah State: Host UTSA on Monday night.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|55.0
|33.3
|Three Point %
|28.6
|52.2
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|+ 2
|Sean Bairstow made layup, assist by Alphonso Anderson
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Trevin Dorius
|32.0
|Fred Cleveland Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Webster Filmore
|39.0
|Fred Cleveland Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|Offensive rebound by Ronald Jackson
|51.0
|Tyler Maye missed jump shot
|53.0
|+ 2
|Trevin Dorius made layup, assist by Diogo Brito
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
|1:24
|Fred Cleveland Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|+ 1
|Trevin Dorius made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|81
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|29-52 (55.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|18-30 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|44
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|17
|33
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|9
|22
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|25
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
21
|R. Jackson F
|13.3 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|0.7 APG
|62.5 FG%
|
10
|A. Anderson F
|10.7 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Jackson F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|A. Anderson F
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|55.8
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jackson
|15
|7
|0
|4/9
|3/6
|4/6
|3
|33
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|T. Maye
|10
|1
|1
|5/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Langley
|8
|7
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|W. Filmore
|4
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|24
|3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|T. Lyons
|0
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jackson
|15
|7
|0
|4/9
|3/6
|4/6
|3
|33
|3
|0
|3
|1
|6
|T. Maye
|10
|1
|1
|5/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Langley
|8
|7
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|W. Filmore
|4
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|24
|3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|T. Lyons
|0
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Cleveland Jr.
|14
|0
|2
|6/14
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Haygood
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|9
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|E. Joyner
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Scruggs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Morrice
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McCormick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Maddox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|25
|9
|21/60
|7/20
|5/11
|25
|200
|10
|4
|14
|8
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bean
|18
|10
|3
|8/12
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|31
|1
|2
|2
|1
|9
|B. Miller
|11
|3
|4
|3/9
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Merrill
|10
|6
|5
|4/9
|1/2
|1/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|A. Porter
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|K. Karwowski
|1
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bean
|18
|10
|3
|8/12
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|31
|1
|2
|2
|1
|9
|B. Miller
|11
|3
|4
|3/9
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Merrill
|10
|6
|5
|4/9
|1/2
|1/3
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|A. Porter
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|K. Karwowski
|1
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson
|21
|6
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|9/12
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|D. Brito
|9
|7
|5
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|T. Dorius
|7
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|3/6
|2
|8
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|S. Bairstow
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grootfaam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Queta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McChesney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bischoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|42
|22
|29/52
|5/15
|18/30
|13
|200
|5
|5
|15
|9
|33
-
CALBPTST
CAL48
68
2nd 9:28
-
SIMPU
CPOLY34
69
2nd 8:56
-
UCRIV
SACST34
47
2nd 9:42
-
UNLV
UCLA14
29
1st 7:43 PACN
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
BYU
HOU69
71
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-6
12:00am