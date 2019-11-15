SDAKST
Mack scores 24 as Nebraska picks up first win for Hoiberg

  • Nov 15, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Cam Mack scored a career-high 24 points and Nebraska raced to a 31-point first-half lead on the way to defeating South Dakota State 90-73 on Friday to get Fred Hoiberg his first win as Cornhuskers coach.

Nebraska (1-2) struggled to score its first two games, but came out hot, hitting 60 percent of its shots in the first 15 minutes of the game. South Dakota State (3-2) hit just one of its first 10 shots, falling behind 12-2 when Nebraska's Haanif Cheatam hit a fast-break layup five minutes into the game.

The Huskers put the game out of reach with a 19-2, four-minute run, to lead 45-14 on Yvan Ouedraogo's putback layup with 4:50 left in the half.

Nebraska led by 24 at halftime. South Dakota State trailed by at least 20 until midway through the second half and got no closer than the 17-point final margin.

Dachon Burke and Cheatam had 17 points each for Nebraska. Kevin Cross scored 10.

Douglas Wilson had 15 points to lead South Dakota State. Brandon Key had 12 points and Trey Buchanan had 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits looked like a tired team playing their third road game in a week. They had traveled to California for a double-overtime win against CSU Bakersfield and a loss to USC on Tuesday before coming to Lincoln Friday.

Nebraska: The Huskers scored just 47 points in their season opening loss to UC Riverside. They had 51 at the half Friday. The win allowed Nebraska to avoid its first 0-3 start since the 1980-81 season.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State hosts North Alabama on Tuesday.

Nebraska hosts Southern University on Friday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

B. Key
J. Green
39.5 Min. Per Game 39.5
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
40.0 Field Goal % 32.4
25.0 Three Point % 18.8
76.9 Free Throw % 50.0
Points 73 90
Field Goals 29-70 (41.4%) 35-71 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 3-21 (14.3%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 44 45
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 28 32
Team 5 2
Assists 7 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
35
D. Wilson F
15 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
3
C. Mack G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
away team logo S. Dak. St. 3-2 274673
home team logo Nebraska 1-2 513990
away team logo S. Dak. St. 3-2 78.8 PPG 47.8 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Nebraska 1-2 62.5 PPG 39 RPG 13.5 APG
35
D. Wilson F 19.5 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.0 APG 57.6 FG%
3
C. Mack G 12.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 7.0 APG 33.3 FG%
35
D. Wilson F 15 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
3
C. Mack G 24 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
41.4 FG% 49.3
14.3 3PT FG% 26.9
66.7 FT% 56.5
S. Dak. St.
Nebraska
