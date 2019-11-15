Mack scores 24 as Nebraska picks up first win for Hoiberg
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Cam Mack scored a career-high 24 points and Nebraska raced to a 31-point first-half lead on the way to defeating South Dakota State 90-73 on Friday to get Fred Hoiberg his first win as Cornhuskers coach.
Nebraska (1-2) struggled to score its first two games, but came out hot, hitting 60 percent of its shots in the first 15 minutes of the game. South Dakota State (3-2) hit just one of its first 10 shots, falling behind 12-2 when Nebraska's Haanif Cheatam hit a fast-break layup five minutes into the game.
The Huskers put the game out of reach with a 19-2, four-minute run, to lead 45-14 on Yvan Ouedraogo's putback layup with 4:50 left in the half.
Nebraska led by 24 at halftime. South Dakota State trailed by at least 20 until midway through the second half and got no closer than the 17-point final margin.
Dachon Burke and Cheatam had 17 points each for Nebraska. Kevin Cross scored 10.
Douglas Wilson had 15 points to lead South Dakota State. Brandon Key had 12 points and Trey Buchanan had 11 points.
BIG PICTURE
South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits looked like a tired team playing their third road game in a week. They had traveled to California for a double-overtime win against CSU Bakersfield and a loss to USC on Tuesday before coming to Lincoln Friday.
Nebraska: The Huskers scored just 47 points in their season opening loss to UC Riverside. They had 51 at the half Friday. The win allowed Nebraska to avoid its first 0-3 start since the 1980-81 season.
UP NEXT
South Dakota State hosts North Alabama on Tuesday.
Nebraska hosts Southern University on Friday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|39.5
|Min. Per Game
|39.5
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|32.4
|25.0
|Three Point %
|18.8
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|+ 2
|Tray Buchanan made layup
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman
|36.0
|Charlie Easley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Charlie Easley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Charlie Easley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Matt Mims
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Akol Arop
|39.0
|Baylor Scheierman missed jump shot
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman
|52.0
|Matej Kavas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|+ 2
|Baylor Scheierman made jump shot
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|90
|Field Goals
|29-70 (41.4%)
|35-71 (49.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|45
|Offensive
|11
|11
|Defensive
|28
|32
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|20
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Dak. St. 3-2
|78.8 PPG
|47.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Nebraska 1-2
|62.5 PPG
|39 RPG
|13.5 APG
|
|41.4
|FG%
|49.3
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|56.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|15
|14
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|33
|0
|2
|2
|8
|6
|B. Key
|12
|2
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|6/8
|3
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Arians
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Dentlinger
|8
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|N. Freidel
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|15
|14
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|33
|0
|2
|2
|8
|6
|B. Key
|12
|2
|3
|3/10
|0/1
|6/8
|3
|30
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|A. Arians
|8
|4
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Dentlinger
|8
|2
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|N. Freidel
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Buchanan
|13
|2
|0
|5/8
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Scheierman
|6
|8
|2
|3/10
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|D. Wingett
|5
|4
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|0/1
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Fiegen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. King
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Mims
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dillon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|39
|7
|29/70
|3/21
|12/18
|20
|198
|5
|4
|12
|11
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mack
|24
|2
|4
|8/14
|3/6
|5/7
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|H. Cheatham
|17
|6
|3
|8/11
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|29
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|D. Burke Jr.
|17
|7
|1
|5/13
|1/4
|6/9
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Y. Ouedraogo
|6
|12
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|20
|0
|0
|5
|6
|6
|J. Green
|6
|4
|5
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mack
|24
|2
|4
|8/14
|3/6
|5/7
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|H. Cheatham
|17
|6
|3
|8/11
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|29
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|D. Burke Jr.
|17
|7
|1
|5/13
|1/4
|6/9
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Y. Ouedraogo
|6
|12
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|20
|0
|0
|5
|6
|6
|J. Green
|6
|4
|5
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cross
|10
|2
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|1/1
|4
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|5
|4
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|S. Curtis
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Kavas
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Easley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Piatkowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|43
|16
|35/71
|7/26
|13/23
|19
|198
|5
|3
|11
|11
|32
-
CALBPTST
CAL48
66
2nd 9:36
-
SIMPU
CPOLY34
69
2nd 8:56
-
UCRIV
SACST34
47
2nd 9:42
-
UNLV
UCLA12
24
1st 9:06 PACN
-
FAIRMNT
BGREEN66
88
Final
-
IDAHO
VMI68
67
Final
-
LIFEPAC
CSBAK51
91
Final
-
HOW
ROBERT65
85
Final
-
MONST
APPST59
56
Final
-
DART
MERMAK55
46
Final
-
NYIT
HOFSTRA69
111
Final
-
TEXPA
NDAKST70
76
Final
-
LPSCMB
DUQ36
58
Final
-
WMICH
MISS58
85
Final
-
MRSHL
ND64
74
Final
-
COPPST
NILL69
81
Final
-
JVILLE
MASLOW80
78
Final
-
TNTECH
NCGRN30
64
Final
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN61
83
Final
-
CSN
22AUBURN70
116
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD53
78
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU42
100
Final
-
NCCU
AKRON47
57
Final
-
LYNDST
BRYANT67
116
Final
-
GAST
2DUKE63
74
Final
-
WKY
EKY79
71
Final
-
WCAR
FSU74
79
Final
-
DELST
UGA66
100
Final
-
RADFRD
GASOU73
76
Final
-
SALAB
CHATT72
90
Final
-
HAMP
WMMARY65
78
Final
-
MOST
21XAVIER56
59
Final
-
ELON
MICH50
70
Final
-
CLEVST
SC63
90
Final
-
WVU
PITT68
53
Final
-
FGC
MERCER68
84
Final
-
BAMA
RI79
93
Final
-
TEXSO
SDAK69
88
Final
-
AICAG
NAU32
105
Final
-
MNMTH
5KANSAS57
112
Final
-
YOUNG
LALAF61
73
Final
-
PVAM
TEXAS56
70
Final
-
ORAL
IOWA74
87
Final
-
MOUNT
LAMAR61
76
Final
-
UTVALL
UAB66
55
Final
-
UMKC
MILW52
61
Final
-
STNYBRK
TXAMCC68
63
Final
-
UCDAV
ARKST67
80
Final
-
BYU
HOU72
71
Final
-
TEXST
24BAYLOR63
72
Final
-
ENM
UTEP57
71
Final
-
SDAKST
NEB73
90
Final
-
GWEBB
6UNC61
77
Final
-
NCAT
17UTAHST54
81
Final
-
8GONZAG
TEXAM79
49
Final
-
UCIRV
BOISE69
60
Final
-
MINN
UTAH69
73
Final
-
PORTST
HAWAII0
0145.5 O/U
-6
12:00am