Clergeot carries UMass over Central Connecticut 89-43

  • Nov 16, 2019

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Keon Clergeot scored 20 points as UMass rolled past Central Connecticut 89-43 on Saturday.

Sean East II had 15 points and six assists for UMass (4-0), which shot 52. 5 % from the floor (32 of 61) and 10 of 22 from behind the 3-point arc. Samba Diallo added 13 points. Djery Baptiste had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Minutemen.

Greg Outlaw had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-4), who were hampered by 16 of 48 shooting and 24 turnovers.

UMass matches up against Rider at home on Wednesday. Central Connecticut looks for its first win against New Hampshire at home on Tuesday.

Team Stats
Points 43 89
Field Goals 16-48 (33.3%) 32-61 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 15-21 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 41
Offensive 6 11
Defensive 18 26
Team 3 4
Assists 10 15
Steals 7 13
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 23 11
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 0
0
G. Outlaw G
12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
4
K. Clergeot G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
CCSU
Starters
G. Outlaw
K. Wallace
J. Coleman
J. Reed
Z. Newkirk
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Outlaw 12 5 2 6/12 0/0 0/1 2 29 3 0 4 1 4
K. Wallace 5 3 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 19 0 2 3 1 2
J. Coleman 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 5 15 0 0 2 0 2
J. Reed 1 5 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 36 0 1 3 2 3
Z. Newkirk 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 15 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
T. Tennyson
M. Baker
S. Ayangma
X. Wilson
D. Marshall Jr.
T. Segwai
I. Krishnan
T. Rowe
O. Olamuyiwa
J. Udofia
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tennyson 8 0 0 2/3 2/3 2/2 1 12 1 0 1 0 0
M. Baker 6 2 4 1/7 1/3 3/4 1 28 1 0 5 0 2
S. Ayangma 5 5 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 23 0 1 1 2 3
X. Wilson 4 2 0 2/8 0/2 0/1 3 23 1 0 2 0 2
D. Marshall Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Segwai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Krishnan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Olamuyiwa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Udofia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 24 10 16/48 4/14 7/12 20 200 7 4 23 6 18
Massachusetts
Starters
K. Clergeot
S. East II
S. Diallo
C. Pierre
T. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clergeot 20 2 1 7/8 2/3 4/4 1 25 2 0 2 0 2
S. East II 15 3 6 6/10 2/2 1/2 4 25 3 0 3 2 1
S. Diallo 13 6 2 3/4 1/1 6/7 2 23 1 0 1 2 4
C. Pierre 9 1 1 4/9 1/3 0/0 1 26 1 0 2 0 1
T. Mitchell 5 4 2 2/6 1/1 0/0 3 17 1 3 1 0 4
Bench
T. Weeks
D. Baptiste
C. Jackson
P. Santos
D. Higginbottom
J. Buggs III
S. Chatman
D. Walker
K. Mitchell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Weeks 9 5 1 3/8 1/5 2/3 0 23 3 0 1 2 3
D. Baptiste 6 12 0 2/2 0/0 2/5 3 23 1 3 0 3 9
C. Jackson 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
P. Santos 4 4 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 2 2
D. Higginbottom 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Buggs III 0 0 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 37 15 32/61 10/22 15/21 16 200 13 6 11 11 26
