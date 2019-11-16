Clergeot carries UMass over Central Connecticut 89-43
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Keon Clergeot scored 20 points as UMass rolled past Central Connecticut 89-43 on Saturday.
Sean East II had 15 points and six assists for UMass (4-0), which shot 52. 5 % from the floor (32 of 61) and 10 of 22 from behind the 3-point arc. Samba Diallo added 13 points. Djery Baptiste had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Minutemen.
Greg Outlaw had 12 points for the Blue Devils (0-4), who were hampered by 16 of 48 shooting and 24 turnovers.
UMass matches up against Rider at home on Wednesday. Central Connecticut looks for its first win against New Hampshire at home on Tuesday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Karrington Wallace made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Karrington Wallace missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Djery Baptiste
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Karrington Wallace
|17.0
|Myles Baker missed jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|C.J. Jackson made layup, assist by Preston Santos
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Sean East II
|41.0
|Xavier Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Turnover on C.J. Jackson
|1:03
|Offensive foul on C.J. Jackson
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|43
|89
|Field Goals
|16-48 (33.3%)
|32-61 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|15-21 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|41
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|18
|26
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|15
|Steals
|7
|13
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|23
|11
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CCSU 0-4
|55.0 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Massachusetts 4-0
|73.7 PPG
|30.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|G. Outlaw G
|11.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|30.0 FG%
|
4
|K. Clergeot G
|3.7 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|26.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Outlaw G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|K. Clergeot G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Outlaw
|12
|5
|2
|6/12
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|29
|3
|0
|4
|1
|4
|K. Wallace
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|19
|0
|2
|3
|1
|2
|J. Coleman
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Reed
|1
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|36
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Z. Newkirk
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Tennyson
|8
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Baker
|6
|2
|4
|1/7
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|S. Ayangma
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|X. Wilson
|4
|2
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Marshall Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Segwai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Krishnan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Olamuyiwa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Udofia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|43
|24
|10
|16/48
|4/14
|7/12
|20
|200
|7
|4
|23
|6
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clergeot
|20
|2
|1
|7/8
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|S. East II
|15
|3
|6
|6/10
|2/2
|1/2
|4
|25
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|S. Diallo
|13
|6
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|6/7
|2
|23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|C. Pierre
|9
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Mitchell
|5
|4
|2
|2/6
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Weeks
|9
|5
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|23
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Baptiste
|6
|12
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|23
|1
|3
|0
|3
|9
|C. Jackson
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Santos
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Higginbottom
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Buggs III
|0
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|37
|15
|32/61
|10/22
|15/21
|16
|200
|13
|6
|11
|11
|26
