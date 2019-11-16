QUINN
MIAMI

No Text

McGusty, Vasiljevic lead Miami past Quinnipiac 80-52

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Halftime intermission provided Dejan Vasiljevic the appropriate period to correct his first half shooting woes.

Vasiljevic overcame a scoreless first half and scored 13 points while Kameron McGusty finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Miami to an 80-52 victory over Quinnipiac Saturday afternoon.

The Hurricanes opened the second half with 10 unanswered points in the first 2:33 for a 39-24 lead. Vasiljevic keyed the spurt with a 3-pointer and layup.

''Twenty minutes are over with, you can't do anything to change it,'' Vasiljevic said of his first half. ''You just go out with the mindset, `hey next one is going in.' That's what I did and they eventually dropped.''

After missing five attempts in the first half, the senior guard shot 4-of-6 from the field and was perfect on two free throw attempts. Vasiljevic also finished with 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Chris Lykes scored 12 points and Harlond Beverly 10 for Miami.

The Hurricanes shot 11-of-15 from beyond the arc in the second half that helped build the lopsided advantage.

Beverly's corner 3-pointer with 10:15 remaining gave the Hurricanes their first 20-point lead at 54-33.

''At halftime I was very concerned we weren't shooting the ball very well,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''We made a little bit of an adjustment at halftime at both ends of the floor that seemed to work very, very well for us.''

Savion Lewis scored 16 points and Jacob Rigoni finished 13 points for the Bobcats (0-2).

''I thought for stretches of the game, I was really proud of the effort we gave, the togetherness we had,'' Quinnipiac coach Baker Dunleavy said. ''Then obviously, because of how good they are, how well coached they are, you are not going to be at your best for 40 minutes.''

Deng Gak and Anthony Walker scored two baskets each during an 8-0 run for the Hurricanes' largest lead of the first half at 23-15 with 6:38 remaining.

Lykes' running jumper at the buzzer gave Miami a 29-24 advantage at halftime.

YEAR SITTING OUT TESTED MCGUSTY'S PATIENCE:

A transfer from Oklahoma, McGusty patiently waited for his opportunity as he sat out last season to comply with NCAA rules. McGusty made up for lost time with Saturday's performance as he shot 7-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-6 3-pointers.

''Probably the hardest part is not being able to suit up with the people that you practice with and the guys that you train with,'' McGusty said. ''It's very difficult but it does build character. I felt it gives you more motivation going into the next year stepping on that court.''

BOBCATS' EARLY 3-POINT SHOOTING STRUGGLES:

Quinnipiac finished fifth nationally in 3-point conversions last season but shot 5-of-30 from beyond the arc Saturday and is 11-of-53 through its first two games.

''Probably more of them stopping us from creating situations we would like to shoot our 3s from and then when we got those, we probably missed more than we normally do,'' Dunleavy said. ''But when a defensive team is really good, they get in your head a little bit, they speed you up. So, even when you're open, you think somebody's coming. It's more of them than us. As we move forward, this won't be indicative of how we shoot the ball. We have really good shooters.''

BIG PICTURE:

Quinnipiac: The Bobcats' visit to Florida Saturday coincided with their second game against an Athletic Coast Conference opponent. The other Florida stop also was against the Hurricanes in 1999, when they were members of the Big East Conference.

Miami: Matt Cross, a 6-foot-6 forward from Beverly, Mass., signed a letter of intent during the early signing period. Cross is considered among the top 100 players nationally by two recruiting services and will play his senior season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. before joining the Hurricanes next season.

UP NEXT:

Quinnipiac: The Bobcats will play Albany Friday in their home and Metro Atlantic opener.

Miami: The Hurricanes will face Missouri State Thursday in the first round of the Charleston Classic in Charleston, S.C.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Isaiah Wong made jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Deng Gak 37.0
  Matt Balanc missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Turnover on Willie Herenton 51.0
  Offensive foul on Willie Herenton 51.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Williams, stolen by Willie Herenton 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Tyrese Williams 58.0
  Kevin Marfo missed layup 1:00
  Traveling violation turnover on Harlond Beverly 1:15
  Savion Lewis missed layup 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Tyrese Williams 1:24
Team Stats
Points 52 80
Field Goals 20-63 (31.7%) 30-72 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 5-30 (16.7%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 41 45
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 31 30
Team 3 5
Assists 9 12
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
S. Lewis G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
K. McGusty G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Quinnipiac 0-2 242852
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 3-1 295180
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Quinnipiac 0-2 68.0 PPG 45 RPG 8.0 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 3-1 75.7 PPG 41.3 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
3
S. Lewis G 6.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.0 APG 27.3 FG%
23
K. McGusty G 12.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.7 APG 35.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
S. Lewis G 16 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
23
K. McGusty G 22 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
31.7 FG% 41.7
16.7 3PT FG% 46.2
70.0 FT% 88.9
Quinnipiac
Starters
J. Rigoni
K. Marfo
R. Kelly
T. Williams
A. Falzon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rigoni 13 3 1 5/12 3/8 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 0 3
K. Marfo 9 13 1 2/6 0/0 5/8 1 30 1 3 1 3 10
R. Kelly 7 4 0 2/12 1/8 2/2 1 32 0 0 3 1 3
T. Williams 4 5 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 3 26 1 1 2 1 4
A. Falzon 3 0 1 1/6 1/6 0/0 2 25 1 0 3 0 0
Starters
J. Rigoni
K. Marfo
R. Kelly
T. Williams
A. Falzon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rigoni 13 3 1 5/12 3/8 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 0 3
K. Marfo 9 13 1 2/6 0/0 5/8 1 30 1 3 1 3 10
R. Kelly 7 4 0 2/12 1/8 2/2 1 32 0 0 3 1 3
T. Williams 4 5 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 3 26 1 1 2 1 4
A. Falzon 3 0 1 1/6 1/6 0/0 2 25 1 0 3 0 0
Bench
S. Lewis
M. Balanc
S. Pinkney
N. Davis
J. Higgins
T. Pickron
J. Riggins
B. McGuire
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lewis 16 3 1 8/13 0/0 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 3
M. Balanc 0 4 2 0/6 0/4 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 4
S. Pinkney 0 6 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 2 4
N. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Higgins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pickron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Riggins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McGuire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 38 9 20/63 5/30 7/10 13 200 3 4 12 7 31
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
K. McGusty
D. Vasiljevic
C. Lykes
R. Miller Jr.
S. Waardenburg
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGusty 22 3 3 7/11 4/6 4/4 0 33 1 0 2 0 3
D. Vasiljevic 13 10 1 4/11 3/9 2/2 1 28 0 0 1 0 10
C. Lykes 12 4 1 5/12 2/6 0/0 2 28 1 1 0 0 4
R. Miller Jr. 4 7 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 1 1 3 4
S. Waardenburg 4 5 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 21 1 1 1 5 0
Starters
K. McGusty
D. Vasiljevic
C. Lykes
R. Miller Jr.
S. Waardenburg
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGusty 22 3 3 7/11 4/6 4/4 0 33 1 0 2 0 3
D. Vasiljevic 13 10 1 4/11 3/9 2/2 1 28 0 0 1 0 10
C. Lykes 12 4 1 5/12 2/6 0/0 2 28 1 1 0 0 4
R. Miller Jr. 4 7 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 1 1 3 4
S. Waardenburg 4 5 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 21 1 1 1 5 0
Bench
H. Beverly
I. Wong
D. Gak
A. Walker
W. Herenton
F. Gkogkos
K. Stone
N. Brooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Beverly 10 3 3 4/13 2/4 0/1 3 21 2 0 2 0 3
I. Wong 7 1 2 2/8 1/1 2/2 0 15 0 0 0 1 0
D. Gak 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 2 0 0 4
A. Walker 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 2
W. Herenton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0
F. Gkogkos 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 40 12 30/72 12/26 8/9 12 200 6 5 8 10 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores