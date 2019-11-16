Bryce leads Wolfpack with double-double in 95-64 win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat St. Francis Brooklyn 95-64 on Saturday.
D.J. Funderburk added 17 points for the Wolfpack (3-1), who won their third game in a row.
Devon Daniels had 13 points, and Manny Bates and Jericole Hellems had 12 points each for N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 49 percent from the floor and outscored the Terriers 60-32 in the paint.
Chauncey Hawkins scored 16 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn (1-3). Rob Higgins added 12 points for the Terriers, who dropped to 0-3 on the road.
N.C. State delivered scoring runs of 9-0 and 12-0 in the first nine minutes of the second half to pull away.
The Terriers had eight turnovers during that span, leading to 17 points for the Wolfpack.
BIG PICTURE
St. Francis Brooklyn: The Terriers hung tough for a half, trailing only 44-34 at halftime despite shooting 36 percent, making 1 of 8 3-point tries and committing 10 turnovers. They stayed close thanks to dogged determination on the glass, where they turned 12 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack scored more than 80 points for the fourth time in as many contests, but they still haven't put together a complete game. The good news for N.C. State is that it was able to shake off its rebounding and turnover problems from the first half and play a much cleaner game after halftime.
UP NEXT
St. Francis Brooklyn: The Terriers host Division III Medgar Evers on Thursday night before hitting the road for four consecutive games.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack host Alcorn State on Tuesday night in the fifth game of their season-opening six-game homestand.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Max Farthing
|14.0
|Stevan Krtinic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans
|30.0
|Max Farthing missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Max Farthing
|45.0
|Yaradyah Evans missed free throw
|45.0
|Personal foul on Jericole Hellems
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Stevan Krtinic
|46.0
|Devon Daniels missed jump shot
|48.0
|Offensive rebound by Max Farthing
|59.0
|Chase Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|95
|Field Goals
|25-66 (37.9%)
|36-73 (49.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|3-16 (18.8%)
|Free Throws
|10-17 (58.8%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|48
|Offensive
|15
|15
|Defensive
|23
|28
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|7
|15
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|20
|12
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-NY 1-3
|69.7 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|10.7 APG
|NC State 3-1
|83.7 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|C. Hawkins G
|16.3 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.7 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
13
|C. Bryce G
|19.7 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|61.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Hawkins G
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|C. Bryce G
|22 PTS
|11 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.9
|FG%
|49.3
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|18.8
|
|
|58.8
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hawkins
|16
|8
|1
|6/12
|1/1
|3/5
|4
|27
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|R. Hurley
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Y. Evans
|5
|8
|0
|2/7
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|U. McLean
|4
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|D. Celen
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hawkins
|16
|8
|1
|6/12
|1/1
|3/5
|4
|27
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|R. Hurley
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Y. Evans
|5
|8
|0
|2/7
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|19
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|U. McLean
|4
|6
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2
|D. Celen
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Higgins
|12
|0
|3
|5/13
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|C. Rohlehr
|6
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|S. Krtinic
|6
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|4/5
|2
|25
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|M. Cosic
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Nurse
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|T. Quartlebaum
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moreno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|38
|7
|25/66
|4/15
|10/17
|21
|200
|5
|5
|20
|15
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|22
|11
|1
|7/12
|0/1
|8/10
|2
|29
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|M. Bates
|12
|3
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|18
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Hellems
|12
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|M. Johnson
|9
|3
|9
|4/13
|0/4
|1/2
|3
|27
|3
|0
|5
|1
|2
|B. Beverly
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|22
|11
|1
|7/12
|0/1
|8/10
|2
|29
|3
|0
|0
|4
|7
|M. Bates
|12
|3
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|18
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Hellems
|12
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|M. Johnson
|9
|3
|9
|4/13
|0/4
|1/2
|3
|27
|3
|0
|5
|1
|2
|B. Beverly
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Funderburk
|17
|7
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|D. Daniels
|13
|3
|3
|6/11
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|P. Andree
|3
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Farthing
|1
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Graham
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Seabron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|43
|15
|36/73
|3/16
|20/28
|18
|200
|9
|3
|12
|15
|28
