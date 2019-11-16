STFRAN
Bryce leads Wolfpack with double-double in 95-64 win

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) C.J. Bryce scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat St. Francis Brooklyn 95-64 on Saturday.

D.J. Funderburk added 17 points for the Wolfpack (3-1), who won their third game in a row.

Devon Daniels had 13 points, and Manny Bates and Jericole Hellems had 12 points each for N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 49 percent from the floor and outscored the Terriers 60-32 in the paint.

Chauncey Hawkins scored 16 points to lead St. Francis Brooklyn (1-3). Rob Higgins added 12 points for the Terriers, who dropped to 0-3 on the road.

N.C. State delivered scoring runs of 9-0 and 12-0 in the first nine minutes of the second half to pull away.

The Terriers had eight turnovers during that span, leading to 17 points for the Wolfpack.

BIG PICTURE

St. Francis Brooklyn: The Terriers hung tough for a half, trailing only 44-34 at halftime despite shooting 36 percent, making 1 of 8 3-point tries and committing 10 turnovers. They stayed close thanks to dogged determination on the glass, where they turned 12 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack scored more than 80 points for the fourth time in as many contests, but they still haven't put together a complete game. The good news for N.C. State is that it was able to shake off its rebounding and turnover problems from the first half and play a much cleaner game after halftime.

UP NEXT

St. Francis Brooklyn: The Terriers host Division III Medgar Evers on Thursday night before hitting the road for four consecutive games.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack host Alcorn State on Tuesday night in the fifth game of their season-opening six-game homestand.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Max Farthing 14.0
  Stevan Krtinic missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans 30.0
  Max Farthing missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Max Farthing 45.0
  Yaradyah Evans missed free throw 45.0
  Personal foul on Jericole Hellems 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Stevan Krtinic 46.0
  Devon Daniels missed jump shot 48.0
  Offensive rebound by Max Farthing 59.0
  Chase Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
Team Stats
Points 64 95
Field Goals 25-66 (37.9%) 36-73 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 39 48
Offensive 15 15
Defensive 23 28
Team 1 5
Assists 7 15
Steals 5 9
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 20 12
Fouls 21 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Hawkins G
16 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
13
C. Bryce G
22 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 1-3 343064
home team logo NC State 3-1 445195
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo St. Fran.-NY 1-3 69.7 PPG 35.3 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo NC State 3-1 83.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
4
C. Hawkins G 16.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.7 APG 47.1 FG%
13
C. Bryce G 19.7 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.7 APG 61.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Hawkins G 16 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
13
C. Bryce G 22 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
37.9 FG% 49.3
26.7 3PT FG% 18.8
58.8 FT% 71.4
St. Fran.-NY
Starters
C. Hawkins
R. Hurley
Y. Evans
U. McLean
D. Celen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hawkins 16 8 1 6/12 1/1 3/5 4 27 1 0 4 1 7
R. Hurley 5 1 0 2/6 0/0 1/2 4 15 1 0 2 0 1
Y. Evans 5 8 0 2/7 1/1 0/1 1 19 0 2 1 3 5
U. McLean 4 6 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 19 0 0 3 4 2
D. Celen 2 4 1 1/3 0/1 0/1 1 17 1 1 1 1 3
Bench
R. Higgins
C. Rohlehr
S. Krtinic
M. Cosic
J. Nurse
T. Quartlebaum
J. Williams
L. Moreno
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Higgins 12 0 3 5/13 2/6 0/0 0 26 1 0 4 0 0
C. Rohlehr 6 4 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 4 0
S. Krtinic 6 4 1 1/5 0/3 4/5 2 25 1 0 3 0 4
M. Cosic 4 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 0
J. Nurse 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 1 1 0
T. Quartlebaum 2 2 0 0/2 0/1 2/3 1 15 0 0 0 1 1
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Moreno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 38 7 25/66 4/15 10/17 21 200 5 5 20 15 23
NC State
Starters
C. Bryce
M. Bates
J. Hellems
M. Johnson
B. Beverly
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Bryce 22 11 1 7/12 0/1 8/10 2 29 3 0 0 4 7
M. Bates 12 3 0 5/8 0/0 2/3 1 18 0 2 0 1 2
J. Hellems 12 4 0 4/7 0/1 4/5 4 20 0 0 2 2 2
M. Johnson 9 3 9 4/13 0/4 1/2 3 27 3 0 5 1 2
B. Beverly 6 4 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 1 3
Bench
D. Funderburk
D. Daniels
P. Andree
M. Farthing
C. Graham
D. Dixon
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 17 7 0 7/10 0/0 3/4 0 22 0 1 1 4 3
D. Daniels 13 3 3 6/11 0/1 1/2 3 29 2 0 2 0 3
P. Andree 3 3 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 3 21 1 0 0 0 3
M. Farthing 1 5 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 2 3
C. Graham 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 43 15 36/73 3/16 20/28 18 200 9 3 12 15 28
