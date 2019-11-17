McClung lifts Georgetown past Georgia St. 91-83
WASHINGTON (AP) Mac McClung had 25 points, Omer Yurtseven had a double-double, and Georgetown topped Georgia State 91-83 on Sunday night.
McClung made all 11 of his foul shots and Yurtseven finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Josh LeBlanc added 12 points James Akinjo scored 11 points for Georgetown (3-1).
Corey Allen had 21 points for the Panthers (1-3). Josh Linder added 17 points and Justin Roberts and Damon Wilson scored 15 points apiece.
Georgetown faces Texas on Thursday. Georgia State plays Prairie View on Friday.
---
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|80.0
|Three Point %
|29.4
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Defensive rebound by James Akinjo
|22.0
|Justin Roberts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Damon Wilson
|32.0
|James Akinjo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|James Akinjo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Justin Roberts
|32.0
|+ 2
|Justin Roberts made layup, assist by Josh Linder
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Linder
|48.0
|Terrell Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Corey Allen
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|91
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|24-60 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|3-18 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|20-24 (83.3%)
|40-51 (78.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|39
|Offensive
|11
|18
|Defensive
|22
|17
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|33
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia State 1-3
|82.3 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Georgetown 3-1
|78.7 PPG
|49 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|C. Allen G
|14.7 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
2
|M. McClung G
|8.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|30.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Allen G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|M. McClung G
|25 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|78.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Allen
|21
|2
|3
|8/17
|2/4
|3/5
|5
|35
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Wilson
|15
|4
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|6/6
|4
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Roberts
|15
|4
|4
|7/13
|0/4
|1/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|K. Williams
|10
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|2/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Jones III
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McClung
|25
|3
|2
|6/12
|2/6
|11/11
|4
|25
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|O. Yurtseven
|15
|13
|1
|5/13
|0/1
|5/5
|4
|27
|0
|1
|3
|11
|2
|J. Akinjo
|11
|2
|4
|3/11
|0/4
|5/8
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Pickett
|10
|2
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|6/6
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Mosely
|9
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|7/8
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
