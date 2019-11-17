GAST
McClung lifts Georgetown past Georgia St. 91-83

  AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Mac McClung had 25 points, Omer Yurtseven had a double-double, and Georgetown topped Georgia State 91-83 on Sunday night.

McClung made all 11 of his foul shots and Yurtseven finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Josh LeBlanc added 12 points James Akinjo scored 11 points for Georgetown (3-1).

Corey Allen had 21 points for the Panthers (1-3). Josh Linder added 17 points and Justin Roberts and Damon Wilson scored 15 points apiece.

Georgetown faces Texas on Thursday. Georgia State plays Prairie View on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Points 83 91
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 5-13 (38.5%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 40-51 (78.4%)
Total Rebounds 33 39
Offensive 11 18
Defensive 22 17
Team 0 4
Assists 12 14
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 33 20
Technicals 1 0
Georgia State
Starters
C. Allen
D. Wilson
J. Roberts
K. Williams
J. Jones III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Allen 21 2 3 8/17 2/4 3/5 5 35 2 0 2 0 2
D. Wilson 15 4 1 4/6 1/1 6/6 4 22 0 0 2 0 4
J. Roberts 15 4 4 7/13 0/4 1/2 4 34 1 0 3 1 3
K. Williams 10 2 1 3/7 2/3 2/2 4 24 1 0 2 0 2
J. Jones III 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 4 6 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
J. Linder
N. Phillips
K. Ivery
C. Clerkley
J. Thomas
E. Nsoseme
J. Toppin
K. Brooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Linder 17 11 2 5/8 0/0 7/7 4 28 2 0 2 4 7
N. Phillips 2 6 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 2 4
K. Ivery 2 2 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 2 0
C. Clerkley 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 0 1 1 0
J. Thomas 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 15 2 2 1 0 0
E. Nsoseme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Toppin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 33 12 29/60 5/13 20/24 33 200 9 2 16 11 22
Georgetown
Starters
M. McClung
O. Yurtseven
J. Akinjo
J. Pickett
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McClung 25 3 2 6/12 2/6 11/11 4 25 2 0 2 1 2
O. Yurtseven 15 13 1 5/13 0/1 5/5 4 27 0 1 3 11 2
J. Akinjo 11 2 4 3/11 0/4 5/8 3 33 0 0 1 0 2
J. Pickett 10 2 3 2/3 0/1 6/6 1 21 0 0 1 1 1
J. Mosely 9 4 2 1/3 0/2 7/8 1 28 1 0 1 2 2
Bench
J. LeBlanc
G. Alexander
T. Allen
M. Gardner
J. Blair
Q. Wahab
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. LeBlanc 12 4 0 4/7 0/0 4/7 3 22 0 2 1 1 3
G. Alexander 4 0 0 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
T. Allen 3 2 1 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 13 0 0 2 0 2
M. Gardner 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0
J. Blair 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Wahab 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 1 1 2
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 35 14 24/60 3/18 40/51 20 200 3 4 14 18 17
