Simms, Hyland lead VCU past Jacksonville State 93-65
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Mike'L Simms had 13 points to lead six VCU players in double figures as the Rams romped past Jacksonville State 93-65 on Sunday.
Nah'Shon Hyland added 12 points for the Rams (4-0). Issac Vann chipped in 11, while Vince Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva and Marcus Evans had 10 each.
De'Torrion Ware had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (1-2). Derek St. Hilaire added 13 points. Jacara Cross had 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Rams, who beat No. 23 LSU on Wednesday, are just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. They came in forcing an average of 21 turnovers and registered exactly that number against the Gamecocks. VCU shot 58 percent, including 42 percent from the arc (11 of 26).
VCU, which has won 15 straight home games, will pursue its fifth consecutive win to start the season on Saturday when the team hosts Florida Gulf Coast. Jacksonville State faces Purdue on the road on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|12.0
|Reb. Per Game
|12.0
|60.0
|Field Goal %
|62.9
|Three Point %
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|53.8
|+ 2
|Martin Roub made jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Derek St. Hilaire
|14.0
|Cam Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 2
|Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III
|18.0
|Derek St. Hilaire missed jump shot, blocked by Jarren McAllister
|28.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Clark III, stolen by Cam Jones
|30.0
|Lost ball turnover on Marek Welsch
|49.0
|+ 3
|Arnold Henderson VI made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hason Ward
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Hason Ward
|1:17
|Cam Jones missed free throw
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|93
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|38-66 (57.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|36
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|20
|28
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|7
|23
|Steals
|10
|11
|Blocks
|2
|13
|Turnovers
|19
|16
|Fouls
|11
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Jax. State 1-2
|95.0 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|VCU 4-0
|71.7 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|38.1
|FG%
|57.6
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ware
|16
|9
|0
|5/15
|2/6
|4/6
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|D. St. Hilaire
|13
|5
|1
|4/9
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|22
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1
|M. Roub
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Jones
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Welsch
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|J. Perdue
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Zeliznak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|32
|7
|24/63
|4/19
|13/19
|11
|200
|10
|2
|19
|12
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|13
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Vann
|11
|2
|1
|3/4
|3/3
|2/2
|1
|20
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|M. Evans
|10
|0
|4
|4/6
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Santos-Silva
|10
|7
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|D. Jenkins
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hyland
|12
|5
|4
|5/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|V. Williams
|10
|3
|2
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|H. Ward
|8
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|M. Crowfield
|6
|0
|1
|2/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K. Curry
|6
|4
|2
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|C. Douglas
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|A. Henderson VI
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Clark III
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. McAllister
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Total
|93
|33
|23
|38/66
|11/26
|6/7
|21
|200
|11
|13
|16
|5
|28
