Simms, Hyland lead VCU past Jacksonville State 93-65

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Mike'L Simms had 13 points to lead six VCU players in double figures as the Rams romped past Jacksonville State 93-65 on Sunday.

Nah'Shon Hyland added 12 points for the Rams (4-0). Issac Vann chipped in 11, while Vince Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva and Marcus Evans had 10 each.

De'Torrion Ware had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (1-2). Derek St. Hilaire added 13 points. Jacara Cross had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Rams, who beat No. 23 LSU on Wednesday, are just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. They came in forcing an average of 21 turnovers and registered exactly that number against the Gamecocks. VCU shot 58 percent, including 42 percent from the arc (11 of 26).

VCU, which has won 15 straight home games, will pursue its fifth consecutive win to start the season on Saturday when the team hosts Florida Gulf Coast. Jacksonville State faces Purdue on the road on Saturday.

J. Cross
2 F
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
60.0 Field Goal % 62.9
Three Point %
66.7 Free Throw % 53.8
+ 2 Martin Roub made jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Derek St. Hilaire 14.0
  Cam Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 2 Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III 18.0
  Derek St. Hilaire missed jump shot, blocked by Jarren McAllister 28.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Clark III, stolen by Cam Jones 30.0
  Lost ball turnover on Marek Welsch 49.0
+ 3 Arnold Henderson VI made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hason Ward 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Hason Ward 1:17
  Cam Jones missed free throw 1:17
Points 65 93
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 38-66 (57.6%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 6-7 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 36
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 20 28
Team 4 3
Assists 7 23
Steals 10 11
Blocks 2 13
Turnovers 19 16
Fouls 11 21
Technicals 0 0
33
D. Ware G
16 PTS, 9 REB
1
M. Simms G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Jax. State 1-2 244165
home team logo VCU 4-0 435093
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
away team logo Jax. State 1-2 95.0 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo VCU 4-0 71.7 PPG 39.3 RPG 12.0 APG
33
D. Ware G 10.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.0 APG 38.5 FG%
1
M. Simms G 3.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.7 APG 23.1 FG%
33
D. Ware G 16 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
1
M. Simms G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
38.1 FG% 57.6
21.1 3PT FG% 42.3
68.4 FT% 85.7
Jax. State
Starters
J. Cross
T. Hudson
D. Cook
K. Henry
E. Harden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cross 11 7 0 4/7 0/0 3/4 3 18 1 1 4 6 1
T. Hudson 7 4 3 3/8 0/1 1/2 4 32 2 1 3 0 4
D. Cook 4 0 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 0 1 0 0
K. Henry 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
E. Harden 0 3 0 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 25 1 0 2 1 2
Bench
D. Ware
D. St. Hilaire
M. Roub
C. Jones
M. Welsch
J. Perdue
M. Zeliznak
J. Murphy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ware 16 9 0 5/15 2/6 4/6 2 27 0 0 0 1 8
D. St. Hilaire 13 5 1 4/9 0/2 5/6 0 22 2 0 2 4 1
M. Roub 5 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 20 1 0 0 0 2
C. Jones 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/1 0 5 1 0 2 0 1
M. Welsch 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 15 1 0 4 0 0
J. Perdue 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Zeliznak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 32 7 24/63 4/19 13/19 11 200 10 2 19 12 20
VCU
Starters
M. Simms
I. Vann
M. Evans
M. Santos-Silva
D. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Simms 13 2 1 4/7 3/5 2/2 0 19 2 0 1 1 1
I. Vann 11 2 1 3/4 3/3 2/2 1 20 3 1 2 0 2
M. Evans 10 0 4 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 17 1 0 3 0 0
M. Santos-Silva 10 7 2 5/8 0/0 0/1 2 18 0 2 0 2 5
D. Jenkins 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 20 2 1 1 0 2
Bench
N. Hyland
V. Williams
H. Ward
M. Crowfield
K. Curry
C. Douglas
A. Henderson VI
J. Clark III
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hyland 12 5 4 5/9 2/6 0/0 2 23 2 0 0 0 5
V. Williams 10 3 2 5/7 0/1 0/0 3 18 0 1 2 1 2
H. Ward 8 3 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 4 0 0 3
M. Crowfield 6 0 1 2/7 2/6 0/0 2 18 0 1 1 0 0
K. Curry 6 4 2 3/5 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 1 2 0 4
C. Douglas 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 1 2 0 3
A. Henderson VI 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Clark III 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
J. McAllister 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 1 0
Total 93 33 23 38/66 11/26 6/7 21 200 11 13 16 5 28
