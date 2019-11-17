MARQET
Badgers use balanced attack to defeat rival Marquette 77-61

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft had an “aggressive” conversation with Brevin Pritzl on Saturday to get the senior guard fired up for Sunday’s game against in-state rival Marquette.

It worked.

Pritzl had 15 points and 13 rebounds off the bench, and each of Wisconsin’s five starters scored in double figures as the Badgers defeated the Golden Eagles 77-61.

“He just got after me at practice a little bit and I kind of just carried on that energy going into the game,” Pritzl said of Krabbenhoft.

Brad Davison also had 15 points for Wisconsin (3-1), which won its 12th straight non-conference home game and 300th game at the Kohl Center, which opened in January 1998.

Marquette’s all-time leading scorer, Markus Howard, entered the day averaging 28 points per game. The senior guard was held to 18 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

“Honestly, it was a team effort,” said D'Mitrik Trice on containing Howard. “We know he’s a great, great scorer. He’s one of the best in college basketball so we knew it was going to take all of us talking and locking in on defense. We knew that was going to lead to offense.”

Trice finished with 10 points and three steals.

Howard scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half for the Golden Eagles (2-1), which suffered its first loss of the season. Koby McEwen scored a game-high 19 points for Marquette, which was seeking back-to-back wins against Big Ten opponents following its come-from-behind victory over Purdue on Wednesday.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “We’re a work-in-progress. We have a lot of work to do and that’s obvious - I think now - to everyone after this afternoon.”

Wisconsin outscored the Golden Eagles 24-10 in the paint. Marquette also committed 15 turnovers, most of which were unforced.

Wisconsin held a 34-29 lead at halftime with 11 of its points coming off Marquette’s nine first-half turnovers. Wisconsin came out firing in the second half, hitting eight of their 11 3-pointers in the period to pull away.

“They’re a better shooting team (this season),” Wojciechowski said. “They can shoot from all five positions. With (Nate) Reuvers at the center, that puts you in a very difficult position, because you have - from Trice to Reuvers - all guys who can make 3s so they really space you out.”

BIG PICTURE

The rivalry between the two programs, which dates to 1917, stays in the hands of the Badgers. Wisconsin’s 16-point win marked its largest over the Golden Eagles since Dec. 23, 1998. Of the 216 all-time meetings, Wisconsin now holds a 68-58 all-time advantage.

“It’s great for the game of basketball in the state,” Badgers coach Greg Gard said of the rivalry. “We have another one coming up on Thursday with Green Bay, while Milwaukee in later December. It really helps perpetuate the game and puts a spotlight on the game in our state. ... All the eyes nationally were on here at the Kohl Center.”

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.

Wisconsin: Host Green Bay on Thursday.

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. McEwen
25 G
B. Davison
34 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
51.7 Field Goal % 55.0
71.4 Three Point % 38.5
92.9 Free Throw % 93.3
Team Stats
Points 61 77
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 9-19 (47.4%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 22 24
Team 2 4
Assists 9 11
Steals 2 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
25
K. McEwen G
19 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
1
B. Pritzl G
15 PTS, 13 REB
12T
away team logo Marquette 2-1 76.5 PPG 52 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Wisconsin 3-1 70.3 PPG 35 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
25
K. McEwen G 17.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.0 APG 50.0 FG%
34
B. Davison G 16.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.0 APG 59.3 FG%
Top Scorers
25
K. McEwen G 19 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
34
B. Davison G 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
37.3 FG% 42.9
47.4 3PT FG% 47.8
82.4 FT% 90.0
Total 61 27 9 19/51 9/19 14/17 16 200 2 3 15 5 22
