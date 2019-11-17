UCF
Mahan helps C. Florida complete comeback over Illinois St.

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Brandon Mahan’s put-back layup off an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left helped send Central Florida to a 67-65 win over Illinois State on Sunday.

Mahan’s shot made it 66-65, and following a Redbirds timeout, each team exchanged turnovers. Zach Copeland missed a 3-point attempt for Illinois State and Keith Fisher III fouled Mahan who made 1 of 2 foul shots. Illinois State failed to get a shot off at the end.

Collin Smith led UCF (2-1) with 18 points and Mahan scored 17 with 10 rebounds. Darin Green Jr. scored 13 and Avery Diggs added 10.

Dedric Boyd led Illinois State (2-1) with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Matt Chastain scored 12 and Antonio Reeves 11.

The Knights overcame a 34-25 halftime deficit and trailed most of the second half. Green hit a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left for UCF’s first lead of the half, 64-63. Rey Idowu gave Illinois State it’s last lead with a put-back off his offensive rebound before Mahan’s game winner.

Key Players
D. Ingram
Z. Copeland
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
55.6 Field Goal % 44.1
33.3 Three Point % 35.3
60.0 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 1 Brandon Mahan made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
  Brandon Mahan missed 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Keith Fisher III 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan 1.0
  Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Keith Fisher III 9.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland 13.0
+ 2 Brandon Mahan made layup 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan 28.0
  Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 2 Rey Idowu made layup 48.0
Team Stats
Points 67 65
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 34
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 21 21
Team 3 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 8 8
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 10 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
C. Smith F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
D. Boyd G
22 PTS
12T
away team logo UCF 2-1 254267
home team logo Illinois State 2-1 343165
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Redbird Arena Normal, IL
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 2-1 71.5 PPG 40.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Illinois State 2-1 77.0 PPG 35.5 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
35
C. Smith F 11.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.5 APG 66.7 FG%
1
D. Boyd G 8.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 27.8 FG%
Top Scorers
35
C. Smith F 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
1
D. Boyd G 22 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
42.1 FG% 45.2
26.1 3PT FG% 28.6
68.4 FT% 75.0
UCF
Starters
C. Smith
D. Ingram
F. Bertz
M. Milon
I. Doumbia
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 18 6 1 6/12 0/0 6/9 2 32 0 1 5 2 4
D. Ingram 5 1 1 2/3 0/0 1/1 3 23 0 1 3 0 1
F. Bertz 2 2 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 20 1 1 0 1 1
M. Milon 0 2 1 0/4 0/3 0/1 0 15 0 0 1 0 2
I. Doumbia 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 2 0 0 1
Bench
B. Mahan
D. Green Jr.
A. Diggs
C. DeJesus
D. Fuller Jr.
T. Johnson Jr.
S. Mobley
Y. Alok
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Mahan 17 11 0 6/13 3/9 2/4 1 27 1 0 1 4 7
D. Green Jr. 13 2 0 4/9 3/7 2/2 1 27 3 0 1 1 1
A. Diggs 10 7 3 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 30 1 2 2 5 2
C. DeJesus 2 2 5 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 11 2 0 2 0 2
D. Fuller Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
T. Johnson Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 34 12 24/57 6/23 13/19 10 200 8 7 17 13 21
Illinois State
Starters
R. Torres
K. Fisher III
Z. Copeland
R. Idowu
J. Hillsman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Torres 5 3 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 29 2 0 1 1 2
K. Fisher III 4 4 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 5 13 1 0 4 2 2
Z. Copeland 3 2 4 1/9 1/5 0/0 1 29 0 0 3 0 2
R. Idowu 2 7 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 4 3
J. Hillsman 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 10 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
D. Boyd
M. Chastain
A. Reeves
A. Ndiaye
D. Horne
T. Bruninga
L. Donnelly
H. Sissoko
M. Miller
H. Beard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Boyd 22 0 0 10/15 1/4 1/1 3 22 0 1 0 0 0
M. Chastain 12 6 4 5/7 2/3 0/0 1 27 3 2 4 0 6
A. Reeves 11 3 1 5/8 1/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 2 1
A. Ndiaye 4 3 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 1 2
D. Horne 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/3 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
T. Bruninga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Donnelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Beard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 31 16 28/62 6/21 3/4 21 200 8 3 17 10 21
