Mahan helps C. Florida complete comeback over Illinois St.
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Brandon Mahan’s put-back layup off an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left helped send Central Florida to a 67-65 win over Illinois State on Sunday.
Mahan’s shot made it 66-65, and following a Redbirds timeout, each team exchanged turnovers. Zach Copeland missed a 3-point attempt for Illinois State and Keith Fisher III fouled Mahan who made 1 of 2 foul shots. Illinois State failed to get a shot off at the end.
Collin Smith led UCF (2-1) with 18 points and Mahan scored 17 with 10 rebounds. Darin Green Jr. scored 13 and Avery Diggs added 10.
Dedric Boyd led Illinois State (2-1) with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Matt Chastain scored 12 and Antonio Reeves 11.
The Knights overcame a 34-25 halftime deficit and trailed most of the second half. Green hit a 3-pointer with 68 seconds left for UCF’s first lead of the half, 64-63. Rey Idowu gave Illinois State it’s last lead with a put-back off his offensive rebound before Mahan’s game winner.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|19.5
|Pts. Per Game
|19.5
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|55.6
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|33.3
|Three Point %
|35.3
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Mahan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Brandon Mahan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|1.0
|Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Keith Fisher III
|9.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Zach Copeland
|13.0
|+ 2
|Brandon Mahan made layup
|20.0
|Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan
|28.0
|Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 2
|Rey Idowu made layup
|48.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|65
|Field Goals
|24-57 (42.1%)
|28-62 (45.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|34
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|17
|Fouls
|10
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCF 2-1
|71.5 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Illinois State 2-1
|77.0 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|42.1
|FG%
|45.2
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|18
|6
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|6/9
|2
|32
|0
|1
|5
|2
|4
|D. Ingram
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|F. Bertz
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Milon
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Doumbia
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|18
|6
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|6/9
|2
|32
|0
|1
|5
|2
|4
|D. Ingram
|5
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|F. Bertz
|2
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Milon
|0
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/3
|0/1
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Doumbia
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mahan
|17
|11
|0
|6/13
|3/9
|2/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|D. Green Jr.
|13
|2
|0
|4/9
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|27
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Diggs
|10
|7
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|2
|2
|5
|2
|C. DeJesus
|2
|2
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Fuller Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Johnson Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|34
|12
|24/57
|6/23
|13/19
|10
|200
|8
|7
|17
|13
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Torres
|5
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Fisher III
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Z. Copeland
|3
|2
|4
|1/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Idowu
|2
|7
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|J. Hillsman
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|10
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Torres
|5
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Fisher III
|4
|4
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Z. Copeland
|3
|2
|4
|1/9
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Idowu
|2
|7
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|J. Hillsman
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|10
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Boyd
|22
|0
|0
|10/15
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Chastain
|12
|6
|4
|5/7
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|3
|2
|4
|0
|6
|A. Reeves
|11
|3
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|A. Ndiaye
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Horne
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Bruninga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Donnelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Beard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|31
|16
|28/62
|6/21
|3/4
|21
|200
|8
|3
|17
|10
|21
