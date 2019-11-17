UCRIV
Tripp, Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51

  • Nov 17, 2019

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp score 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51 on Sunday.

Justin Moore added 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Pacific.

Austin Vereen hit a 3-pointer to cap a 15-4 run that made it 49-43 and the Tigers (4-2) led the rest of the way.

Pacific committed just six turnovers and limited the Highlanders (2-2) to just 35.2% (19 of 54) shooting.

Freshman Zyon Pullin had a season-high 14 points and Dragan Elkaz scored 10 for UC Riverside. Callum McRae added eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
G. Willborn III
J. Moore
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
35.3 Field Goal % 50.9
25.0 Three Point % 63.6
Free Throw % 76.2
  Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp 15.0
  Dominick Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Zyon Pullin missed layup, blocked by Austin Vereen 23.0
+ 1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
  Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Shooting foul on George Willborn III 34.0
+ 1 Dragan Elkaz made free throw 44.0
  Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp 44.0
+ 3 Dragan Elkaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zyon Pullin 45.0
+ 1 Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
Team Stats
Points 51 58
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 22-51 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 4-10 (40.0%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 35
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 25 29
Team 0 0
Assists 9 13
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
Z. Pullin G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
J. Tripp G
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UC Riverside 2-2 282351
home team logo Pacific 4-2 283058
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UC Riverside 2-2 57.7 PPG 45.3 RPG 8.3 APG
home team logo Pacific 4-2 72.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
5
Z. Pullin G 2.7 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.3 APG 30.0 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 8.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.0 APG 51.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
Z. Pullin G 14 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
0
J. Tripp G 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
35.2 FG% 43.1
34.8 3PT FG% 40.0
55.6 FT% 58.8
UC Riverside
Starters
D. Elkaz
K. Kabellis
C. McRae
D. Pickett
G. Willborn III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Elkaz 10 0 1 3/6 3/5 1/1 1 28 0 0 0 0 0
K. Kabellis 9 0 1 4/10 1/5 0/0 3 21 2 0 2 0 0
C. McRae 8 10 0 4/10 0/0 0/0 2 28 0 2 3 2 8
D. Pickett 5 3 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 31 0 1 2 1 2
G. Willborn III 0 9 3 0/6 0/2 0/0 3 28 0 1 0 1 8
Bench
Z. Pullin
D. McDonald
A. McWilliam
Z. Watson
D. Martin
A. Chidom
Q. Ford
J. Cross
D. Mading
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Pullin 14 4 3 4/7 2/3 4/8 1 26 1 0 0 0 4
D. McDonald 5 1 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 1
A. McWilliam 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 10 0 0 1 1 1
Z. Watson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
D. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chidom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mading - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 30 9 19/54 8/23 5/9 16 200 4 4 9 5 25
Pacific
Starters
J. Tripp
J. Moore
A. Vereen
A. McCray
B. Finstuen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 17 7 1 5/6 1/1 6/8 2 34 2 0 1 2 5
J. Moore 10 5 7 4/12 0/0 2/3 1 28 1 0 1 0 5
A. Vereen 5 5 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 1 0 2 3
A. McCray 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 9 1 0 1 0 1
B. Finstuen 2 2 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
J. Hampshire
G. Chivichyan
P. Crockrell II
S. Fritz
J. Bailey
J. Price-Noel
D. Jenkins
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hampshire 9 5 0 4/7 0/0 1/4 3 24 0 2 1 2 3
G. Chivichyan 6 2 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 23 1 0 0 0 2
P. Crockrell II 5 1 4 2/4 0/0 1/2 0 15 1 0 1 0 1
S. Fritz 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
J. Bailey 0 5 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 0 5
J. Price-Noel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 0 0 0
D. Jenkins 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 1
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 35 13 22/51 4/10 10/17 13 200 7 4 6 6 29
