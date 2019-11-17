Tripp, Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) Jahlil Tripp score 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help Pacific beat UC Riverside 58-51 on Sunday.
Justin Moore added 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists for Pacific.
Austin Vereen hit a 3-pointer to cap a 15-4 run that made it 49-43 and the Tigers (4-2) led the rest of the way.
Pacific committed just six turnovers and limited the Highlanders (2-2) to just 35.2% (19 of 54) shooting.
Freshman Zyon Pullin had a season-high 14 points and Dragan Elkaz scored 10 for UC Riverside. Callum McRae added eight points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|35.3
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|25.0
|Three Point %
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|15.0
|Dominick Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Zyon Pullin missed layup, blocked by Austin Vereen
|23.0
|+ 1
|Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Jahlil Tripp missed 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Shooting foul on George Willborn III
|34.0
|+ 1
|Dragan Elkaz made free throw
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Jahlil Tripp
|44.0
|+ 3
|Dragan Elkaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zyon Pullin
|45.0
|+ 1
|Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|58
|Field Goals
|19-54 (35.2%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|35
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UC Riverside 2-2
|57.7 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|8.3 APG
|Pacific 4-2
|72.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|11.4 APG
|35.2
|FG%
|43.1
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|55.6
|FT%
|58.8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Elkaz
|10
|0
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kabellis
|9
|0
|1
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. McRae
|8
|10
|0
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|D. Pickett
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|G. Willborn III
|0
|9
|3
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tripp
|17
|7
|1
|5/6
|1/1
|6/8
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5
|J. Moore
|10
|5
|7
|4/12
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Vereen
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|A. McCray
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Finstuen
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
