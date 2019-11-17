YALE
OKLAST

No Text

Waters leads Oklahoma State over Yale 64-57

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) On a day in which his Native American heritage was celebrated throughout the game, Lindy Waters scored 19 points - eight in the final three minutes - to help lead Oklahoma State to a 64-57 victory over Yale on Sunday.

Waters, a Kiowa/Cherokee Tribe member, also had five rebounds. Yor Anei added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Oklahoma State (4-0). Isaac Likekele contributed 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Paul Atkinson scored 16 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds for Yale (2-2), last year's Ivy League champion.

Yale pulled even at 48 on Eric Monroe's 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining, then got back to within 54-52 on Jordan Bruner's dunk with 3:25 left, but the Bulldogs missed three consecutive free throws and Waters sank two 3s over the next two-plus minutes to push Oklahoma State to a 60-54 advantage with 1:23 left.

BIG PICTURE

Yale: After playing in two overtime games in their first three outings, going 1-1, the Bulldogs are clearly comfortable playing in close contests. After falling behind 23-10 with 6:31 left in the first half, Yale battled back with an 11-2 run and wound up trailing just 27-23 at halftime. For most of the second half, the teams were within five points of each other, up until the final moments, although this time, the Bulldogs were unable to force OT.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys endured some difficulties shooting, in all facets of the game. Their overall shooting percentage of 40 (26 of 65) was their second-lowest of the season, as was their 3-point percentage of 21.1 (4 of 19), while their free-throw percentage of 53.3 (8 of 15) and their 64 points were season lows. After shooting 34 free throws in their season-opening 80-75 win over Oral Roberts, Oklahoma State has taken only 40 combined in the three games since.

UP NEXT

Yale: The Bulldogs return home to Connecticut to host Siena on Wednesday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys remain home to take on Western Michigan on Friday night.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Bruner
I. Likekele
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
41.7 Field Goal % 53.1
21.4 Three Point % 25.0
62.5 Free Throw % 76.2
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bruner, stolen by Isaac Likekele 3.0
+ 1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on August Mahoney 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Cameron McGriff 11.0
  Isaac Likekele missed free throw 11.0
  Personal foul on Paul Atkinson 11.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bruner 13.0
  Offensive rebound by Yale 14.0
  Jordan Bruner missed jump shot, blocked by Yor Anei 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Bruner 22.0
Team Stats
Points 57 64
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 26-65 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 9-31 (29.0%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 30 25
Team 3 3
Assists 13 10
Steals 5 12
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 20 11
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
P. Atkinson F
14 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
21
L. Waters III G
19 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo Yale 2-2 233457
home team logo Oklahoma State 4-0 273764
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Gallagher-Iba Arena Stillwater, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Yale 2-2 82.3 PPG 44 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 4-0 74.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
20
P. Atkinson F 20.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 0.3 APG 58.8 FG%
21
L. Waters III G 12.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.3 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
20
P. Atkinson F 14 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
21
L. Waters III G 19 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
38.2 FG% 40.0
29.0 3PT FG% 21.1
66.7 FT% 53.3
Yale
Starters
P. Atkinson
A. Swain
E. Monroe
J. Bruner
J. Gabbidon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Atkinson 14 10 1 5/9 0/0 4/5 3 31 1 2 3 7 3
A. Swain 11 5 1 4/13 3/12 0/0 0 34 0 0 3 0 5
E. Monroe 8 2 4 3/7 2/5 0/0 2 28 1 0 5 0 2
J. Bruner 6 9 3 3/11 0/4 0/0 4 35 0 2 4 1 8
J. Gabbidon 0 4 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 4
Starters
P. Atkinson
A. Swain
E. Monroe
J. Bruner
J. Gabbidon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Atkinson 14 10 1 5/9 0/0 4/5 3 31 1 2 3 7 3
A. Swain 11 5 1 4/13 3/12 0/0 0 34 0 0 3 0 5
E. Monroe 8 2 4 3/7 2/5 0/0 2 28 1 0 5 0 2
J. Bruner 6 9 3 3/11 0/4 0/0 4 35 0 2 4 1 8
J. Gabbidon 0 4 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 4
Bench
M. Cotton
A. Mahoney
J. Alausa
E. Dike
A. Williams
W. Yess
I. Kelly
M. Feinberg
J. Lanford
E. Jarvis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cotton 11 3 1 4/8 3/6 0/2 1 21 2 0 1 0 3
A. Mahoney 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
J. Alausa 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 3
E. Dike 2 2 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 0 3 1 1
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Yess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Feinberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lanford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Jarvis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 39 13 21/55 9/31 6/9 16 200 5 4 20 9 30
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 19 5 0 8/18 3/7 0/1 2 36 1 0 1 0 5
Y. Anei 12 7 0 4/10 0/0 4/6 3 27 0 2 0 3 4
I. Likekele 11 5 6 4/10 0/1 3/6 1 32 4 0 3 1 4
C. McGriff 6 7 1 3/8 0/2 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 2 5
T. Dziagwa 5 1 1 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 27 2 0 0 0 1
Starters
L. Waters III
Y. Anei
I. Likekele
C. McGriff
T. Dziagwa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 19 5 0 8/18 3/7 0/1 2 36 1 0 1 0 5
Y. Anei 12 7 0 4/10 0/0 4/6 3 27 0 2 0 3 4
I. Likekele 11 5 6 4/10 0/1 3/6 1 32 4 0 3 1 4
C. McGriff 6 7 1 3/8 0/2 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 2 5
T. Dziagwa 5 1 1 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 27 2 0 0 0 1
Bench
A. Anderson III
J. Laurent
Ke. Boone
Ka. Boone
C. Harris Jr.
T. Reeves
D. Mitchell
J. Hadlock
H. Roessink
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson III 3 1 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 12 2 0 2 0 1
J. Laurent 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 2 0 2 0 2
Ke. Boone 2 4 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 1 0 0 3 1
Ka. Boone 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 1 2
C. Harris Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Roessink - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 35 10 26/65 4/19 8/15 12 200 12 2 11 10 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores