Hardy, Diong lead UNLV to 72-58 win over ACU
LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy scored 25 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down 10 rebounds to lead UNLV to a 72-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night.
Elijah Mitrou-Long added 13 points and Donnie Tillman chipped in 10 for UNLV (2-3) to halt a three-game skid.
The Rebels sprinted to a 37-28 halftime advantage, but the Wildcats rallied in the second half to tie it at 50-50 after Payten Ricks drained a 3 with 10:09 remaining. UNLV's Vitaliy Shibel answered with a layup that started a nine-point run to go up 59-50. The Rebels had a 10-0 run to close out the game.
UNLV shot 54% from the floor (27 of 50) while limiting the Wildcats to 22-of-59 shooting (37%).
Joe Pleasant and Trey Lenox scored a 11 apiece for ACU (1-3).
The Wildcats play Champion Christian College on Thursday. UNLV will host Texas State on Wednesday.
|38.3
|Min. Per Game
|38.3
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|35.0
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|40.0
|Three Point %
|41.9
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|6.0
|Clay Gayman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 2
|Jonah Antonio made layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|43.0
|Joe Pleasant missed jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Damien Daniels
|54.0
|Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|56.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Clay Gayman
|1:29
|Defensive rebound by Joe Pleasant
|1:36
|Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:38
|Bad pass turnover on Clay Gayman
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|72
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|27-50 (54.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|32
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|16
|22
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|16
|14
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Abilene Chr. 1-3
|75.0 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|UNLV 2-3
|68.6 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|J. Pleasant F
|7.8 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|37.5 FG%
|
3
|A. Hardy G
|19.0 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|3.0 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Pleasant F
|11 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|A. Hardy G
|25 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|54.0
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pleasant
|11
|10
|0
|3/8
|1/2
|4/6
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|P. Ricks
|10
|0
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Morris
|5
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Kohl
|2
|4
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|D. Daniels
|2
|3
|5
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pleasant
|11
|10
|0
|3/8
|1/2
|4/6
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|P. Ricks
|10
|0
|2
|3/9
|2/5
|2/2
|1
|39
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Morris
|5
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Kohl
|2
|4
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|D. Daniels
|2
|3
|5
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lenox
|11
|0
|3
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Mason
|7
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H. Howell
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Gayman
|4
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|A. Simmons
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|R. Miller
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hiepler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|25
|16
|22/59
|7/26
|7/9
|17
|200
|6
|1
|11
|9
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|25
|2
|3
|9/10
|3/4
|4/5
|1
|38
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|E. Mitrou-Long
|13
|5
|4
|5/11
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|D. Tillman
|10
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Diong
|7
|10
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|24
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|J. Antonio
|5
|2
|1
|2/10
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|25
|2
|3
|9/10
|3/4
|4/5
|1
|38
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|E. Mitrou-Long
|13
|5
|4
|5/11
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|D. Tillman
|10
|4
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Diong
|7
|10
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|24
|2
|2
|0
|4
|6
|J. Antonio
|5
|2
|1
|2/10
|1/7
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hamilton
|6
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|4/6
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|V. Shibel
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|N. Blair
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|29
|14
|27/50
|6/22
|12/15
|13
|200
|4
|4
|12
|7
|22
