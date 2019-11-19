LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy scored 25 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down 10 rebounds to lead UNLV to a 72-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night.

Elijah Mitrou-Long added 13 points and Donnie Tillman chipped in 10 for UNLV (2-3) to halt a three-game skid.

The Rebels sprinted to a 37-28 halftime advantage, but the Wildcats rallied in the second half to tie it at 50-50 after Payten Ricks drained a 3 with 10:09 remaining. UNLV's Vitaliy Shibel answered with a layup that started a nine-point run to go up 59-50. The Rebels had a 10-0 run to close out the game.

UNLV shot 54% from the floor (27 of 50) while limiting the Wildcats to 22-of-59 shooting (37%).

Joe Pleasant and Trey Lenox scored a 11 apiece for ACU (1-3).

The Wildcats play Champion Christian College on Thursday. UNLV will host Texas State on Wednesday.

