ABIL
UNLV

No Text

Hardy, Diong lead UNLV to 72-58 win over ACU

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Amauri Hardy scored 25 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong pulled down 10 rebounds to lead UNLV to a 72-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night.

Elijah Mitrou-Long added 13 points and Donnie Tillman chipped in 10 for UNLV (2-3) to halt a three-game skid.

The Rebels sprinted to a 37-28 halftime advantage, but the Wildcats rallied in the second half to tie it at 50-50 after Payten Ricks drained a 3 with 10:09 remaining. UNLV's Vitaliy Shibel answered with a layup that started a nine-point run to go up 59-50. The Rebels had a 10-0 run to close out the game.

UNLV shot 54% from the floor (27 of 50) while limiting the Wildcats to 22-of-59 shooting (37%).

Joe Pleasant and Trey Lenox scored a 11 apiece for ACU (1-3).

The Wildcats play Champion Christian College on Thursday. UNLV will host Texas State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Ricks
A. Hardy
38.3 Min. Per Game 38.3
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
35.0 Field Goal % 48.1
40.0 Three Point % 41.9
88.9 Free Throw % 85.7
  Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy 6.0
  Clay Gayman missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 2 Jonah Antonio made layup, assist by Elijah Mitrou-Long 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong 43.0
  Joe Pleasant missed jump shot 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Damien Daniels 54.0
  Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Clay Gayman 1:29
  Defensive rebound by Joe Pleasant 1:36
  Donnie Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
  Bad pass turnover on Clay Gayman 2:01
Team Stats
Points 58 72
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 27-50 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 32
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 16 22
Team 6 3
Assists 16 14
Steals 6 4
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
T. Lenox G
11 PTS, 3 AST
home team logo
3
A. Hardy G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Abilene Chr. 1-3 283058
home team logo UNLV 2-3 373572
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Abilene Chr. 1-3 75.0 PPG 35.5 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo UNLV 2-3 68.6 PPG 37.8 RPG 10.6 APG
Key Players
32
J. Pleasant F 7.8 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.3 APG 37.5 FG%
3
A. Hardy G 19.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.0 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
32
J. Pleasant F 11 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
3
A. Hardy G 25 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
37.3 FG% 54.0
26.9 3PT FG% 27.3
77.8 FT% 80.0
Abilene Chr.
Starters
J. Pleasant
P. Ricks
M. Morris
K. Kohl
D. Daniels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pleasant 11 10 0 3/8 1/2 4/6 1 34 0 0 1 4 6
P. Ricks 10 0 2 3/9 2/5 2/2 1 39 2 0 0 0 0
M. Morris 5 1 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 16 2 0 2 0 1
K. Kohl 2 4 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 4
D. Daniels 2 3 5 1/4 0/3 0/0 4 20 2 0 0 0 3
Starters
J. Pleasant
P. Ricks
M. Morris
K. Kohl
D. Daniels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pleasant 11 10 0 3/8 1/2 4/6 1 34 0 0 1 4 6
P. Ricks 10 0 2 3/9 2/5 2/2 1 39 2 0 0 0 0
M. Morris 5 1 1 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 16 2 0 2 0 1
K. Kohl 2 4 3 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 24 0 1 0 0 4
D. Daniels 2 3 5 1/4 0/3 0/0 4 20 2 0 0 0 3
Bench
T. Lenox
C. Mason
H. Howell
C. Gayman
A. Simmons
R. Miller
T. Cameron
P. Hiepler
I. Allen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lenox 11 0 3 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 0
C. Mason 7 0 0 3/5 0/1 1/1 3 18 0 0 1 0 0
H. Howell 4 3 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 2 1
C. Gayman 4 1 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 3 1 0
A. Simmons 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 0
R. Miller 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 1 1
T. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hiepler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 25 16 22/59 7/26 7/9 17 200 6 1 11 9 16
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
E. Mitrou-Long
D. Tillman
C. Diong
J. Antonio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 25 2 3 9/10 3/4 4/5 1 38 0 1 2 0 2
E. Mitrou-Long 13 5 4 5/11 1/5 2/2 2 34 0 0 3 0 5
D. Tillman 10 4 3 4/8 1/3 1/1 3 25 2 0 1 0 4
C. Diong 7 10 0 3/3 0/0 1/1 2 24 2 2 0 4 6
J. Antonio 5 2 1 2/10 1/7 0/0 0 31 0 0 3 0 2
Starters
A. Hardy
E. Mitrou-Long
D. Tillman
C. Diong
J. Antonio
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 25 2 3 9/10 3/4 4/5 1 38 0 1 2 0 2
E. Mitrou-Long 13 5 4 5/11 1/5 2/2 2 34 0 0 3 0 5
D. Tillman 10 4 3 4/8 1/3 1/1 3 25 2 0 1 0 4
C. Diong 7 10 0 3/3 0/0 1/1 2 24 2 2 0 4 6
J. Antonio 5 2 1 2/10 1/7 0/0 0 31 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
B. Hamilton
V. Shibel
N. Blair
C. Dembele
D. Jenkins Jr.
J. Green
M. Wood
M. Coleman
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 6 4 2 1/5 0/3 4/6 0 24 0 0 1 1 3
V. Shibel 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 1 2 1 0
N. Blair 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 0
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 29 14 27/50 6/22 12/15 13 200 4 4 12 7 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores