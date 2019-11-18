Samuel another TCU double-double in 65-54 win over Air Force
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Kevin Samuel became the first TCU player in 25 years with three consecutive double-doubles to start a season, with a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds in the Horned Frogs’ 65-54 win over Air Force on Monday night.
RJ Nembhard added 15 points and five assists while Francisco Farabello had 11 points for the Horned Frogs, who have started 3-0 in each of Jamie Dixon’s four seasons at his alma mater.
Air Force (2-2) got within one point with 7:45 left, after trailing by as many as 14 in the second half, before Nembhard had a layup to start a game-ending 13-3 run.
Ryan Swan’s nine points lead the Falcons, who had three other players score eight.
The last TCU player with three consecutive double-doubles to start a season was Kurt Thomas in 1994-95, when he started his senior season with seven in a row before becoming a first-round draft pick by the Miami Heat and playing for nine teams over 18 NBA seasons.
TCU led 39-25 after a spurt in the final minute of the first half when Samuel had two highlight dunks on alley-oop passes from Nembhard, who then had a steal and a layup.
Air Force went into the half after Caleb Morris hit a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, putting the shot up a few steps after crossing midcourt.
The Horned Frogs had pushed their lead back to 14 after Samuel had three more baskets and Nembhard a 3-pointer in the first 3½ minutes of the second half before Air Force scored 11 points in a row.
Lavelle Scottie, the senior forward from Fort Worth, started that spurt by the Falcons with a dunk and added two free throws. A.J. Walker, another Texas kid, had a layup to get them within 48-45 before Desmond Bane’s breakaway layup.
BIG PICTURE
Air Force: The Falcons, who returned all five starters from last year, were coming off their first road win ever at Army. They made some impressive runs after halftime, but never could get in front. Their only lead was 5-2 before a 3-pointer by Bane.
TCU: Bane, the Big 12’s top returning scorer from last year, had scored 26 and 25 points in the first two games. He was limited to seven points on 2-of-11 shooting (1 of 6 on 3s).
UP NEXT
Air Force goes from Texas to the Bahamas where the Falcons play three games in four days at the Bimini Jam. They play Loyola Marymount on Thursday.
TCU wraps up a season-opening four-game homestand on Thursday night against UC Irvine.
---
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|25.5
|Pts. Per Game
|25.5
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|36.7
|Field Goal %
|48.8
|21.4
|Three Point %
|44.8
|76.5
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|17.0
|Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 1
|RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|RJ Nembhard made free throw
|34.0
|Personal foul on Sid Tomes
|34.0
|Turnover on A.J. Walker
|34.0
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made free throw
|40.0
|Personal foul on Sid Tomes
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
|45.0
|Jaire Grayer missed free throw
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|65
|Field Goals
|20-47 (42.6%)
|25-59 (42.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|38
|Offensive
|5
|11
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|9
|Fouls
|15
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.6
|FG%
|42.4
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Samuel
|19
|11
|1
|9/12
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5
|R. Nembhard
|15
|6
|5
|6/15
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|F. Farabello
|11
|1
|5
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Grayer
|9
|5
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|1/3
|1
|30
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|D. Bane
|7
|6
|2
|2/11
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dennis Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Fuller
|2
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|R. Barlow
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. LeDee
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|D. Smith
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Aschieris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pearson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Todd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Easley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vasiljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Uribe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lucenti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huelskamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|34
|15
|25/59
|7/25
|8/11
|13
|200
|10
|3
|9
|11
|23
