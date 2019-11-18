COLG
Colgate
Raiders
1-3
away team logo
62
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
SECN
Mon Nov. 18
8:00pm
BONUS
91
TF 7
home team logo
AUBURN
19 Auburn
Tigers
5-0
ML: +764
AUBURN -14.5, O/U 149.5
ML: -1593
COLG
AUBURN

No Text

Doughty, Wiley lead No. 19 Auburn past Colgate, 91-62

  • AP
  • Nov 18, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn quickly left undersized and overmatched Colgate with no room for error.

The 19th-ranked Tigers started 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc in the opening four minutes, putting an early stamp on what became a 91-62 victory on Monday night.

Samir Doughty scored 20 points and Austin Wiley had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Auburn, which improved to 5-0 for the first time in 15 years. The Tigers used a 13-2 run to jump on their Patriot League foe early in the first half.

''That was a really good first half - really, really, special basketball,'' Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. ''We played fast, we shot it, we spread it, executed, got after them really hard and just suffocated them. We didn't give a good team a chance.''

Auburn shot 63% from the field, including 53% from 3-point territory, and outscored Colgate 28-16 in the paint in the first half. J'Von McCormick was the orchestrator, finishing with a team-high eight assists and 14 points, with only two turnovers, while Isaac Okoro and Danjel Purifoy scored 11 points apiece.

''We have a great team,'' Doughty said. ''It's not just surrounded by me, Isaac or J'Von. Anybody can go off. We know that anybody is capable of coming out and playing great. Some nights I might be in single digits, and we still have five other players in double digits. It's really a team effort all-around. It can be like this every single night.''

Colgate (1-3) struggled to get anything going against the Tigers' overwhelming size and suffocating defense, shooting just 9-for-32 from the field and 1-for-11 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Raiders, who made the NCAA Tournament last season, did outscore the Tigers in the second half.

''If you let a team like Colgate with all that experience and their shot-makers hang around - look, they outplayed us in the second half,'' Pearl said. ''We were still playing hard. We were still trying. We got outplayed. So, if we didn't come out with that kind of 20 minutes of effort and energy, shooting and how we were flying around, it could have been a different story.''

Auburn had a 41-33 advantage in rebounding against the Patriot League's preseason favorite and scored 15 points off fast breaks to finish the rout.

Jordan Burns had 18 points and Rapolas Ivanauskas added 12 for the Raiders.

BIG PICTURE

Colgate: The Raiders outscored Auburn 41-38, on 50% shooting from the field, in the second half and outrebounded a bigger, more physical squad 19-17 after halftime.

Auburn: Five players scored in double figures for the Tigers. Auburn is off to its best start since winning its first seven games in the 2003-04 season.

UP NEXT

Colgate will host SUNY-Cortland on Thursday.

Auburn looks to hand New Mexico its first loss of the season at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 25.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
R. Ivanauskas
25 F
J. McCormick
5 G
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
7.8 Pts. Per Game 7.8
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
37.9 Field Goal % 41.3
15.0 Three Point % 22.7
66.7 Free Throw % 22.2
+ 2 Ryan Moffatt made layup 20.0
  Offensive rebound by Ryan Moffatt 27.0
  Ryan Moffatt missed layup, blocked by Thomas Collier 29.0
+ 2 Preston Cook made jump shot 39.0
+ 2 Ryan Moffatt made layup 53.0
  Offensive rebound by Ryan Moffatt 53.0
  Keegan Records missed jump shot 55.0
  Lost ball turnover on Myles Parker, stolen by Zach Light 1:17
+ 1 Tucker Richardson made free throw 1:33
  Shooting foul on Jaylin Williams 1:33
+ 2 Tucker Richardson made jump shot 1:33
Team Stats
Points 62 91
Field Goals 26-65 (40.0%) 35-66 (53.0%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 41
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 21 24
Team 4 6
Assists 7 14
Steals 7 7
Blocks 0 9
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
J. Burns G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
S. Doughty G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Colgate 1-3 214162
home team logo 19 Auburn 5-0 533891
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Colgate 1-3 67.3 PPG 34 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 19 Auburn 5-0 86.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
1
J. Burns G 12.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.3 APG 33.3 FG%
10
S. Doughty G 18.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.8 APG 55.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Burns G 18 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
10
S. Doughty G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
40.0 FG% 53.0
20.8 3PT FG% 35.7
71.4 FT% 73.3
Colgate
Starters
J. Burns
R. Ivanauskas
W. Rayman
T. Richardson
N. Cummings
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burns 18 3 2 7/16 2/7 2/2 1 30 1 0 0 0 3
R. Ivanauskas 12 4 3 6/17 0/4 0/1 4 29 0 0 3 1 3
W. Rayman 8 4 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 1 3
T. Richardson 5 5 0 2/5 0/2 1/1 1 27 1 0 3 0 5
N. Cummings 4 1 0 2/5 0/2 0/1 3 29 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
J. Burns
R. Ivanauskas
W. Rayman
T. Richardson
N. Cummings
Bench
J. Ferguson
K. Records
R. Moffatt
D. Maynard
M. Williams
Z. Light
O. Lynch-Daniels
B. Henry
M. Bailey
P. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ferguson 5 2 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 2
K. Records 4 6 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 20 2 0 0 4 2
R. Moffatt 4 3 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 2 1
D. Maynard 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 1
M. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Light 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
O. Lynch-Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 29 7 26/65 5/24 5/7 14 200 7 0 11 8 21
Auburn
Starters
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
D. Purifoy
I. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Doughty 20 3 2 7/13 4/9 2/3 2 27 1 1 1 1 2
J. McCormick 14 3 8 6/12 2/5 0/0 1 26 2 0 2 0 3
A. Wiley 13 10 0 4/7 0/0 5/7 2 18 0 1 2 4 6
D. Purifoy 11 3 1 4/6 3/4 0/0 2 24 0 1 1 1 2
I. Okoro 11 3 2 5/11 0/3 1/2 1 28 2 1 2 2 1
Starters
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
D. Purifoy
I. Okoro
Bench
D. Cambridge
J. Williams
A. McLemore
P. Cook
T. Jones
W. Macoy
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
L. Berman
B. Akingbola
A. Flanigan
C. Maasdorp
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cambridge 9 2 0 4/6 1/3 0/0 0 14 1 1 0 1 1
J. Williams 5 0 0 1/1 0/0 3/3 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. McLemore 4 4 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 19 0 3 1 1 3
P. Cook 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 2
W. Macoy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 1
T. Collier 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
M. Parker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
L. Berman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Akingbola 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Flanigan 0 3 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 3
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 35 14 35/66 10/28 11/15 14 200 7 9 10 11 24
