Sloppy Cal beats Prairie View A&M 54-40
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley scored eight of his 16 points late in the second half and California beat Prairie View A&M 54-50 on Monday night.
The Golden Bears (4-0) remained unbeaten in coach Mark Fox's first season despite a sloppy game. California committed 22 turnovers and went seven minutes without scoring in the second half before holding on at the end.
Grant Anticevich added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bears. Anticevich's 3-pointer put Cal ahead 52-48 with 2:40 remaining.
Chancellor Ellis scored for Prairie View A&M to make it 52-50 but the Panthers missed numerous chances down the stretch. Ellis missed a 3-point shot and Dajuan Madden was called for an offensive foul while trying to set a screen with 8.3 seconds remaining.
Ellis and Faite Williams scored 12 points apiece for Prairie View A&M (1-4).
It's California's best start since the Bears won their first four in 2015-16.
BIG PICTURE
Prairie View A&M: The Panthers are essentially in the midst of an 11-game road trip so a lack of focus from time to time is understandable. But in spite of shooting 38%, they were close at the end. The key moving forward will be learning how to finish, something that was a problem against Texas as well.
California: After what happened the past two seasons the Bears will take wins whatever way they can get them. Still, this will be one that will cause Fox some heartburn as he studies the film. They've got to clean things up quick, too, with Duke up next.
UP NEXT
Prairie View A&M: Play Georgia State in a game being held at California State Baptist on Friday.
California: The Golden Bears play No. 2 Duke in Madison Square Garden in the 2K Empire Classic semifinals on Thursday.
--
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|21.3
|Pts. Per Game
|21.3
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|56.1
|0.0
|Three Point %
|52.4
|33.3
|Free Throw %
|88.5
|Defensive rebound by Kareem South
|1.0
|Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Grant Anticevich made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Grant Anticevich missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Dajuan Madden
|7.0
|Turnover on Dajuan Madden
|8.0
|Offensive foul on Dajuan Madden
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Lenell Henry
|21.0
|Matt Bradley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Faite Williams
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|54
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|17-44 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-14 (14.3%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-9 (44.4%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|10
|8
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|22
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Prairie View 1-4
|68.3 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|11.3 APG
|California 4-0
|82.7 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|F. Williams G
|3.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|30.0 FG%
|
20
|M. Bradley G
|21.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.7 APG
|55.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|F. Williams G
|12 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|M. Bradley G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Williams
|12
|5
|0
|5/11
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|J. Jackson
|8
|5
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|27
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|D. Williams
|4
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hedgeman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Bynum
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Cox
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Daniels
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Sneed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Covington IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Edgar II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|33
|10
|22/59
|2/14
|4/9
|23
|199
|8
|4
|15
|12
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|16
|4
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|6/7
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|G. Anticevich
|13
|6
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|K. South
|7
|2
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Brown
|7
|3
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|5
|0
|3
|L. Thiemann
|3
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris-Dyson
|2
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|18
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|J. Gordon
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|4
|2
|1
|A. Kelly
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. Kuany
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Austin
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Thorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|30
|8
|17/44
|6/15
|14/21
|17
|199
|4
|1
|22
|6
|24
