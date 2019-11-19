PVAM
Sloppy Cal beats Prairie View A&M 54-40

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Matt Bradley scored eight of his 16 points late in the second half and California beat Prairie View A&M 54-50 on Monday night.

The Golden Bears (4-0) remained unbeaten in coach Mark Fox's first season despite a sloppy game. California committed 22 turnovers and went seven minutes without scoring in the second half before holding on at the end.

Grant Anticevich added 13 points and six rebounds for the Bears. Anticevich's 3-pointer put Cal ahead 52-48 with 2:40 remaining.

Chancellor Ellis scored for Prairie View A&M to make it 52-50 but the Panthers missed numerous chances down the stretch. Ellis missed a 3-point shot and Dajuan Madden was called for an offensive foul while trying to set a screen with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Ellis and Faite Williams scored 12 points apiece for Prairie View A&M (1-4).

It's California's best start since the Bears won their first four in 2015-16.

BIG PICTURE

Prairie View A&M: The Panthers are essentially in the midst of an 11-game road trip so a lack of focus from time to time is understandable. But in spite of shooting 38%, they were close at the end. The key moving forward will be learning how to finish, something that was a problem against Texas as well.

California: After what happened the past two seasons the Bears will take wins whatever way they can get them. Still, this will be one that will cause Fox some heartburn as he studies the film. They've got to clean things up quick, too, with Duke up next.

UP NEXT

Prairie View A&M: Play Georgia State in a game being held at California State Baptist on Friday.

California: The Golden Bears play No. 2 Duke in Madison Square Garden in the 2K Empire Classic semifinals on Thursday.

C. Ellis G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
M. Bradley G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Prairie View
Starters
C. Ellis
L. Henry
G. Andrus
A. Lister
D. Madden
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ellis 12 1 1 5/13 2/7 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 0 1
L. Henry 6 12 1 3/8 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 2 4 3 9
G. Andrus 4 2 0 2/8 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 1 1
A. Lister 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/2 2 18 0 0 0 0 2
D. Madden 0 5 5 0/2 0/1 0/1 4 36 2 1 5 3 2
Bench
F. Williams
J. Jackson
D. Williams
J. Hedgeman
T. Bynum
D. Cox
J. Daniels
L. Sneed
D. Patterson
W. Covington IV
D. Edgar II
M. Grant
C. Coleman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Williams 12 5 0 5/11 0/2 2/2 4 24 1 0 2 2 3
J. Jackson 8 5 3 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 27 3 1 0 3 2
D. Williams 4 0 0 2/5 0/3 0/2 1 9 1 0 1 0 0
J. Hedgeman 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Bynum 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Cox 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Daniels 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
L. Sneed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Covington IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Edgar II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 33 10 22/59 2/14 4/9 23 199 8 4 15 12 21
California
Starters
M. Bradley
G. Anticevich
K. South
J. Brown
L. Thiemann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bradley 16 4 2 4/7 2/4 6/7 4 25 0 0 3 0 4
G. Anticevich 13 6 1 4/8 2/4 3/4 1 27 1 0 2 0 6
K. South 7 2 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 26 0 0 2 0 2
J. Brown 7 3 3 3/6 1/1 0/0 1 31 0 1 5 0 3
L. Thiemann 3 3 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 0 15 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
J. Harris-Dyson
J. Gordon
A. Kelly
K. Kuany
P. Austin
D. Thorpe
J. Orender
J. Erving
D. Serge
B. Welle
D. Klonaras
L. Alters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris-Dyson 2 3 1 0/5 0/1 2/4 3 18 2 0 3 2 1
J. Gordon 2 3 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 4 2 1
A. Kelly 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 1 4
K. Kuany 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Austin 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 1
D. Thorpe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Klonaras - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Alters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 30 8 17/44 6/15 14/21 17 199 4 1 22 6 24
