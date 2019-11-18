SMU
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Tyson Jolly had 15 points as SMU narrowly beat Evansville 59-57 on Monday night, a week after the Purple Aces stunned former top-ranked Kentucky.

Last Tuesday, Evansville pulled off the biggest upset in program history with its first win over a No. 1 team - as a 25-point underdog.

The Purple Aces led SMU 47-44 with 6:38 remaining until Feron Hunt made a 3-pointer and Jolly added two free throws to put SMU ahead for good. Noah Frederking banked in a 3-pointer, pulling Evansville to 58-57 with 1.7 seconds left but Jolly made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end.

Ethan Chargois had 15 points for SMU (4-0). Isiaha Mike added 11 points.

DeAndre Williams had 13 points for the Purple Aces (3-1). Artur Labinowicz added 12 points. Noah Frederking had 12 points.

SMU plays UNLV on the road on Saturday. Evansville matches up against East Carolina at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Jolly
S. Givance
5 G
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
3.0 Pts. Per Game 3.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
60.0 Field Goal % 20.0
44.4 Three Point % 25.0
77.8 Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Evansville 1.0
  Tyson Jolly missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Artur Labinowicz 1.0
+ 3 Noah Frederking made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Riley 2.0
+ 1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on DeAndre Williams 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike 6.0
  Feron Hunt missed tip-in 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt 7.0
Team Stats
Points 59 57
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 17-48 (35.4%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 47 25
Offensive 17 2
Defensive 29 19
Team 1 4
Assists 7 9
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 21 13
Technicals 0 0
SMU
Starters
T. Jolly
E. Chargois
I. Mike
F. Hunt
E. Bandoumel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jolly 15 7 2 5/12 0/0 5/7 4 31 0 1 2 2 5
E. Chargois 15 3 2 5/11 2/5 3/3 3 33 1 0 4 2 1
I. Mike 11 13 0 4/12 1/5 2/2 3 32 1 0 3 7 6
F. Hunt 9 11 0 4/8 1/2 0/0 2 37 1 1 2 4 7
E. Bandoumel 2 3 1 1/7 0/2 0/0 2 29 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
C. White
E. Ray
C. Smith IV
G. Youngkin
D. McNeill
W. Douglas
I. Jasey
J. Young Jr.
K. Davis
D. McBride
A. Tabor Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. White 7 6 2 3/6 1/4 0/0 4 26 0 0 3 1 5
E. Ray 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 1 2
C. Smith IV 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McNeill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tabor Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 46 7 22/59 5/21 10/12 21 200 4 2 17 17 29
Evansville
Starters
D. Williams
N. Frederking
J. Hall
K. Riley
J. Newton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 13 8 2 5/8 1/1 2/2 2 35 1 1 2 1 7
N. Frederking 12 3 0 4/7 3/6 1/1 0 25 1 0 1 1 2
J. Hall 8 5 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 4 32 1 0 0 0 5
K. Riley 8 2 4 1/7 0/2 6/7 2 26 0 0 3 0 2
J. Newton 2 2 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 3 28 0 1 1 0 2
Bench
A. Labinowicz
S. Cunliffe
S. Givance
E. Kuhlman
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
M. Henderson
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
G. Bobe
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Labinowicz 12 0 1 2/7 1/4 7/8 1 23 0 0 2 0 0
S. Cunliffe 2 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 12 3 0 1 0 1
S. Givance 0 0 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 0
E. Kuhlman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 21 9 17/48 7/25 16/18 13 200 6 2 10 2 19
