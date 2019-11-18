STETSON
Stetson
Hatters
2-2
away team logo
51
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
BTN
Mon Nov. 18
8:30pm
BONUS
86
TF 9
home team logo
OHIOST
10 Ohio State
Buckeyes
4-0
ML: +808
OHIOST -31, O/U 128
ML: -1042753
STETSON
OHIOST

No Text

Surging No. 10 Ohio State routs Stetson 86-51

  • AP
  • Nov 18, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Fresh from routing Villanova and vaulting into the top 10 for the first time in two seasons, Ohio State kept up the momentum in another tuneup game that the Buckeyes likely could have won with half the effort.

The No. 10 Buckeyes steamrolled Stetson 86-51 on Monday night without drama as coach Chris Holtmann emptied the bench and got points from 11 of the 13 players who participated.

There wasn't as much energy in the building as last Wednesday night when the Buckeyes knocked off then-No. 10 Villanova 76-51.

''We knew that this would be a young team that was rebuilding,'' Holtmann said of the Hatters, who started three freshmen.

Kyle Young had a career-high 15 points and Kaleb Wesson added 13 in Ohio State's romp. Young also had 10 rebounds.

The Buckeyes (4-0), who moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 after taking down Villanova, jumped out to a 28-3 lead against the overmatched Hatters (2-2), built a 42-14 halftime advantage and cruised in the second half.

D.J. Carton had 10 points and Justin Ahrens had nine, hitting three 3-pointers. Ibrahima Diallo, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Senegal, scored five points, the first of his career.

The bright spot for Stetson was freshman Rob Perry, who finished with 17 points. He also led the team with eight rebounds. The Hatters shot just 14.3% in the first half and finished at 28.1%.

''We're just looking for little victories in some kind of way,'' first-year Stetson coach Donnie Jones said.

Stetson last played in Columbus 40 years ago and lost that game by 19 points.

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: Atlantic Sun conference team from Deland, Florida, got it expected when it scheduled Ohio State, which just happens to be really good.

''We came out very nervous,'' Jones said. ''As much as you want to tell your young basketball team `Don't be nervous. Just go out and play,' still you've got to go out and play.''

Ohio State: Full of confidence after knocking off Villanova, the Buckeyes take care of business in another November tuneup. They shouldn't be seriously tested again until traveling to take on No. 5 North Carolina on Dec. 4. The Buckeyes have won their past three games by an average of more than 26 points.

YOU DON'T SAY

Ohio State is the only school in the country with its football and basketball teams both in the top 10. The football Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 and face No. 9 Penn State at home on Saturday. With another tuneup game on Friday, the basketball team is likely to hang around in the upper echelon for awhile.

MAINTAIN THE MOMENTUM

Holtmann said the most challenging thing about jumping out to a big lead is trying to keep the players on track and playing the right way even as the score gets more out of hand.

''It's really tough to play hard for all 40 (minutes),'' Young acknowledged. ''But that's what we're trying to do.''

UP NEXT

Stetson: At Iona on Friday.

Ohio State: Hosts Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Jahlil Rawley made jump shot 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Wheza Panzo 24.0
  E.J. Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Ahrens 45.0
  Jahlil Rawley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Jahlil Rawley made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Ibrahima Diallo 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Stetson 45.0
  Danny Hummer missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell 1:14
  Jahlil Rawley missed free throw 1:14
Team Stats
Points 51 86
Field Goals 16-57 (28.1%) 30-66 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 48
Offensive 14 13
Defensive 19 31
Team 4 4
Assists 5 19
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 9
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 15 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
R. Perry G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
K. Young F
15 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Stetson 2-2 143751
home team logo 10 Ohio State 4-0 424486
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Stetson 2-2 72.0 PPG 41 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 10 Ohio State 4-0 72.0 PPG 42 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
2
R. Perry G 17.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.7 APG 54.3 FG%
25
K. Young F 10.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 0.3 APG 77.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
R. Perry G 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
25
K. Young F 15 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
28.1 FG% 45.5
36.4 3PT FG% 37.0
57.9 FT% 84.2
Stetson
Starters
R. Perry
C. Jones
M. Diawara
K. Aninye
J. Kabimba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 17 8 1 5/14 4/7 3/4 1 36 0 0 2 4 4
C. Jones 9 3 1 3/5 2/3 1/2 1 31 1 0 3 2 1
M. Diawara 9 4 0 2/6 0/0 5/6 5 21 0 0 3 4 0
K. Aninye 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 0
J. Kabimba 2 5 0 1/6 0/2 0/2 1 21 0 0 2 1 4
Starters
R. Perry
C. Jones
M. Diawara
K. Aninye
J. Kabimba
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 17 8 1 5/14 4/7 3/4 1 36 0 0 2 4 4
C. Jones 9 3 1 3/5 2/3 1/2 1 31 1 0 3 2 1
M. Diawara 9 4 0 2/6 0/0 5/6 5 21 0 0 3 4 0
K. Aninye 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 1 0
J. Kabimba 2 5 0 1/6 0/2 0/2 1 21 0 0 2 1 4
Bench
W. Panzo
J. Rawley
J. Crutchfield
A. Ionesco
T. Ivery
J. Griffith
C. Foucart
C. McSpadden
R. Gouety
W. Hollmann
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Panzo 6 4 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 1 3
J. Rawley 5 3 2 2/5 0/0 1/3 0 22 3 1 2 0 3
J. Crutchfield 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 1 1 0
A. Ionesco 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
T. Ivery 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 2 0 1
J. Griffith 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
C. Foucart 0 1 0 0/9 0/4 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gouety - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hollmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 33 5 16/57 8/22 11/19 15 200 4 1 16 14 19
Ohio State
Starters
K. Young
K. Wesson
D. Washington Jr.
C. Walker
L. Muhammad
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 15 10 1 5/5 1/1 4/5 0 17 1 1 0 3 7
K. Wesson 13 8 1 3/8 0/1 7/8 3 17 0 3 0 4 4
D. Washington Jr. 9 0 2 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
C. Walker 5 3 5 2/4 0/1 1/1 0 20 0 0 1 0 3
L. Muhammad 3 2 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
K. Young
K. Wesson
D. Washington Jr.
C. Walker
L. Muhammad
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Young 15 10 1 5/5 1/1 4/5 0 17 1 1 0 3 7
K. Wesson 13 8 1 3/8 0/1 7/8 3 17 0 3 0 4 4
D. Washington Jr. 9 0 2 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
C. Walker 5 3 5 2/4 0/1 1/1 0 20 0 0 1 0 3
L. Muhammad 3 2 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Carton
J. Ahrens
E. Liddell
I. Diallo
A. Wesson
H. Hookfin
D. Hummer
A. Gaffney
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carton 10 2 5 4/6 0/1 2/2 0 20 1 0 2 0 2
J. Ahrens 9 4 0 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 4
E. Liddell 8 5 0 3/10 0/3 2/2 1 19 1 4 0 1 4
I. Diallo 6 5 0 3/6 0/0 0/1 4 14 0 1 1 3 2
A. Wesson 6 2 3 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 2
H. Hookfin 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 2 0
D. Hummer 0 1 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 1
A. Gaffney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 44 19 30/66 10/27 16/19 18 200 5 9 8 13 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores