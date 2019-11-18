TXSA
UTAHST

No Text

No. 15 Utah State routs UTSA 82-50

  • AP
  • Nov 18, 2019

LOGAN, Utah (AP) Sam Merrill scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead No. 15 Utah State to an 82-50 victory over UTSA on Monday night.

Diogo Brito added 17 points and Brock Miller chipped in 10 for the Aggies. Justin Bean and Alphonso Anderson each had 11 rebounds. It marked Bean's fourth game with at least 10 rebounds this season.

Utah State (5-0) dominated the inside, outrebounding UTSA 55-36, outscoring the Roadrunners 46-16 in the paint and 38-8 in second chance points.

Jhivvan Jackson scored 15 points to lead the Roadrunners. Erik Czumbel added 12 points and Keaton Wallace added 10. UTSA (0-5) shot just 29% from the field.

Merrill scored three of Utah State's first four baskets. All of those came from the perimeter, allowing the Aggies to carve out a quick 11-2 lead.

UTSA answered with a 14-2 run over a 4 1/2 minute span. The Roadrunners took their first lead after Czumbel and Jacob Germany hit back-to-back baskets to put UTSA up 16-13.

It didn't last long.

Utah State scored the next 14 points and didn't look back. The Aggies scored baskets on five straight possessions, highlighted by Miller's corner three and dunk off a steal on back-to-back possessions. UTSA missed 10 straight shots over a four minute stretch, which opened the door for Utah State to charge back in front.

The Aggies ended any hope of a potential comeback late in the second half. Utah State scored baskets on six straight possessions, culminating in back-to-back 3-pointers from Brito and Alphonso Anderson, to take a 70-46 lead with 6:42 left.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah State will get a truer test of its AP Top 25 status when the Aggies play LSU and North Texas in the Jamaica Classic on Friday and Sunday respectively.

BIG PICTURE

UTSA: Erratic shooting and a flurry of turnovers kept the Roadrunners from upsetting a ranked opponent for their first win of the season.

Utah State: The Aggies imposed their defensive will around the basket and forced UTSA into taking lots of tough shots for 40 minutes. Utah State also kept up the pressure in disrupting the passing lanes. It helped the Aggies overcome intermittent shooting struggles.

UP NEXT

UTSA hosts Wiley College, an NAIA school, on Friday.

Utah State faces LSU in the first round of the Jamaica Classic on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Wallace
22 G
S. Merrill
5 G
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
31.3 Field Goal % 43.6
26.7 Three Point % 54.5
75.0 Free Throw % 90.0
  Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson 16.0
  Adokiye Iyaye missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 2 Trevin Dorius made dunk 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Trevin Dorius 33.0
  Trevin Dorius missed layup 35.0
  Phoenix Ford missed layup 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow 1:05
+ 2 Alphonso Anderson made layup 1:41
  Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson 1:41
  Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:41
  Lost ball turnover on Erik Czumbel, stolen by Diogo Brito 1:42
Team Stats
Points 50 82
Field Goals 20-70 (28.6%) 34-73 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 7-30 (23.3%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 55
Offensive 12 17
Defensive 24 37
Team 0 1
Assists 5 17
Steals 9 5
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 14 9
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Jackson G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
5
S. Merrill G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UT-San Antonio 0-5 292150
home team logo 15 Utah St. 5-0 414182
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Logan, UT
Team Stats
away team logo UT-San Antonio 0-5 67.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo 15 Utah St. 5-0 87.0 PPG 49.3 RPG 20.8 APG
Key Players
2
J. Jackson G 25.8 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.5 APG 38.2 FG%
5
S. Merrill G 16.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 4.8 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Jackson G 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
5
S. Merrill G 21 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
28.6 FG% 46.6
23.3 3PT FG% 29.0
75.0 FT% 71.4
Starters
J. Jackson
K. Wallace
L. Barisic
B. Frohnen
A. Bior
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jackson 15 3 1 7/25 1/12 0/0 2 34 3 1 2 1 2
K. Wallace 10 4 2 4/16 2/7 0/0 2 25 1 0 3 0 4
L. Barisic 5 1 0 1/3 1/1 2/2 2 11 0 0 1 1 0
B. Frohnen 2 5 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 23 1 0 0 4 1
A. Bior 0 9 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 4 2 7
Bench
E. Czumbel
J. Germany
A. Iyaye
K. Hellums
P. Ford
A. Rodriguez
M. Whiteside
A. Timperman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Czumbel 12 2 0 4/6 3/4 1/2 2 25 1 0 2 0 2
J. Germany 4 9 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 23 1 3 1 3 6
A. Iyaye 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 1
K. Hellums 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 1
P. Ford 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Rodriguez 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
M. Whiteside 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 0
A. Timperman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 36 5 20/70 7/30 3/4 14 200 9 4 15 12 24
Starters
S. Merrill
B. Miller
J. Bean
K. Karwowski
A. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 21 3 3 7/15 5/9 2/2 1 31 0 0 1 0 3
B. Miller 10 5 1 4/15 2/11 0/0 0 27 1 0 0 1 4
J. Bean 9 11 5 4/8 0/1 1/1 1 29 0 1 2 8 3
K. Karwowski 8 10 2 4/4 0/0 0/1 0 23 0 4 4 3 7
A. Porter 6 2 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 3 28 1 0 3 0 2
Bench
D. Brito
A. Anderson
T. Dorius
S. Bairstow
R. Grootfaam
K. Stall
M. Anthony
N. Queta
L. McChesney
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 17 7 1 8/15 1/4 0/0 1 25 3 1 3 2 5
A. Anderson 7 11 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 22 0 0 2 2 9
T. Dorius 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
S. Bairstow 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 10 0 0 1 0 3
R. Grootfaam 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Queta - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 54 17 34/73 9/31 5/7 9 200 5 6 16 17 37
