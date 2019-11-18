Bey, Wright each score 16, No. 23 Colorado beats UCI 69-53
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright each scored 16 points and No. 23 Colorado leaned on a strong defensive effort to beat UC Irvine 69-53 on Monday night.
Colorado (3-0) pressured Irvine into 22 turnovers leading to 21 points for the Buffaloes, who have won all eight of their meetings with the Anteaters. It was the 17th win in Colorado's last 19 home games.
Bey spearheaded Colorado's defensive performance with six steals.
Collin Welp had 12 points to lead Irvine (3-2). Tommy Rutherford added 10 points.
With the Buffaloes leading 51-38, the Anteaters scored seven straight points capped by Eyassu Worku's fastbreak jumper to pull to within six points with 9:14 left to play.
But Maddox Daniels hit a 3-pointer from the corner to breakup the Anteaters' momentum and minutes later Bey shook loose in the paint for a dunk and Wright came back on the next possession to hit a jumper to give the Buffaloes an 11-point advantage with 6:06 remaining. Irvine could get no closer the rest of the way.
Colorado moved out to a 40-30 halftime lead, generating the double-digit lead at the break with a 14-2 run that included a breakaway dunk by Bey and a 3-pointer Daylen Kountz following consecutive turnovers by the Anteaters.
BIG PICTURE
UC Irvine: When the Anteaters were able to get their shots away, they were relatively effective, making just under 40 percent of their attempts while converting 7 of their 14 tries from beyond the arc. But they struggled against Colorado's intense defense, which focused on pressuring the ball wherever it went.
Colorado: The Buffaloes showcased a strong defensive performance, running all over the floor to stay with the Anteaters and pressure them into mistakes. The turnovers by Irvine fueled Colorado's offense, allowing them to maintain a double digit advaqntage for much of the game.
UP NEXT
UC Irvine: Heads to Las Vegas for a neutral site game against TCU on Thursday night.
Colorado: Takes on Wyoming in a neutral site game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, part of the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|21.4
|Three Point %
|28.6
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet
|4.0
|Aiden Krause missed driving layup
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Jeron Artest
|17.0
|Daylen Kountz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Daylen Kountz made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Jeron Artest
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV
|25.0
|Devin Cole missed jump shot
|27.0
|Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Devin Cole
|31.0
|Lost ball turnover on Aiden Krause, stolen by Tyler Bey
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Aiden Krause
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|69
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-14 (50.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|32
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|30
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|7
|2
|Turnovers
|22
|6
|Fouls
|17
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
40
|C. Welp F
|12.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
25
|M. Wright IV G
|14.0 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|5.0 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Welp F
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|M. Wright IV G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Rutherford
|10
|3
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Edgar Jr.
|7
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|E. Leonard
|7
|4
|3
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|E. Worku
|7
|2
|3
|3/11
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|4
|1
|1
|B. Greene
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Bey
|16
|7
|3
|5/13
|0/1
|6/7
|0
|27
|6
|0
|3
|2
|5
|M. Wright IV
|16
|2
|5
|6/11
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Schwartz
|8
|5
|1
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|D. Kountz
|7
|0
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|1/3
|1
|17
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E. Battey
|5
|3
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gatling
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Daniels
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Parquet
|3
|2
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|L. Siewert
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|D. Walton
|2
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|F. Ryder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|30
|14
|24/61
|9/19
|12/17
|8
|200
|10
|2
|6
|8
|22
