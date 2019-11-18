UCIRV
Bey, Wright each score 16, No. 23 Colorado beats UCI 69-53

  • AP
  • Nov 18, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright each scored 16 points and No. 23 Colorado leaned on a strong defensive effort to beat UC Irvine 69-53 on Monday night.

Colorado (3-0) pressured Irvine into 22 turnovers leading to 21 points for the Buffaloes, who have won all eight of their meetings with the Anteaters. It was the 17th win in Colorado's last 19 home games.

Bey spearheaded Colorado's defensive performance with six steals.

Collin Welp had 12 points to lead Irvine (3-2). Tommy Rutherford added 10 points.

With the Buffaloes leading 51-38, the Anteaters scored seven straight points capped by Eyassu Worku's fastbreak jumper to pull to within six points with 9:14 left to play.

But Maddox Daniels hit a 3-pointer from the corner to breakup the Anteaters' momentum and minutes later Bey shook loose in the paint for a dunk and Wright came back on the next possession to hit a jumper to give the Buffaloes an 11-point advantage with 6:06 remaining. Irvine could get no closer the rest of the way.

Colorado moved out to a 40-30 halftime lead, generating the double-digit lead at the break with a 14-2 run that included a breakaway dunk by Bey and a 3-pointer Daylen Kountz following consecutive turnovers by the Anteaters.

BIG PICTURE

UC Irvine: When the Anteaters were able to get their shots away, they were relatively effective, making just under 40 percent of their attempts while converting 7 of their 14 tries from beyond the arc. But they struggled against Colorado's intense defense, which focused on pressuring the ball wherever it went.

Colorado: The Buffaloes showcased a strong defensive performance, running all over the floor to stay with the Anteaters and pressure them into mistakes. The turnovers by Irvine fueled Colorado's offense, allowing them to maintain a double digit advaqntage for much of the game.

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: Heads to Las Vegas for a neutral site game against TCU on Thursday night.

Colorado: Takes on Wyoming in a neutral site game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, part of the MGM Resorts Main Event tournament.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Leonard
14 G
M. Wright IV
25 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
38.5 Field Goal % 47.5
21.4 Three Point % 28.6
100.0 Free Throw % 57.1
  Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet 4.0
  Aiden Krause missed driving layup 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Jeron Artest 17.0
  Daylen Kountz missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Daylen Kountz made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Jeron Artest 17.0
  Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV 25.0
  Devin Cole missed jump shot 27.0
  Bad pass turnover on Tyler Bey, stolen by Devin Cole 31.0
  Lost ball turnover on Aiden Krause, stolen by Tyler Bey 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Aiden Krause 45.0
Team Stats
Points 53 69
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 32
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 30 22
Team 3 2
Assists 10 14
Steals 6 10
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 22 6
Fouls 17 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
40
C. Welp F
12 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
1
T. Bey G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UC Irvine 3-2 302353
home team logo 23 Colorado 3-0 402969
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo UC Irvine 3-2 79.0 PPG 43.3 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo 23 Colorado 3-0 76.0 PPG 46.5 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
40
C. Welp F 12.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.3 APG 47.1 FG%
25
M. Wright IV G 14.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 5.0 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
40
C. Welp F 12 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
25
M. Wright IV G 16 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
39.6 FG% 39.3
50.0 3PT FG% 47.4
100.0 FT% 70.6
UC Irvine
Starters
T. Rutherford
J. Edgar Jr.
E. Leonard
E. Worku
B. Greene
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Rutherford 10 3 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 23 1 0 1 0 3
J. Edgar Jr. 7 5 1 2/5 1/1 2/2 2 22 0 0 3 1 4
E. Leonard 7 4 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 21 1 1 3 0 4
E. Worku 7 2 3 3/11 1/2 0/0 2 27 0 1 4 1 1
B. Greene 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 1 2 0 4
Starters
T. Rutherford
J. Edgar Jr.
E. Leonard
E. Worku
B. Greene
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Rutherford 10 3 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 23 1 0 1 0 3
J. Edgar Jr. 7 5 1 2/5 1/1 2/2 2 22 0 0 3 1 4
E. Leonard 7 4 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 21 1 1 3 0 4
E. Worku 7 2 3 3/11 1/2 0/0 2 27 0 1 4 1 1
B. Greene 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 1 2 0 4
Bench
C. Welp
J. Artest
A. Johnson
D. Cole
A. Krause
I. Lee
D. Keeler
J. Butler
J. Hohn
O. Ujadughele
E. Tshimanga
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Welp 12 4 0 5/8 2/3 0/0 3 21 1 0 3 2 2
J. Artest 6 2 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 1 1
A. Johnson 4 9 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 18 0 4 0 2 7
D. Cole 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
A. Krause 0 3 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 2 1 2
I. Lee 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 22 1 0 4 0 2
D. Keeler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ujadughele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 38 10 21/53 7/14 4/4 17 200 6 7 22 8 30
