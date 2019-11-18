WMMARY
Doolittle, Reaves help Oklahoma beat William & Mary 75-70

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points and Austin Reaves added 18 as Oklahoma had an opportunity to test some late-game pressure situations as the Sooners fought to close out William & Mary 75-70 in the first round of the College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Monday.

Doolittle and Reaves combined for nearly half of Oklahoma's points and were pivotal down the stretch. Brady Manek finished with 10 points. All three players had key roles in the final minutes as the Sooners took the lead late to improve to 4-0.

Manek's driving dunk off a pass from teammate De'Von Harmon gave the Sooners their first lead at 70-68 with 2:14 to play. Reaves then hit a short jumper to push the margin to 72-68 with 44 seconds before free throws ended the scoring for both teams.

''Every time you get in a late-game situation that is tight you want your team to step up and focus and make the plays,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''Hopefully today we will learn not just from the late-game situations but how to have a better start. We didn't open with the energy that William & Mary did. We need to exceed and make them match us on our home court.''

The Tribe (4-1), led by Nathan Knight's 30 points, kept the Sooners on their heels for much of the night. William & Mary led the from the opening tip and only were caught in the final minutes.� Knight dominated inside, making 13-of-18 from the floor while pulling down eight rebounds. He got considerable support from Andy Van Vliet who finished with a double-double, 16 points and 13 rebounds. ''We did a nice job of just going out there and playing,'' William & Mary coach Dane Fischer said. ''We were getting the shots we wanted early and forcing them to take the shots they didn't. I thought our guys had a great start with that and kept an even keel all the way through.''

SHOOTING WOES

Oklahoma misfired on its first 10 3-point attempts. Manek's triple with 17:21 remaining in the second half was the Sooners first of the game. OU ended the game making 3-of-18 (16.7%) from long distance.

TAKING CONTROL

William & Mary scored the opening basket on a short jumper by Van Vliet and stayed in front until the Sooners took the lead at 70-68.

GOOD KNIGHT

Knight scored the Tribe's only three baskets in the final six minutes. He finished with 13 field goals, nearly half of his team's total. BUZZER BEATER

Doolittle's drive and dunk off a pass from Austin Reaves just before the halftime buzzer sent the Sooners into the locker room trailing 39-37. UP NEXT

William & Mary plays at Stanford on Thursday.

Oklahoma hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday. �

Key Players
N. Knight
K. Doolittle
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
56.0 Field Goal % 36.7
27.3 Three Point % 50.0
69.2 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves 1.0
  Andy Van Vliet missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Andy Van Vliet 11.0
  Austin Reaves missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Luke Loewe 12.0
  Offensive rebound by William &amp; Mary 12.0
  Luke Loewe missed layup, blocked by Austin Reaves 12.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Kristian Doolittle made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Andy Van Vliet 20.0
Team Stats
Points 70 75
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 28-67 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 3-18 (16.7%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 35
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 35 29
Team 3 1
Assists 13 12
Steals 2 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 14 4
Fouls 19 9
Technicals 0 0
13
N. Knight F
30 PTS, 8 REB
21
K. Doolittle F
19 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Tribe 4-1 393170
home team logo Sooners 4-0 373875
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Tribe 4-1 76.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Sooners 4-0 77.7 PPG 46 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
13
N. Knight F 18.5 PPG 11.8 RPG 0.8 APG 51.7 FG%
21
K. Doolittle F 14.5 PPG 13.0 RPG 2.5 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
13
N. Knight F 30 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
21
K. Doolittle F 19 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
46.7 FG% 41.8
33.3 3PT FG% 16.7
80.0 FT% 80.0
Tribe
Starters
N. Knight
A. Van Vliet
L. Loewe
T. Hamilton
B. Barnes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Knight 30 8 0 13/18 2/5 2/3 3 32 0 0 0 0 8
A. Van Vliet 16 13 2 7/18 2/11 0/0 3 35 1 0 4 0 13
L. Loewe 7 3 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 4 34 1 0 3 0 3
T. Hamilton 5 6 1 1/3 1/1 2/2 4 27 0 0 2 1 5
B. Barnes 0 5 7 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 31 0 0 3 0 5
Bench
M. Ayesa
Q. Blair
R. Hermanovskis
J. Williams
T. Scott
M. Harvey
M. Dronjak
A. Washburn
B. Wight
T. Stone
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ayesa 6 0 0 2/6 2/6 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Blair 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 1 1
R. Hermanovskis 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dronjak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 37 13 28/60 10/30 4/5 19 200 2 0 14 2 35
Sooners
Starters
K. Doolittle
A. Reaves
B. Manek
D. Harmon
J. Bieniemy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Doolittle 19 8 2 7/21 0/2 5/5 1 33 2 0 0 3 5
A. Reaves 18 9 5 6/13 1/4 5/7 0 37 0 1 0 0 9
B. Manek 10 3 0 4/13 2/7 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 0 3
D. Harmon 8 6 4 2/6 0/2 4/4 1 38 2 0 1 0 6
J. Bieniemy 2 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
V. Iwuakor
A. Williams
K. Kuath
J. Hill
R. Streller
A. Garang
K. Casey
R. Issanza
B. Seacat
C. Merritt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Iwuakor 8 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/1 1 10 1 1 0 1 2
A. Williams 6 2 0 2/3 0/1 2/3 3 17 0 0 1 0 2
K. Kuath 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 1 1
J. Hill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seacat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 34 12 28/67 3/18 16/20 9 200 7 3 4 5 29
