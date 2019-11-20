COPPST
UOP

No Text

Pacific fends off Coppin St. for its third consecutive win

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and Pacific held off a furious second half Coppin State rally for a 64-60 win on Tuesday night.

The Tigers improved to 5-2 with their third straight win.

Pacific led 25-15 at intermission before the Eagles proceeded to outscore the Tigers 26-17 in an 11 1/2-minute span and trailed 42-41 on Koby Thomas' layup with 8:21 remaining. Dejuan Clayton's layup for Coppin State reduced its deficit to 62-59 with 37 seconds to go. Thomas made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 second left, but Justin Moore sealed it when he threw down a dunk with 10 seconds left for the game's final margin.

Justin Moore scored 16 points for Pacific and Amari McCray scored 10 with nine rebounds.

Clayton lead Coppin State (1-5) with 21 points and Thomas and Andrew Robinson each scored 10. The Eagles now have dropped three straight.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Clayton
J. Moore
25.0 Min. Per Game 25.0
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.9 Field Goal % 51.8
34.8 Three Point % 53.8
80.6 Free Throw % 73.1
  Traveling violation turnover on Gary Chivichyan 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan 5.0
  Dejuan Clayton missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 2 Justin Moore made dunk, assist by Austin Vereen 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp 15.0
  Koby Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Koby Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Koby Thomas 13.0
  Koby Thomas missed layup 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Koby Thomas 16.0
Team Stats
Points 60 64
Field Goals 20-56 (35.7%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 3-23 (13.0%)
Free Throws 13-23 (56.5%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 44
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 24 30
Team 0 0
Assists 8 11
Steals 7 2
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 13 19
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
D. Clayton G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
0
J. Tripp G
21 PTS, 13 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Coppin State 1-5 154560
home team logo Pacific 5-2 253964
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Alex G. Spanos Center Stockton, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Coppin State 1-5 66.8 PPG 41.3 RPG 8.8 APG
home team logo Pacific 5-2 68.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
13
D. Clayton G 15.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.0 APG 43.9 FG%
0
J. Tripp G 11.1 PPG 7.7 RPG 1.0 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
D. Clayton G 21 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
0
J. Tripp G 21 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
35.7 FG% 37.9
26.9 3PT FG% 13.0
56.5 FT% 70.8
Coppin State
Starters
D. Clayton
An. Robinson
K. Thomas
K. McKnight
B. Medley-Bacon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Clayton 21 4 4 8/15 4/8 1/2 0 38 2 0 3 0 4
An. Robinson 10 3 0 4/10 2/5 0/0 2 35 2 0 2 2 1
K. Thomas 10 5 0 2/9 0/2 6/10 3 22 1 0 2 4 1
K. McKnight 9 6 2 2/12 1/6 4/6 3 37 1 0 3 0 6
B. Medley-Bacon 5 4 1 2/3 0/1 1/3 5 20 1 0 1 1 3
Starters
D. Clayton
An. Robinson
K. Thomas
K. McKnight
B. Medley-Bacon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Clayton 21 4 4 8/15 4/8 1/2 0 38 2 0 3 0 4
An. Robinson 10 3 0 4/10 2/5 0/0 2 35 2 0 2 2 1
K. Thomas 10 5 0 2/9 0/2 6/10 3 22 1 0 2 4 1
K. McKnight 9 6 2 2/12 1/6 4/6 3 37 1 0 3 0 6
B. Medley-Bacon 5 4 1 2/3 0/1 1/3 5 20 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
R. James
Aa. Robinson
G. Ring
I. Williams
N. Marshall
J. Hardwick
K. Sarvan
I. Gross
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. James 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
Aa. Robinson 0 5 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 0 2 0 5
G. Ring 0 3 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 5 12 0 0 0 0 3
I. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Marshall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hardwick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sarvan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 31 8 20/56 7/26 13/23 23 200 7 0 13 7 24
Pacific
Starters
J. Tripp
J. Moore
A. McCray
A. Vereen
D. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 21 13 1 7/13 0/2 7/9 3 35 1 0 2 4 9
J. Moore 16 4 4 5/7 1/3 5/6 0 32 0 0 5 0 4
A. McCray 10 9 2 4/6 0/0 2/4 2 22 0 0 3 3 6
A. Vereen 7 5 1 2/11 1/7 2/2 2 25 0 1 2 3 2
D. Jenkins 2 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 0
Starters
J. Tripp
J. Moore
A. McCray
A. Vereen
D. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tripp 21 13 1 7/13 0/2 7/9 3 35 1 0 2 4 9
J. Moore 16 4 4 5/7 1/3 5/6 0 32 0 0 5 0 4
A. McCray 10 9 2 4/6 0/0 2/4 2 22 0 0 3 3 6
A. Vereen 7 5 1 2/11 1/7 2/2 2 25 0 1 2 3 2
D. Jenkins 2 0 2 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
G. Chivichyan
J. Hampshire
J. Bailey
J. Price-Noel
B. Finstuen
P. Crockrell II
S. Fritz
J. Brahmbhatt
J. Salazar
T. Rooks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Chivichyan 4 3 0 1/8 1/5 1/2 0 18 0 0 1 0 3
J. Hampshire 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 1 2 0 3 1
J. Bailey 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 0 2
J. Price-Noel 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
B. Finstuen 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/1 2 7 0 0 1 1 1
P. Crockrell II 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 1
S. Fritz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brahmbhatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 44 11 22/58 3/23 17/24 19 200 2 3 19 14 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores