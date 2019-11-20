Pacific fends off Coppin St. for its third consecutive win
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) Jahlil Tripp scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and Pacific held off a furious second half Coppin State rally for a 64-60 win on Tuesday night.
The Tigers improved to 5-2 with their third straight win.
Pacific led 25-15 at intermission before the Eagles proceeded to outscore the Tigers 26-17 in an 11 1/2-minute span and trailed 42-41 on Koby Thomas' layup with 8:21 remaining. Dejuan Clayton's layup for Coppin State reduced its deficit to 62-59 with 37 seconds to go. Thomas made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 second left, but Justin Moore sealed it when he threw down a dunk with 10 seconds left for the game's final margin.
Justin Moore scored 16 points for Pacific and Amari McCray scored 10 with nine rebounds.
Clayton lead Coppin State (1-5) with 21 points and Thomas and Andrew Robinson each scored 10. The Eagles now have dropped three straight.
|25.0
|Min. Per Game
|25.0
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|43.9
|Field Goal %
|51.8
|34.8
|Three Point %
|53.8
|80.6
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|Traveling violation turnover on Gary Chivichyan
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan
|5.0
|Dejuan Clayton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|+ 2
|Justin Moore made dunk, assist by Austin Vereen
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|15.0
|Koby Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Koby Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Shooting foul on Jeremiah Bailey
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Koby Thomas
|13.0
|Koby Thomas missed layup
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Koby Thomas
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|64
|Field Goals
|20-56 (35.7%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|3-23 (13.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-23 (56.5%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|44
|Offensive
|7
|14
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|19
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Coppin State 1-5
|66.8 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|8.8 APG
|Pacific 5-2
|68.9 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|D. Clayton G
|15.8 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|43.9 FG%
|
0
|J. Tripp G
|11.1 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|1.0 APG
|56.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Clayton G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|J. Tripp G
|21 PTS
|13 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.7
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|13.0
|
|
|56.5
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. James
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Aa. Robinson
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|G. Ring
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|I. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hardwick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sarvan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|31
|8
|20/56
|7/26
|13/23
|23
|200
|7
|0
|13
|7
|24
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Chivichyan
|4
|3
|0
|1/8
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Hampshire
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|J. Bailey
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Price-Noel
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Finstuen
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|P. Crockrell II
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Fritz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Salazar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|44
|11
|22/58
|3/23
|17/24
|19
|200
|2
|3
|19
|14
|30
