Grimes scores 32 to lift Houston past Rice 97-89
HOUSTON (AP) Quentin Grimes had a career-high 32 points, making four 3-pointers, as Houston blew past Rice 97-89 in the second half on Tuesday night.
After Rice took a 78-76 lead with just under four minutes left, Marcus Sasser and Grimes hit back-to-back 3s around a Dejon Jarreau steal and the Cougars didn't look back, going up by as many as 11 points down the stretch.
Jarreau had 15 points, 13 after halftime, for Houston (2-1). Nate Hinton and Sasser had 15 points for the visiting team. Sasser made five 3-pointers.
Robert Martin had 23 points for the Owls (4-2), whose four-game win streak came to end. Ako Adams and Drew Peterson each scored 16 points and Chris Mullins had 12.
Houston trailed 39-32 at halftime but scored 65 points in the second half, making 10 of 17 3-pointers in the last 20 minutes and adding 16 second-chance points to Rice's two.
Houston travels to play No. 11 Oregon on Friday. Rice plays Milwaukee on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|26.2
|Min. Per Game
|26.2
|7.2
|Pts. Per Game
|7.2
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|36.0
|Field Goal %
|32.7
|25.0
|Three Point %
|30.8
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|+ 2
|Caleb Mills made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
|11.0
|Ako Adams missed free throw
|11.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Sasser
|11.0
|+ 2
|Ako Adams made driving layup
|11.0
|Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes
|15.0
|+ 2
|Payton Moore made reverse layup
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Payton Moore
|19.0
|Ako Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|97
|89
|Field Goals
|33-67 (49.3%)
|28-61 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|13-26 (50.0%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|18-28 (64.3%)
|20-30 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|34
|Offensive
|16
|6
|Defensive
|30
|22
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|14
|15
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|49.3
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Grimes
|32
|9
|5
|11/17
|4/6
|6/10
|2
|35
|1
|0
|5
|3
|6
|N. Hinton
|15
|11
|1
|6/14
|1/4
|2/3
|4
|35
|1
|0
|0
|6
|5
|M. Sasser
|15
|3
|3
|5/9
|5/8
|0/0
|3
|36
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|F. White Jr.
|8
|12
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|29
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|B. Gresham
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jarreau
|15
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|6/7
|3
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Mills
|12
|4
|2
|5/12
|2/5
|0/3
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Gorham
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Alley Jr.
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|46
|14
|33/67
|13/26
|18/28
|25
|200
|6
|1
|12
|16
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|23
|3
|2
|7/14
|4/9
|5/7
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Adams
|16
|1
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|6/8
|2
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Peterson
|16
|5
|3
|4/10
|4/5
|4/4
|4
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Mullins
|12
|4
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|1/5
|4
|28
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|T. Murphy III
|11
|3
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|3/3
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Moore
|5
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|J. Parrish
|4
|1
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Fiedler
|2
|7
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|T. McCarthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Owen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Myers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moffat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Crisler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Olivari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|89
|28
|15
|28/61
|13/31
|20/30
|19
|200
|7
|0
|11
|6
|22
