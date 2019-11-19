HOU
RICE

No Text

Grimes scores 32 to lift Houston past Rice 97-89

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Quentin Grimes had a career-high 32 points, making four 3-pointers, as Houston blew past Rice 97-89 in the second half on Tuesday night.

After Rice took a 78-76 lead with just under four minutes left, Marcus Sasser and Grimes hit back-to-back 3s around a Dejon Jarreau steal and the Cougars didn't look back, going up by as many as 11 points down the stretch.

Jarreau had 15 points, 13 after halftime, for Houston (2-1). Nate Hinton and Sasser had 15 points for the visiting team. Sasser made five 3-pointers.

Robert Martin had 23 points for the Owls (4-2), whose four-game win streak came to end. Ako Adams and Drew Peterson each scored 16 points and Chris Mullins had 12.

Houston trailed 39-32 at halftime but scored 65 points in the second half, making 10 of 17 3-pointers in the last 20 minutes and adding 16 second-chance points to Rice's two.

Houston travels to play No. 11 Oregon on Friday. Rice plays Milwaukee on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Hinton
R. Martin
26.2 Min. Per Game 26.2
7.2 Pts. Per Game 7.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
36.0 Field Goal % 32.7
25.0 Three Point % 30.8
50.0 Free Throw % 71.4
+ 2 Caleb Mills made dunk, assist by DeJon Jarreau 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes 11.0
  Ako Adams missed free throw 11.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Sasser 11.0
+ 2 Ako Adams made driving layup 11.0
  Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes 15.0
+ 2 Payton Moore made reverse layup 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Payton Moore 19.0
  Ako Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 97 89
Field Goals 33-67 (49.3%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 13-26 (50.0%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 18-28 (64.3%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 47 34
Offensive 16 6
Defensive 30 22
Team 1 6
Assists 14 15
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
24
Q. Grimes G
32 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
10
R. Martin F
23 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Houston 2-1 326597
home team logo Rice 4-2 395089
Tudor Fieldhouse Houston, TX
Tudor Fieldhouse Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Houston 2-1 77.5 PPG 46.5 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Rice 4-2 70.0 PPG 42.4 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
24
Q. Grimes G 11.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 50.0 FG%
10
R. Martin F 7.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.8 APG 26.8 FG%
Top Scorers
24
Q. Grimes G 32 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
10
R. Martin F 23 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
49.3 FG% 45.9
50.0 3PT FG% 41.9
64.3 FT% 66.7
Houston
Starters
Q. Grimes
N. Hinton
M. Sasser
F. White Jr.
B. Gresham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 32 9 5 11/17 4/6 6/10 2 35 1 0 5 3 6
N. Hinton 15 11 1 6/14 1/4 2/3 4 35 1 0 0 6 5
M. Sasser 15 3 3 5/9 5/8 0/0 3 36 2 1 1 0 3
F. White Jr. 8 12 1 2/4 0/0 4/5 4 29 0 0 1 3 9
B. Gresham 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 1 0
Starters
Q. Grimes
N. Hinton
M. Sasser
F. White Jr.
B. Gresham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 32 9 5 11/17 4/6 6/10 2 35 1 0 5 3 6
N. Hinton 15 11 1 6/14 1/4 2/3 4 35 1 0 0 6 5
M. Sasser 15 3 3 5/9 5/8 0/0 3 36 2 1 1 0 3
F. White Jr. 8 12 1 2/4 0/0 4/5 4 29 0 0 1 3 9
B. Gresham 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
D. Jarreau
C. Mills
J. Gorham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Harris Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 15 1 2 4/8 1/2 6/7 3 17 1 0 2 0 1
C. Mills 12 4 2 5/12 2/5 0/3 3 20 0 0 1 1 3
J. Gorham 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 1 0
C. Alley Jr. 0 4 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 1 3
C. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 46 14 33/67 13/26 18/28 25 200 6 1 12 16 30
Rice
Starters
R. Martin
A. Adams
D. Peterson
C. Mullins
T. Murphy III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 23 3 2 7/14 4/9 5/7 4 34 0 0 2 0 3
A. Adams 16 1 2 4/11 2/7 6/8 2 31 2 0 0 0 1
D. Peterson 16 5 3 4/10 4/5 4/4 4 36 2 0 1 1 4
C. Mullins 12 4 1 5/10 1/4 1/5 4 28 1 0 5 1 3
T. Murphy III 11 3 1 3/8 2/6 3/3 3 27 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
R. Martin
A. Adams
D. Peterson
C. Mullins
T. Murphy III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Martin 23 3 2 7/14 4/9 5/7 4 34 0 0 2 0 3
A. Adams 16 1 2 4/11 2/7 6/8 2 31 2 0 0 0 1
D. Peterson 16 5 3 4/10 4/5 4/4 4 36 2 0 1 1 4
C. Mullins 12 4 1 5/10 1/4 1/5 4 28 1 0 5 1 3
T. Murphy III 11 3 1 3/8 2/6 3/3 3 27 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
P. Moore
J. Parrish
M. Fiedler
T. McCarthy
T. Harrison
A. Owen
M. Ondigo
R. Myers
B. Moffat
Z. Crisler
Q. Olivari
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Moore 5 4 3 2/5 0/0 1/2 0 16 1 0 0 1 3
J. Parrish 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 1
M. Fiedler 2 7 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 18 0 0 1 3 4
T. McCarthy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Owen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Myers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moffat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Crisler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Olivari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 28 15 28/61 13/31 20/30 19 200 7 0 11 6 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores