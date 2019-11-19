LOYMD
Miller leads George Mason over Loyola (Md.) 65-61

  • Nov 19, 2019

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Jordan Miller scored 23 points, including four free throws down the stretch, as George Mason edged Loyola (Md.) 65-61 on Tuesday night, posting a 5-0 record for the first time in program history.

Loyola came within 59-58 on a Brent Holcombe layup with 61 seconds left, but Miller pushed the lead to 61-58 with a pair of free throws and Xavier Johnson also made two. Loyola's Cam Spencer hit a 3-pointer to bring the Greyhounds to 63-61 with 8.7 seconds remaining.

That's when Miller, who was 11 of 13 from the line, drained two more clutch free throws to preserve the win.

Loyola held George Mason to 19% shooting after halftime - and only two field goals in the final 14 minutes - but the Patriots were 24 for 29 from the line in the period.

AJ Wilson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for George Mason, Javon Greene added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Andrew Kostecka led Loyola (2-3) with 20 points. Holcombe added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Spencer added 11 points.

Key Players
A. Kostecka
J. Greene
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
54.7 Field Goal % 38.5
21.7 Three Point % 38.2
76.9 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Jaylin Andrews 8.0
+ 3 Cam Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenneth Jones 13.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on KaVaughn Scott 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson 14.0
  Andrew Kostecka missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
Team Stats
Points 61 65
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 16-58 (27.6%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 6-20 (30.0%) 26-36 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 51
Offensive 8 21
Defensive 21 27
Team 3 3
Assists 14 10
Steals 3 2
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 27 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Kostecka G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
J. Miller G
23 PTS, 8 REB
12T
away team logo Loyola-Maryland 2-3 223961
home team logo George Mason 5-0 263965
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Maryland 2-3 72.0 PPG 33.8 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo George Mason 5-0 76.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
10
A. Kostecka G 21.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.8 APG 54.2 FG%
11
J. Miller G 13.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.5 APG 57.5 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Kostecka G 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
11
J. Miller G 23 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
46.3 FG% 27.6
22.7 3PT FG% 35.0
30.0 FT% 72.2
Loyola-Maryland
Starters
A. Kostecka
B. Holcombe
G. Dike
I. Hart
J. Andrews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kostecka 20 4 2 9/16 1/6 1/1 4 37 1 1 3 0 4
B. Holcombe 13 11 0 6/12 1/5 0/1 2 30 0 3 1 2 9
G. Dike 6 7 5 2/4 0/0 2/13 2 25 0 0 0 4 3
I. Hart 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 20 0 0 2 0 0
J. Andrews 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 5 21 1 0 0 0 2
Bench
C. Spencer
K. Scott
K. Jones
G. Davis
D. Gray
C. Champion
L. Johnson
E. Norton
B. Bradsher
C. Ochiaka
M. Redding
S. Aldama
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Spencer 11 2 1 4/10 3/6 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 1 1
K. Scott 9 2 1 3/3 0/0 3/5 4 15 1 0 0 1 1
K. Jones 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 0 1
G. Davis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gray 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Champion - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bradsher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ochiaka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Aldama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 29 14 25/54 5/22 6/20 27 201 3 4 6 8 21
George Mason
Starters
J. Miller
A. Wilson
J. Greene
J. Hartwell II
G. Calixte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 23 8 0 5/13 2/3 11/13 1 35 0 0 1 6 2
A. Wilson 12 11 0 2/12 0/0 8/12 3 29 0 1 2 9 2
J. Greene 10 11 3 2/9 2/5 4/5 3 33 1 0 3 1 10
J. Hartwell II 9 7 4 3/13 2/8 1/2 1 37 1 0 2 1 6
G. Calixte 0 6 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 5 22 0 0 0 2 4
Bench
X. Johnson
J. Oduro
G. Mar
J. Douglas-Stanley
I. Boyd
J. Kier
J. Tempchin
B. Haidara
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 5 2 1 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 18 0 0 1 0 2
J. Oduro 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 0 1
G. Mar 2 2 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 2 0
J. Douglas-Stanley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 48 10 16/58 7/20 26/36 19 200 2 1 10 21 27
NCAA BB Scores