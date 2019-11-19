Miller leads George Mason over Loyola (Md.) 65-61
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Jordan Miller scored 23 points, including four free throws down the stretch, as George Mason edged Loyola (Md.) 65-61 on Tuesday night, posting a 5-0 record for the first time in program history.
Loyola came within 59-58 on a Brent Holcombe layup with 61 seconds left, but Miller pushed the lead to 61-58 with a pair of free throws and Xavier Johnson also made two. Loyola's Cam Spencer hit a 3-pointer to bring the Greyhounds to 63-61 with 8.7 seconds remaining.
That's when Miller, who was 11 of 13 from the line, drained two more clutch free throws to preserve the win.
Loyola held George Mason to 19% shooting after halftime - and only two field goals in the final 14 minutes - but the Patriots were 24 for 29 from the line in the period.
AJ Wilson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for George Mason, Javon Greene added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Andrew Kostecka led Loyola (2-3) with 20 points. Holcombe added 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Spencer added 11 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|54.7
|Field Goal %
|38.5
|21.7
|Three Point %
|38.2
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Jaylin Andrews
|8.0
|+ 3
|Cam Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenneth Jones
|13.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on KaVaughn Scott
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|14.0
|Andrew Kostecka missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|65
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|16-58 (27.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-20 (30.0%)
|26-36 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|51
|Offensive
|8
|21
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|6
|10
|Fouls
|27
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Maryland 2-3
|72.0 PPG
|33.8 RPG
|17.3 APG
|George Mason 5-0
|76.8 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Kostecka G
|21.8 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.8 APG
|54.2 FG%
|
11
|J. Miller G
|13.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|57.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Kostecka G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Miller G
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.3
|FG%
|27.6
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|30.0
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kostecka
|20
|4
|2
|9/16
|1/6
|1/1
|4
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|B. Holcombe
|13
|11
|0
|6/12
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|30
|0
|3
|1
|2
|9
|G. Dike
|6
|7
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|2/13
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|I. Hart
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Andrews
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Kostecka
|20
|4
|2
|9/16
|1/6
|1/1
|4
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|B. Holcombe
|13
|11
|0
|6/12
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|30
|0
|3
|1
|2
|9
|G. Dike
|6
|7
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|2/13
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|I. Hart
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Andrews
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Spencer
|11
|2
|1
|4/10
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Scott
|9
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Jones
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Champion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bradsher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ochiaka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Aldama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|14
|25/54
|5/22
|6/20
|27
|201
|3
|4
|6
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|23
|8
|0
|5/13
|2/3
|11/13
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|A. Wilson
|12
|11
|0
|2/12
|0/0
|8/12
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|9
|2
|J. Greene
|10
|11
|3
|2/9
|2/5
|4/5
|3
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|10
|J. Hartwell II
|9
|7
|4
|3/13
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|G. Calixte
|0
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|23
|8
|0
|5/13
|2/3
|11/13
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|A. Wilson
|12
|11
|0
|2/12
|0/0
|8/12
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|9
|2
|J. Greene
|10
|11
|3
|2/9
|2/5
|4/5
|3
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|10
|J. Hartwell II
|9
|7
|4
|3/13
|2/8
|1/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|G. Calixte
|0
|6
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|5
|2
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Oduro
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Mar
|2
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haidara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Konnor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|48
|10
|16/58
|7/20
|26/36
|19
|200
|2
|1
|10
|21
|27
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA54
101
2nd 0.0
-
COPPST
UOP49
55
2nd 4:28
-
UMES
STNFRD44
73
2nd 3:10
-
MAINE
25WASH18
34
1st 36.0 PACN
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN70
100
Final