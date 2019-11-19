NMEX
UTEP

No Text

Lathon’s jumper moves UTEP to 4-0, tops New Mexico 66-63

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

EL PASO, Texas (AP) Jordan Lathon’s clutch jumper in the lane with 27 seconds left lifted UTEP to a 66-63 win over long-time rival New Mexico in the annual Noche Latina game on Tuesday night.

In the 145th renewal of the game, New Mexico took the lead on Zane Martin’s dunk with 53 seconds left to play. UTEP worked the ball around the perimeter before Lathon dribbled into the key to put up the game-winner.

Makauch Malauch missed a 3-point attempt for the lead with three seconds left and the Miners’ Bryson Williams snared the rebound and drew a foul. He knocked down two free throws with a second left to set the final margin.

Daryl Edwards scored 20 points, dished four assists and collected three steals to lead UTEP, which moves to 4-0 to start the season. Efe Odigie added 12 points off the bench and Souley Boum and Lathon each contributed 10 points.

New Mexico, which came into the game 4-0, got 19 points and eight boards from JaQuan Lyle. Malauch added 11 points and Carlton Bragg Jr. added 10 points and grabbed nine boards.

Key Players
J. Lyle
E. Vila
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
8.0 Pts. Per Game 8.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
51.9 Field Goal % 36.0
44.4 Three Point % 35.7
81.8 Free Throw % 100.0
  30-second timeout called 1.0
+ 1 Bryson Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Bryson Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on JaQuan Lyle 1.0
  Personal foul on Corey Manigault 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryson Williams 1.0
  Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Jordan Lathon made jump shot 27.0
+ 2 Zane Martin made dunk 53.0
  Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle 1:09
  Eric Vila missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:11
Team Stats
Points 63 66
Field Goals 19-49 (38.8%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 20-31 (64.5%) 11-13 (84.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 31
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 27 23
Team 0 3
Assists 7 14
Steals 7 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 14 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
J. Lyle G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
24
D. Edwards G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 4-1 303363
home team logo Texas-El Paso 4-0 303666
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Center El Paso, TX
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 4-1 93.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Texas-El Paso 4-0 76.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
5
J. Lyle G 19.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.3 APG 57.1 FG%
24
D. Edwards G 9.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Lyle G 19 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
24
D. Edwards G 18 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
38.8 FG% 42.9
26.3 3PT FG% 25.0
64.5 FT% 84.6
New Mexico
Starters
J. Lyle
M. Maluach
C. Bragg Jr.
J. Caldwell
V. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyle 19 8 4 4/12 1/6 10/15 3 37 0 0 4 1 7
M. Maluach 11 4 0 4/6 2/3 1/1 1 30 2 0 3 0 4
C. Bragg Jr. 10 9 0 3/8 0/0 4/5 2 27 0 1 0 4 5
J. Caldwell 5 3 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 3 30 3 1 4 1 2
V. Jackson 4 0 0 1/5 1/4 1/2 0 22 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
Z. Martin
C. Manigault
K. McGee
V. Hendrix
J. Arroyo
T. Percy
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Martin 9 2 0 4/8 1/4 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 0 2
C. Manigault 5 8 1 1/5 0/0 3/6 3 18 1 0 2 3 5
K. McGee 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/1 0 14 0 0 1 0 2
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Percy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 36 7 19/49 5/19 20/31 14 200 7 2 18 9 27
Texas-El Paso
Starters
D. Edwards
S. Boum
J. Lathon
B. Williams
E. Vila
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Edwards 18 3 4 7/15 3/10 1/1 3 37 3 0 3 2 1
S. Boum 10 4 4 3/13 2/8 2/2 2 40 1 0 3 1 3
J. Lathon 10 4 2 4/7 1/3 1/1 4 26 2 1 4 0 4
B. Williams 9 5 0 3/4 0/0 3/4 4 20 2 0 2 0 5
E. Vila 5 4 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 4 34 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
E. Odigie
N. Hawkins
T. Verhoeven
D. Stroud
A. Tarke
G. Dekoninck
I. Rhyanes
K. Kennedy
O. Campbell
K. Archie
K. Ezeagu
J. Williamson
A. Medrano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Odigie 12 7 0 5/6 0/0 2/3 2 21 0 1 0 1 6
N. Hawkins 2 1 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 12 1 0 1 1 0
T. Verhoeven 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Stroud 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Tarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rhyanes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ezeagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Medrano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 28 14 24/56 7/28 11/13 21 200 9 2 16 5 23
