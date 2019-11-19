RADFRD
Radford uses early 17-0 run to stun Northwestern 67-56

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Carlik Jones scored 20 points, Travis Fields, Jr. added 15 and Radford used a 17-0 first-half run to stun Northwestern and then defeat the cold-shooting Wildcats 67-56 on Tuesday night.

The Highlanders (2-2) shot 41.8% from the floor and outrebounded Northwestern 36-30 in the second meeting ever between two teams. The Wildcats shot just 33%.

Pete Nance led Northwestern (1-2) with 16 points and Miller Kopp had 13, but the Wildcats offense went dormant too long after coming out strong. Northwestern put together an 11-0 run of its own late in the game and narrowed Radford's advantage to 58-50 before late free throws by Jones and Fields sealed it.

Northwestern looked sharp in pulling ahead 12-4 just under four minutes in. Then Radford took charge with its 17-0 spurt en route to building a 31-17 halftime advantage.

The Highlanders managed the lead well in the second half until the very end. Jones' third 3-pointer of the game, 8:41 into the second, gave Radford a 21-point lead.

But this one was decided early.

Jones hit consecutive 3-pointers midway through the first half to give Radford a 14-12 lead and spark its momentum. But the Highlanders' run resulted from a balanced attack, tight defense and 23.1 percent Northwestern shooting in the first half.

The Highlanders' 44.4 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes was more than enough against the frustrated Wildcats.

Northwestern missed 13 straight field-goal attempts during stretch of over 12 minutes before Kopp connected on a 3-pointer with 3:25 remaining in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Radford: The Highlanders got an impressive win against a Big Ten foe as they look for a third straight 20-plus win season under coach Mike Jones, who's in his ninth year at the Big South school. Radford was 22-11 last season and 23-13 in 2017-18.

Northwestern: The Wildcats have four more nonconference games to shore up their shooting and build poise before opening their Big Ten schedule on Dec. 8 at Purdue

UP NEXT

Radford plays at Bradley on Friday night.

Northwestern hosts Norfolk State on Friday night.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Jones
1 G
P. Nance
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
50.8 Field Goal % 36.4
52.9 Three Point % 27.3
69.6 Free Throw % 85.7
  Defensive rebound by Leroy Butts IV 15.0
  Boo Buie missed running Jump Shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Pete Nance 23.0
  Carlik Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Robbie Beran 23.0
+ 2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Travis Fields, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Travis Fields, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Robbie Beran 28.0
+ 2 Boo Buie made floating jump shot 31.0
Team Stats
Points 67 56
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 20-60 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 3-21 (14.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 36 30
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 25 19
Team 2 3
Assists 19 10
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
C. Jones G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
22
P. Nance F
16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Radford 2-2 313667
home team logo Northwestern 1-2 173956
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Radford 2-2 74.7 PPG 45 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo Northwestern 1-2 66.5 PPG 40 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
1
C. Jones G 23.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.7 APG 53.1 FG%
22
P. Nance F 14.0 PPG 10.0 RPG 1.5 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
1
C. Jones G 20 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
22
P. Nance F 16 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
41.8 FG% 33.3
45.0 3PT FG% 14.3
75.0 FT% 68.4
Radford
Starters
T. Fields, Jr.
D. Holland
L. Butts IV
C. Greene
D. Hicks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fields, Jr. 15 2 6 3/8 3/6 6/6 3 32 0 0 0 1 1
D. Holland 8 5 0 4/7 0/0 0/1 3 22 0 0 1 1 4
L. Butts IV 7 7 1 3/7 1/1 0/0 3 22 0 1 3 4 3
C. Greene 6 4 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 20 0 1 1 1 3
D. Hicks 2 2 0 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 17 3 0 2 0 2
Bench
C. Jones
D. Eke
L. Djonkam
D. Hutchinson
J. Caldwell
Q. Morton-Robertson
C. Walker
J. Jeffers
D. Mangum
J. Hemphill
M. Jones
K. Tigney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jones 20 4 7 6/14 3/5 5/6 1 31 1 1 3 0 4
D. Eke 5 6 2 2/6 0/1 1/2 2 22 1 0 1 1 5
L. Djonkam 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 1 3
D. Hutchinson 2 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
J. Caldwell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Morton-Robertson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jeffers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mangum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tigney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 34 19 23/55 9/20 12/16 20 200 5 3 12 9 25
Northwestern
Starters
P. Nance
M. Kopp
P. Spencer
R. Young
A. Gaines
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Nance 16 10 2 5/13 2/8 4/4 2 33 0 1 0 1 9
M. Kopp 13 3 0 6/15 1/4 0/0 0 29 0 0 2 1 2
P. Spencer 8 3 6 3/8 0/1 2/3 3 30 0 0 3 1 2
R. Young 6 6 0 1/3 0/0 4/8 1 25 2 0 1 3 3
A. Gaines 4 1 2 1/4 0/2 2/2 3 34 3 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Buie
A. Turner
R. Beran
R. Greer
J. Jones
T. Malnati
C. Audige
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 4 0 0 2/7 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 2 0 0
A. Turner 3 0 0 1/3 0/2 1/2 1 13 0 2 0 0 0
R. Beran 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 14 0 0 1 2 2
R. Greer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Jones 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 1 0 0 0
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 27 10 20/60 3/21 13/19 19 200 5 4 10 8 19
NCAA BB Scores