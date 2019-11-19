SEATTLE
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) The Mississippi Rebels had two different defensive performances in a 65-52 win over Seattle Tuesday, and it did not go unnoticed by coach Kermit Davis.

''For 29 minutes, we guarded them at the level we expect,'' Davis said. ''In the final eight minutes or so, I was embarrassed as I've been as head coach here by the way we played.''

Ole Miss (4-0) was never seriously threatened as KJ Buffen and Breein Tyree scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. The Rebels led 30-17 at halftime and by as many as 28 points, the final time on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez, for a 52-24 lead with 11:09 left. Buffen had a game-high eight rebounds, while Tyree added a game-high five assists.

''After we built the lead, we seemed to lose our way and we just didn't compete. Seattle kept playing hard,'' Davis said. ''Things are really fixing to change in the next two weeks with the teams we're about to play. The schedule goes up. We will compete. We won't make that mistake again.''

Terrell Brown scored 17 points for Seattle (2-4), 10 in the second half, and the Redhawks closed the game with a 17-2 run. But the Redhawks struggled offensively, shooting 16 of 56 (28.6%) from the field and 4 of 17 (23.5%) from 3-point range.

Ole Miss out rebounded the Redhawks 39-31.

''Virginia is the top defensive team in America, but Ole Miss is top five,'' Seattle coach Jim Hayford said. ''It's so hard to score on them. Our men battled and finished, but you've got to give Ole Miss credit. They were good last year. They're better this year.''

Ole Miss shot 21 of 49 (43%) from the field, including a 1-for-10 stretch in the final four minutes after the issue had been decided. The Rebels finished 4 of 17 (23.5%) from the 3-point line and a season-best 19 of 22 (86.4%) from the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Seattle: The Redhawks managed only two field goals, 2-of-18 shooting, during a 12-minute stretch in the first half that settled the issue.

Physically, Hayford's club did not appear overmatched and has a solid inside-outside combination with 6-foot-9 Myles Carter and Brown, the offensive leader in every statistical category.

Ole Miss: The Rebels have put together decisive scoring spurts in each of their four season-opening wins at home. This time it was a 21-5 run, highlighted by Tyree and reserve freshman guard Austin Crowley, that built an insurmountable 30-14 lead. Ole Miss has been impressive in racing to a 4-0 start, but the non-conference schedule increases in difficulty immediately with three consecutive road games.

UP NEXT

Seattle: The Redhawks face Bucknell in the NIT Season Tip-Off on in Orlando, Fla. On Monday.

Ole Miss: Visits No. 16 Memphis on Saturday.

Key Players
T. Brown
B. Tyree
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
15.7 Pts. Per Game 15.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
41.9 Field Goal % 39.2
16.7 Three Point % 19.0
78.6 Free Throw % 86.7
+ 2 Rip Economou made jump shot 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Bryce Williams, stolen by Morgan Means 23.0
+ 1 Rip Economou made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Rip Economou made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Williams 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Carter 59.0
  Khadim Sy missed layup 1:01
  Offensive rebound by Khadim Sy 1:02
  Luis Rodriguez missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
+ 1 Morgan Means made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  Morgan Means missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
Team Stats
Points 52 65
Field Goals 16-56 (28.6%) 21-49 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 39
Offensive 11 10
Defensive 16 25
Team 4 4
Assists 7 15
Steals 6 7
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
T. Brown G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
K. Buffen F
13 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Seattle 2-4 173552
home team logo Ole Miss 4-0 303565
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
The Pavilion at Ole Miss Oxford, MS
Team Stats
away team logo Seattle 2-4 80.0 PPG 46.4 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 4-0 74.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
23
T. Brown G 22.6 PPG 8.4 RPG 4.8 APG 51.6 FG%
5
K. Buffen F 14.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.0 APG 76.2 FG%
Top Scorers
23
T. Brown G 17 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
5
K. Buffen F 13 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
28.6 FG% 42.9
23.5 3PT FG% 23.5
88.9 FT% 86.4
Seattle
Starters
T. Brown
D. Jones
M. Means
M. Carter
M. Da Campo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 17 1 4 6/16 0/1 5/6 4 29 1 0 4 0 1
D. Jones 7 6 0 2/9 1/5 2/2 2 34 0 0 1 4 2
M. Means 7 6 1 2/12 0/3 3/4 3 31 1 0 3 2 4
M. Carter 6 5 1 1/3 0/0 4/4 4 30 2 2 1 1 4
M. Da Campo 5 5 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 31 2 1 2 3 2
Bench
A. Nettles
R. Economou
J. Dallas
T. Hopkins
A. Hundal
M. Hauge
M. Vail
J. Wall
R. Grigsby
J. Nafarrete
T. Zibecchi
D. Pinskus
C. Alger
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nettles 6 0 1 2/9 2/5 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 0 0
R. Economou 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dallas 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
T. Hopkins 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 1
A. Hundal 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
M. Hauge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grigsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nafarrete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zibecchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pinskus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 27 7 16/56 4/17 16/18 17 200 6 3 12 11 16
Ole Miss
Starters
K. Buffen
B. Tyree
L. Rodriguez
K. Sy
D. Shuler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Buffen 13 8 1 6/10 1/2 0/0 2 25 2 0 2 0 8
B. Tyree 10 6 5 3/8 0/2 4/4 1 25 1 0 1 1 5
L. Rodriguez 9 4 4 2/7 0/4 5/6 1 21 0 0 0 2 2
K. Sy 7 4 1 2/6 1/2 2/2 4 19 1 1 0 1 3
D. Shuler 6 4 2 2/4 1/1 1/2 1 24 2 0 2 2 2
Bench
B. Williams
S. Hunter
A. Crowley
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr.
A. Collum
J. Joiner
B. Hinson
S. Robinson
C. McKay
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Williams 8 1 2 2/2 1/1 3/3 2 22 0 0 4 0 1
S. Hunter 6 4 0 1/5 0/2 4/4 0 24 0 0 1 2 2
A. Crowley 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 1 0
J. McBride 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Curry 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 1 0 0
F. Miller Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
A. Collum 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 2 7 1 0 2 1 1
J. Joiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McKay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 35 15 21/49 4/17 19/22 18 200 7 1 15 10 25
