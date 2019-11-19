Joe’s 33-point effort sends Arkansas past Texas Southern
FAYETEVILLE, Ark. (AP) It was just a matter of time before one of the nation’s best shooters decided to get going.
Isaiah Joe was 1 for 7 from the floor at halftime and 0 for 4 from 3-point range, but scored 29 of his game-high 33 points in the second half and led Arkansas to a 82-51 victory over Texas Southern on Tuesday night.
Joe finished just one off his career high of 34, set last year against Florida International.
Arkansas did not make a 3-pointer in the first half but led by 13 at the break courtesy of 12 forced turnovers and limited the Tigers to 31 percent shooting from the field.
“That first half we were just so bad shooting the three ball,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “It’s like there was a lid on the basket. Obviously, he’s the only one that hit one for us tonight, but it opened up the floor for everybody else.”
Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 17 points on 8 of 13 shooting with 10 rebounds and Desi Sills added 10 points for the Razorbacks. The double-double was his first as a Razorback, but he did it five times at Southern Methodist.
“I thought Jimmy Whitt’s mid-range game was phenomenal,” Musselman said. “Our point guards got 15 rebounds between them, which is huge for us at that point guard position for those two guys to combine for 15 boards and Jimmy to get a double-double.”
Texas Southern (0-4), coached by former LSU boss Johnny Jones, was led by Tyrik Armstrong with 15 points.
Musselman coached under Jones while he was at LSU and then Jones returned the favor by working for Musselman at Nevada until taking the Texas Southern position.
“Coach Jones is a mentor, a family friend,” Musselman said. “I’m glad the game is over. Two of the guys who were on the Nevada staff beside coach Jones are with him, so hopefully we'll be able to exchange some ideas and thoughts on each other's basketball team tomorrow.”
BIG PICTURE
Texas Southern: The Tigers have not played a game at home this season and won’t until they host Lamar on Nov. 30. Their opponents thus far have been San Diego State, Wichita State and South Dakota.
Arkansas: The first road test of the season will come on Monday for Arkansas, as it visits Georgia Tech who will have already faced a Southeastern Conference opponent in Georgia in preparation.
DEBUT
Sophomore forward Reggie Chaney made his first appearance of the season for Arkansas after missing the first three games because of a suspension.
“I thought Reggie was really good,” Musselman said. “We were worried about his wind because we don’t do a whole lot of full court stuff in practice between games, we wanted to get his rust off. He protected the paint and rolled hard to rim. I think he’ll get more and more comfortable with our system as we go along.”
3-POINT STREAK
Arkansas was in danger of breaking an impressive streak at halftime when it was 0-for-13 from behind the arc. It has made at least one 3-pointer in every single game it has played since Jan. 7, 1989, a 99-92 victory over Texas.
ALL-TIME SERIES
With the win, Arkansas improved to 8-0 all-time against Texas Southern. The last meeting came in the 2011-12 season, a 77-49 Arkansas victory, and the first meeting was in the 1988-89 season, which was a 97-79 victory in Little Rock.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, COACH
Musselman was assessed his first technical foul of his Arkansas tenure midway through the second half. It also just happened to be his birthday, as the coach turned 55 on Tuesday.
“Walking out the door my wife said, ‘Don’t let them score more than 55. Or if they do, don’t come home,’ so we kept them under 55,” Musselman said.
UP NEXT
Texas Southern is on the road for the fifth straight time on Saturday at Northern Kentucky.
Arkansas hosts South Dakota on Friday in the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow. The Coyotes entered Tuesday’s action leading the nation in 3-point shooting.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|16.3
|Pts. Per Game
|16.3
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|Three Point %
|41.0
|68.8
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Texas Southern
|2.0
|Ty Stevens missed jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|35.0
|Kevin Granger Jr. missed jump shot
|37.0
|+ 2
|Adrio Bailey made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Henderson
|1:14
|Kevin Granger Jr. missed jump shot
|1:16
|+ 3
|Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|1:31
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|1:38
|Tyrik Armstrong missed layup
|1:40
|+ 2
|Ethan Henderson made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr.
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|82
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|31-71 (43.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|6-26 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|14-18 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|36
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|4
|13
|Blocks
|6
|10
|Turnovers
|24
|10
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Texas Southern 0-4
|58.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|7.3 APG
|Arkansas 4-0
|73.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|T. Armstrong G
|10.3 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|40.6 FG%
|
1
|I. Joe G
|16.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Armstrong G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|I. Joe G
|33 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.5
|FG%
|43.7
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Armstrong
|15
|3
|5
|6/12
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Jones
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Y. Rasas
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Walker III
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J. Hopkins
|1
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Armstrong
|15
|3
|5
|6/12
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Jones
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Y. Rasas
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Walker III
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J. Hopkins
|1
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ewing
|9
|6
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|22
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Ja. Redus
|4
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Baldwin
|3
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|B. Etienne
|3
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Q. Brigham
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Andrews
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Tshisumpa
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|K. Granger Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Lumpkin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. McClelland
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dobbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ja. Redus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|33
|8
|19/55
|2/11
|11/19
|20
|200
|4
|6
|24
|9
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|33
|4
|1
|9/20
|6/13
|9/11
|2
|37
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. Whitt Jr.
|17
|10
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|D. Sills
|10
|2
|2
|4/15
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|M. Jones
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|A. Bailey
|4
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Joe
|33
|4
|1
|9/20
|6/13
|9/11
|2
|37
|5
|0
|1
|3
|1
|J. Whitt Jr.
|17
|10
|1
|8/13
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|D. Sills
|10
|2
|2
|4/15
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|M. Jones
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|A. Bailey
|4
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|5
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Chaney
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|19
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. Cylla
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|2
|5
|5
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|E. Henderson
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|T. Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Notae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iyiola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vanover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|32
|13
|31/71
|6/26
|14/18
|15
|200
|13
|10
|10
|9
|23
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA52
93
2nd 3:44
-
COPPST
UOP41
42
2nd 7:42
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN70
100
2nd 4.0
-
UMES
STNFRD39
67
2nd 5:16
-
MAINE
25WASH16
32
1st 3:13 PACN
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final