Woolridge leads No. 8 Gonzaga over Texas-Arlington 72-66

  • Nov 19, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Ryan Woolridge had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 Gonzaga held off Texas-Arlington 72-66 Tuesday night.

Killian Tillie played for the first time this season and added 15 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (5-0), which has won 26 consecutive home games. Admon Gilder scored 13 points.

Jabari Narcis scored 16 points for Texas-Arlington (2-3), sinking all five of his 3-point attempts. Brian Warren and David Azore scored 15 points each for the Mavericks, who lost at No. 11 Oregon 67-47 on Sunday.

Tillie missed the first four games recovering from knee surgery.

Gonzaga led by two when Texas-Arlington made three straight 3-pointers, two by Narcis, to take a 22-15 lead in the first half. Gonzaga made just six of its first 21 shots (28.6%).

Gonzaga used a 13-5 run to take a 28-27 lead at halftime. Woolridge scored the final seven points for Gonzaga, including a layup at the buzzer for the lead.

The pace picked up in the second half, with Gonzaga leading 40-37 in the opening minutes behind six points from Woolridge.

Gonzaga went on a 13-4 run for a 53-41 lead, but six straight points brought the Mavericks within 53-47 with 8 minutes left.

Five points by Woolridge helped push Gonzaga's lead to 59-49.

The Mavericks got within 69-63 behind eight points by Azore, but they were forced to foul as time ran down.

BIG PICTURE

Texas-Arlington: The Mavericks average just 69 points per game, 26 fewer than Gonzaga. They allow 64 ppg. The Mavericks are ninth in the nation with 137 3-point attempts. They beat the Bulldogs in their first meeting in 1992.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are one of six teams in the nation to start the past four seasons 4-0. Gonzaga came in second in the nation in field goal shooting at 56.6% and in victory margin at 35.5 points. Tuesday night was the 15th anniversary of the opening of the McCarthey Athletic Center, and the Bulldogs are 210-15 at home, with every game sold-out.

UP NEXT

Texas-Arlington plays at Arkansas Tech on Sunday.

Gonzaga plays Cal State-Bakersfield on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 66 72
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 25-64 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 17-30 (56.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 45
Offensive 1 11
Defensive 30 33
Team 2 1
Assists 13 10
Steals 4 7
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 1 0
Bench
A. Nouhi
J. Phillips
S. Griffin
T. Jackson-Young
R. Davis
P. Mwamba
D. Steelman
G. Carter
M. Marquis
H. Lavelle
T. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Nouhi 5 1 0 1/3 1/1 2/2 0 18 1 0 0 0 1
J. Phillips 5 5 1 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 20 1 0 1 1 4
S. Griffin 5 2 0 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 0 2
T. Jackson-Young 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 1 1 0 4
R. Davis 0 2 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 0 2
P. Mwamba 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
D. Steelman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Marquis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Lavelle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 31 13 21/53 11/26 13/17 20 200 4 5 9 1 30
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Woolridge
A. Gilder
K. Tillie
F. Petrusev
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Woolridge 19 9 1 7/15 3/7 2/7 0 33 0 0 0 2 7
A. Gilder 15 5 5 4/11 0/3 7/11 2 34 2 0 0 1 4
K. Tillie 15 8 1 6/11 1/2 2/3 3 27 1 0 1 3 5
F. Petrusev 10 3 0 3/6 0/1 4/5 1 19 0 0 2 1 2
C. Kispert 3 2 1 1/8 1/6 0/0 4 36 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
R. Woolridge
A. Gilder
K. Tillie
F. Petrusev
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Woolridge 19 9 1 7/15 3/7 2/7 0 33 0 0 0 2 7
A. Gilder 15 5 5 4/11 0/3 7/11 2 34 2 0 0 1 4
K. Tillie 15 8 1 6/11 1/2 2/3 3 27 1 0 1 3 5
F. Petrusev 10 3 0 3/6 0/1 4/5 1 19 0 0 2 1 2
C. Kispert 3 2 1 1/8 1/6 0/0 4 36 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
D. Timme
A. Watson
J. Ayayi
M. Lang
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
O. Ballo
B. Ravet
W. Graves
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Timme 7 10 0 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 19 0 1 2 3 7
A. Watson 3 4 2 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 19 2 0 0 0 4
J. Ayayi 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 2 0 0 0 3
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zakharov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Arlauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ballo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ravet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 44 10 25/64 5/22 17/30 13 200 7 1 6 11 33
