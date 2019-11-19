Woolridge leads No. 8 Gonzaga over Texas-Arlington 72-66
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Ryan Woolridge had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 8 Gonzaga held off Texas-Arlington 72-66 Tuesday night.
Killian Tillie played for the first time this season and added 15 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (5-0), which has won 26 consecutive home games. Admon Gilder scored 13 points.
Jabari Narcis scored 16 points for Texas-Arlington (2-3), sinking all five of his 3-point attempts. Brian Warren and David Azore scored 15 points each for the Mavericks, who lost at No. 11 Oregon 67-47 on Sunday.
Tillie missed the first four games recovering from knee surgery.
Gonzaga led by two when Texas-Arlington made three straight 3-pointers, two by Narcis, to take a 22-15 lead in the first half. Gonzaga made just six of its first 21 shots (28.6%).
Gonzaga used a 13-5 run to take a 28-27 lead at halftime. Woolridge scored the final seven points for Gonzaga, including a layup at the buzzer for the lead.
The pace picked up in the second half, with Gonzaga leading 40-37 in the opening minutes behind six points from Woolridge.
Gonzaga went on a 13-4 run for a 53-41 lead, but six straight points brought the Mavericks within 53-47 with 8 minutes left.
Five points by Woolridge helped push Gonzaga's lead to 59-49.
The Mavericks got within 69-63 behind eight points by Azore, but they were forced to foul as time ran down.
BIG PICTURE
Texas-Arlington: The Mavericks average just 69 points per game, 26 fewer than Gonzaga. They allow 64 ppg. The Mavericks are ninth in the nation with 137 3-point attempts. They beat the Bulldogs in their first meeting in 1992.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are one of six teams in the nation to start the past four seasons 4-0. Gonzaga came in second in the nation in field goal shooting at 56.6% and in victory margin at 35.5 points. Tuesday night was the 15th anniversary of the opening of the McCarthey Athletic Center, and the Bulldogs are 210-15 at home, with every game sold-out.
UP NEXT
Texas-Arlington plays at Arkansas Tech on Sunday.
Gonzaga plays Cal State-Bakersfield on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|57.5
|46.2
|Three Point %
|66.7
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|47.4
|Defensive rebound by Gonzaga
|1.0
|Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Admon Gilder made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Admon Gilder missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Sam Griffin
|5.0
|+ 3
|Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Elame
|5.0
|+ 1
|Admon Gilder made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Admon Gilder missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Brian Warren
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Admon Gilder
|18.0
|TiAndre Jackson-Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|72
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|25-64 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|17-30 (56.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|45
|Offensive
|1
|11
|Defensive
|30
|33
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas-Arlington 2-3
|69.3 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|15.3 APG
|8 Gonzaga 5-0
|95.3 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|20.8 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|J. Narcis F
|8.3 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|0.3 APG
|37.0 FG%
|
4
|R. Woolridge G
|11.0 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|5.3 APG
|64.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Narcis F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|R. Woolridge G
|19 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|56.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Narcis
|16
|5
|1
|5/5
|5/5
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|3
|1
|0
|5
|D. Azore
|15
|4
|2
|4/6
|2/3
|5/7
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Warren
|15
|3
|4
|5/17
|1/7
|4/4
|4
|32
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Sparling
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|N. Elame
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Nouhi
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Phillips
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|S. Griffin
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Jackson-Young
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|R. Davis
|0
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Mwamba
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Steelman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Marquis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Lavelle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|31
|13
|21/53
|11/26
|13/17
|20
|200
|4
|5
|9
|1
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Woolridge
|19
|9
|1
|7/15
|3/7
|2/7
|0
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|A. Gilder
|15
|5
|5
|4/11
|0/3
|7/11
|2
|34
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. Tillie
|15
|8
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|2/3
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|F. Petrusev
|10
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Kispert
|3
|2
|1
|1/8
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Timme
|7
|10
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|A. Watson
|3
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|19
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Ayayi
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Zakharov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Arlauskas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ballo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ravet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|44
|10
|25/64
|5/22
|17/30
|13
|200
|7
|1
|6
|11
|33
