LSU cruises past UMBC 77-50
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Charles Manning scored a season-high 16 points as LSU defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 77-50 in a non-conference game Tuesday.
Manning, who did not start, scored his 16 points while playing just 22 minutes. Manning had scored a total of 22 points in the Tigers' first three games. Manning made six of his eight field goal attempts.
''Charles did a really good job playing within himself,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''I don't know if he will admit this but coming off the bench has helped him. He is such a smart player. He is able to see things when he is out there. So, he knows what's going on once he gets in there and he can just pounce.''
Both Trendon Watford and Darius Days registered double-doubles for LSU (3-1). Watford had 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Days, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds, reached double digits in both of those categories for the second consecutive game.
Dimitrije Spasojevic was the leading scorer for the Retrievers (4-1) with 14 points. L.J. Owens added 10 points for UMBC, which shot only 31 percent from the field.
''We had some open shots out there that could have gone down,'' UMBC coach Ryan Odom said. ''It was certainly a really poor shooting performance by us but give LSU credit. They have some long guys and some really athletic guys who can really bother you. They're going to be a good team this year.''
After getting off to a very slow start, LSU took control of the game over the final 10 minutes of the first half. The Tigers did not make a field goal until Days had a tip-in with 12:50 before halftime. A 3-pointer by Brandon Horvath gave UMBC a 16-10 lead with 10:40 remaining in the first half.
From that point until halftime, LSU held the Retrievers to seven points. UMBC connected on just two field goals in that stretch. Meanwhile the Tigers began to get the ball inside as LSU took a halftime lead of 39-23 with 22 of its points coming in the paint.
''We had to pass the ball more instead of taking ill-advised shots,'' Days said. ''Tonight showed. We passed the ball more and had less turnovers. Everyone got going. We were able to move the ball and find the open man.''
UMBC came no closer than 14 points in the second half. The Tigers' largest margin was 31 points at 77-46 inside the three-minute mark.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland-Baltimore County: The Retrievers had their season-opening four-game winning streak snapped as they faced their only Power Five Conference opponent of the season.
LSU: The Tigers completed their brief two-game homestand with a second double-digit victory. LSU beat Nicholls State 75-65 last Saturday.
STATS OF THE NIGHT
LSU dominated the game in the lane. The Tigers outrebounded UMBC 49-31. LSU grabbed 13 offensive rebounds which led to 13 second-chance points. Watford and Days combined for seven of the 13 offensive rebounds. The Tigers scored 44 points in the paint. LSU's four post players - Watford, Days, Emmitt Williams and Courtese Cooper - combined for 35 points and 33 rebounds.
LETDOWN
Two of UMBC's top three scorers failed to come close to their per-game averages. Darnell Rogers, the Retrievers' 5-foot-2 point guard, did not start for the first time this season. He did play 29 minutes and scored just six points - 10 below his season average. Rogers was 3-of-12 from the field, including 0-for-6 on 3-point shots. Brandon Horvath, who entered the game with a 12.5 ppg average, finished with four points in 27 minutes. Horvath missed two of his three field goal attempts - all coming from behind the 3-point line.
UP NEXT
LSU will play No. 15 Utah State in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay on Friday.
Maryland-Baltimore County will play Eastern Michigan also in the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|19.7
|Pts. Per Game
|19.7
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|53.2
|39.3
|Three Point %
|26.7
|64.7
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Courtese Cooper
|4.0
|Jack Schwietz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson
|13.0
|Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Courtese Cooper
|39.0
|K.J. Jackson missed layup
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Jack Schwietz
|55.0
|James Bishop missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Offensive rebound by Trendon Watford
|1:04
|Aundre Hyatt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|+ 1
|Nathan Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|77
|Field Goals
|19-61 (31.1%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-33 (15.2%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-16 (43.8%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|49
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|21
|36
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
32
|D. Spasojevic F
|11.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.8 APG
|67.7 FG%
|
11
|C. Manning Jr. G
|7.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|41.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Spasojevic F
|14 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|C. Manning Jr. G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|31.1
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|15.2
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|43.8
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Spasojevic
|14
|6
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|34
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|L. Owens
|10
|5
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|K. Jackson
|6
|5
|2
|2/11
|1/8
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|B. Horvath
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Lamar
|0
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Spasojevic
|14
|6
|2
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|34
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|L. Owens
|10
|5
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|K. Jackson
|6
|5
|2
|2/11
|1/8
|1/2
|2
|32
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|B. Horvath
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Lamar
|0
|4
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rogers
|6
|2
|4
|3/12
|0/6
|0/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Curran
|4
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|2/4
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Schwietz
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Kennedy
|2
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|N. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Council II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Akin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Eytle-Rock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|30
|10
|19/61
|5/33
|7/16
|18
|200
|4
|2
|11
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watford
|12
|12
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|4
|4
|8
|D. Days
|10
|10
|2
|4/10
|0/5
|2/3
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|S. Mays
|9
|3
|3
|4/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|E. Williams
|9
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Smart
|5
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watford
|12
|12
|1
|4/10
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|4
|4
|8
|D. Days
|10
|10
|2
|4/10
|0/5
|2/3
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|S. Mays
|9
|3
|3
|4/7
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|24
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|E. Williams
|9
|6
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Smart
|5
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manning Jr.
|16
|3
|0
|6/8
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Bishop
|9
|0
|4
|3/5
|1/2
|2/5
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Cooper
|4
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|M. Graves
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Hyatt
|0
|5
|0
|0/5
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|48
|14
|29/59
|5/24
|14/22
|16
|200
|9
|3
|14
|12
|36
-
COPPST
UOP57
62
2nd 49.0
-
UMES
STNFRD55
76
2nd 0.0
-
MAINE
25WASH18
36
1st 0.0 PACN
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN70
100
Final
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA54
101
Final