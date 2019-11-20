Delaire scores career-high 21 in Stanford's win over UMES
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Sophomore Jaiden Delaire has a simple goal for himself and that is to just get better. He took a big leap in the right direction Tuesday night.
Delaire scored a career-high 21 points, Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Stanford beat Maryland Eastern Shore 76-55 in the first-ever meeting between the teams Tuesday night.
''I don't want to give myself a ceiling,'' said Delaire, whose previous best was a 14-point effort against Long Beach State earlier this season. ''My goal is to continue to keep playing better.''
Spencer Jones added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Cardinal (5-0), who are off to their best start in eight years. Tyrell Terry netted 10 points.
''I'd like to expand my game to help the team win,'' Jones said.
Jones is 16 of 30 from 3-point range this season and 16 of 34 from the field.
''He's been a great lift,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said of Jones. ''Whether he starts or comes off the bench, he provides a spark. When the ball hits his hands he catches it ready.''
Canaan Bartley scored 10 points for the Hawks (0-5), who faced their second Power 5 Conference opponent of the season.
''We've played some high-major opponents already, so we knew coming in that Stanford was the best at executing their offense,'' Hawks coach Jason Crafton said. ''We knew that would be a tall task with their ability to make 3's, back cuts and all the passing and cutting they do. In the second half we just calmed down and settled in.''
Eastern Shore opened the second half by outscoring Stanford 13-3 but it wasn't enough to cut into a sizeable deficit.
''They came out with some energy and we didn't have it,'' Delaire said. ''That's why you saw coach sub everybody in and out. We rallied together and were able to pick it back up.''
Haase said the second half was a chance to learn.
''If we don't keep our edge, bad things are going to happen,'' he said. ''We've got to learn though. We were able to keep the lead and get out with a win.''
Stanford has allowed 65 points or fewer in all five games, its best stretch in nearly five years.
The Hawks made their first field goal eight minutes into the contest, by which time they were down by 11 points and that's about the best it ever got. Bartley scored on a layup following a Stanford turnover.
Delaire hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining to give the Cardinal a 46-16 edge at halftime.
A TEAM CHARGE
When Isaac White took a charge, the Stanford bench went wild. ''You can say the entire team can take pride in that charge,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''When Isaac was on the bench, he was staying engaged in the game so that when he went in, there was no adjustment. I'm sure Sam (Beskind) was the ringleader of the group that helped get Isaac in the right spot to take the charge.''
BIG PICTURE
Eastern Shore: The Hawks have lost all five games by double-digits, twice by 30 or more. They're coming off a 7-25 season. Bruce Guy went into the game as the team's leading scorer at 9.3 points per game. Four players average at least six points.
Stanford: The Cardinal won their first five games for the first time since 2011 and have a game remaining on its season-opening six-game homestand. Tyrell Terry became the first freshman to reach double figures in scoring in his first four games since former NBA player Josh Childress did it in 2001.
UP NEXT
Eastern Shore: The Hawks travel to play Oklahoma on Thursday.
Stanford: The Cardinal hosts William & Mary on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|100.0
|Three Point %
|30.8
|33.3
|Free Throw %
|94.1
|+ 1
|Ty Gibson made 3rd of 3 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Ty Gibson made 2nd of 3 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Ty Gibson made 1st of 3 free throws
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Sam Beskind
|8.0
|+ 1
|Rodney Herenton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Shooting foul on Sam Beskind
|8.0
|Rodney Herenton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Kevon Voyles
|21.0
|+ 3
|Ahmad Frost made 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Rodney Herenton
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Beskind
|1:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|76
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|27-50 (54.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|34
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|16
|23
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|19
|Fouls
|22
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Md.-E. Shore 0-5
|52.8 PPG
|32.2 RPG
|8.6 APG
|Stanford 5-0
|77.4 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Bartley G
|4.6 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|34.8 FG%
|
11
|J. Delaire F
|10.8 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|0.8 APG
|67.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Bartley G
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Delaire F
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|54.0
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|52.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bartley
|10
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|G. Anderson
|8
|3
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|6
|1
|2
|T. Gibson
|7
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|3/3
|3
|20
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Frost
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Gyamfi
|6
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bartley
|10
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|G. Anderson
|8
|3
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|6
|1
|2
|T. Gibson
|7
|1
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|3/3
|3
|20
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Frost
|6
|4
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Gyamfi
|6
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Phillip
|8
|3
|1
|3/12
|2/8
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|W. Prevost
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|27
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|B. Guy
|4
|3
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|21
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Voyles
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cheeseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Urrutia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|25
|11
|20/52
|7/19
|8/12
|22
|200
|9
|5
|17
|9
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. da Silva
|16
|4
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|6/6
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|S. Jones
|12
|3
|1
|4/5
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T. Terry
|10
|3
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Davis
|5
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Wills
|0
|6
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. da Silva
|16
|4
|3
|5/8
|0/1
|6/6
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|S. Jones
|12
|3
|1
|4/5
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|T. Terry
|10
|3
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Davis
|5
|2
|4
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Wills
|0
|6
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Delaire
|21
|2
|1
|7/10
|1/1
|6/9
|2
|25
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|I. White
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|K. Fitzmorris
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Kisunas
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Keefe
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Herenton
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|S. Beskind
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|30
|16
|27/50
|9/17
|13/18
|12
|200
|8
|3
|19
|7
|23
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA54
101
Final
-
UMES
STNFRD55
76
Final
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN70
100
Final
-
COPPST
UOP60
64
Final
-
MAINE
25WASH53
72
Final