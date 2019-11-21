No. 16 Memphis beats Little Rock 68-58 as Wiseman watches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Memphis players said they were unaware before Wednesday night’s game that star freshman James Wiseman had been suspended 12 games by the NCAA.
There was another culprit for the No. 16 Tigers’ poor early play - a lack of respect for Arkansas-Little Rock - before Memphis escaped with a 68-58 win.
Precious Achiuwa had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and DJ Jeffries added 15 points - all in the first half - providing a spark for the lackadaisical Tigers (4-1).
The game was played only hours after the NCAA ruled Wiseman, the Tigers 7-foot-1 freshman and last season’s top recruit, ineligible for the next 11 games - he’d already sat out one - for receiving impermissible benefits from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway. Hardaway provide the family with $11,500 to help with moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis two years ago, before Hardaway became the Tigers’ coach. After moving to Memphis, Wiseman played for East High, where Hardaway coached.
The NCAA considered Hardaway a university booster because he donated $1 million to the university in 2008.
Wiseman watched the game from the bench.
“We were definitely glad to find out a number. We had been waiting on that,” Hardaway said.
Jeffries and Achiuwa both said they were unaware of the NCAA ruling.
“I haven’t actually looked at my phone in like four hours,” Achiuwa said, Jeffries nodding in agreement.
Hardaway said he didn’t talk about the situation with his team.
“It is what it is right now,” he said. “It has taken on a life of its own. I’m sure they will see it later.”
Hardaway attributed the slow start to the team’s disregard for the Trojans.
“I kind of got the feeling of how the locker room was before the game that these kids were taking Little Rock for granted,” Hardaway said. “There wasn’t the same energy.”
Markquis Nowell led the Trojans (3-2) with 16 points, while Ben Coupet Jr. added 12 points. Ruot Monyyong had 12 points and nine rebounds and Kamani Johnson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Nowell also had 10 turnovers, representative of the sloppy play throughout the game.
“We had our chances,” Little Rock coach Darrell Walker said. “You think about it, Kamani at the rim 13 times and he misses 10 layups and doesn’t get fouled. There’s nothing the coach can do about that. Markquis turns the ball over 10 times. I told him they weren’t going to let him score all those points tonight. I told him he had to be a facilitator and a decoy.”
Memphis missed its first eight shots and by the midway point of the first half, the Tigers (4-1) were 3 of 13 from the field and had missed all five of its 3-pointers while committing eight turnovers.
The Tigers were unable to overcome the anemic start until less than five minutes left in the half, with Jeffries providing the spark with 15 points helping Memphis take a 28-23 lead at the break.
Little Rock was within 55-53 with about five minutes left, but Memphis outscored the Trojans 13-5 the rest of the way as the Trojans gave way to the Tigers depth.
“I don’t have all the weapons that Penny has,” Walker said. “He has a bunch of weapons, even coming off the bench. ... Right now, I don’t. I got a couple of freshmen and some guys hurt. My deck is not full, but I’m not making excuses.
“Penny’s deck is not full either.”
BIG PICTURE
Little Rock: After jumping to an early 9-0 lead, the Trojans defense played well enough to cause problems for Memphis. Little Rock stayed close, but the visitors struggled from the foul line, going 13 of 24.
Memphis: Memphis was a mess to start the game, missing its first eight shots, some of them way off the mark. Four turnovers added to the early misery. After taking the lead late in the first half, the Tigers never relinquished the advantage in the second half, although Little Rock kept the game close.
UP NEXT
Little Rock: Travels to North Carolina State on Saturday
Memphis: Hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
|2.0
|Kamani Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Markquis Nowell
|16.0
|+ 1
|Markquis Nowell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Markquis Nowell made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tyler Harris
|24.0
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Markquis Nowell
|24.0
|Personal foul on Tyler Harris
|24.0
|+ 2
|Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|68
|Field Goals
|21-49 (42.9%)
|24-62 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-10 (30.0%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|13-24 (54.2%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|39
|Offensive
|6
|11
|Defensive
|28
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|16
|Steals
|11
|16
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|26
|19
|Fouls
|24
|23
|Technicals
|2
|2
|Team Stats
|Little Rock 3-2
|72.5 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|14.8 APG
|16 Memphis 4-1
|91.3 PPG
|47.3 RPG
|19.3 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Nowell G
|21.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|5.8 APG
|46.9 FG%
|
55
|P. Achiuwa F
|12.3 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|54.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Nowell G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|P. Achiuwa F
|16 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|54.2
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|16
|5
|3
|5/10
|1/3
|5/6
|4
|40
|4
|0
|10
|0
|5
|B. Coupet Jr.
|12
|7
|0
|5/10
|1/3
|1/3
|3
|40
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|R. Monyyong
|12
|9
|0
|5/10
|1/2
|1/4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|2
|1
|8
|K. Johnson
|10
|11
|4
|2/13
|0/1
|6/6
|4
|38
|1
|0
|6
|5
|6
|J. Stulic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Nowell
|16
|5
|3
|5/10
|1/3
|5/6
|4
|40
|4
|0
|10
|0
|5
|B. Coupet Jr.
|12
|7
|0
|5/10
|1/3
|1/3
|3
|40
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|R. Monyyong
|12
|9
|0
|5/10
|1/2
|1/4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|2
|1
|8
|K. Johnson
|10
|11
|4
|2/13
|0/1
|6/6
|4
|38
|1
|0
|6
|5
|6
|J. Stulic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lottie
|4
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|0/5
|5
|31
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|A. Besovic
|4
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Palermo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dunkum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Pippins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bankston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Curtis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Wyatt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Maric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lukic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Agudah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|34
|11
|21/49
|3/10
|13/24
|24
|200
|11
|4
|26
|6
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|16
|12
|2
|6/13
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|4
|8
|L. Quinones
|9
|2
|3
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Ellis
|7
|0
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|19
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Baugh
|2
|3
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|20
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|16
|12
|2
|6/13
|0/0
|4/8
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|4
|8
|L. Quinones
|9
|2
|3
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Ellis
|7
|0
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|19
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Thomas
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Baugh
|2
|3
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|20
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|15
|3
|0
|6/11
|1/3
|2/4
|5
|20
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|A. Lomax
|7
|3
|7
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|26
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|T. Harris
|5
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|I. Maurice
|3
|9
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|4
|0
|2
|7
|J. Hardaway
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Boyce
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dandridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|36
|16
|24/62
|5/21
|15/23
|23
|200
|16
|6
|19
|11
|25
-
MARYCA
FRESNO68
58
2nd 19.0 ESPU
-
SDGST
USD62
40
2nd 4:41
-
CSTATE
MIAOH45
80
Final
-
CHATT
FSU53
89
Final
-
SIENA
YALE89
100
Final/3OT
-
URBN
WRIGHT51
88
Final
-
BING
NJTECH77
75
Final
-
CLMB
STJOHN63
82
Final
-
DELST
VATECH64
100
Final
-
CHRDOM
VMI20
96
Final
-
PRINCE
IND54
79
Final
-
WAGNER
STPETE81
77
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
DREXEL74
86
Final
-
EWASH
BC68
72
Final
-
NKY
BALLST59
57
Final
-
GATECH
UGA78
82
Final
-
USCUP
2LVILLE50
76
Final
-
SFA
RUT57
69
Final
-
JMAD
ODU80
78
Final
-
RIDER
UMASS72
82
Final
-
ALST
20TENN41
76
Final
-
LETOURN
SAMHOU58
88
Final
-
FAU
FGC70
72
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB73
67
Final
-
CORN
CUSE53
72
Final
-
PEAY
VANDY72
90
Final
-
ARKLR
16MEMP58
68
Final
-
SELOU
TULSA66
73
Final
-
BENUM
NAU56
93
Final
-
TROY
TEXAM52
56
Final
-
MOUNT
UAB51
58
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYCHI62
85
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU52
70
Final
-
CRON
NIOWA66
88
Final
-
HIGHPT
STLOU55
67
Final
-
NORPARK
CHIST66
79
Final
-
SACST
UCDAV61
51
Final
-
NILL
WILL86
81
Final
-
ELON
5UNC61
75
Final
-
CIT
ILL57
85
Final
-
ARKST
COLOST80
78
Final
-
GRAM
SJST76
83
Final
-
TEXST
UNLV64
57
Final
-
BYU
BOISE68
72
Final/OT
-
UCSB
OREGST67
78
Final
-
PORT
PORTST82
75
Final