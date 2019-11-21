Alston, Jessup lead Boise State over BYU in OT 72-68
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Justinian Jessup scored seven of his nine points in overtime and Boise State defeated BYU 72-68 on Wednesday night.
Alston scored the Broncos' first four points in overtime but it was Jessup who gave Boise State (2-2) the lead for good with a 3-pointer. He added a steal and dunk plus two free throws.
Jessup was only 3 of 13 from the floor - 1 of 9 in regulation - and his only 3-pointer was just the third for Boise State on 19 attempts. But the Broncos were 19 of 27 at the free-throw line to BYU's 5 of 7.
Boise State's RJ Williams added 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting before fouling out with 1:48 left in regulation, which ended at 58-all after neither team scored in the final 1 1/2 minutes.
Alston, who posted his first career double-double, became the first Bronco ever to score at least 20 points in each of the first four games of a season.
Jake Toolson scored 19 points and TJ Haws, who was 0-for-8 from the arc, and Connor Harding scored 10 each for BYU (3-2).
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|42.3
|Field Goal %
|32.7
|45.8
|Three Point %
|33.3
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|+ 2
|TJ Haws made driving layup
|2.0
|+ 1
|Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|7.0
|+ 2
|Alex Barcello made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Marcus Dickinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
|16.0
|TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Alex Barcello
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|72
|Field Goals
|28-74 (37.8%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|3-19 (15.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-7 (71.4%)
|19-27 (70.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|42
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|32
|37
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|15
|7
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 3-2
|71.8 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Boise State 2-2
|87.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Toolson G
|16.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.4 APG
|42.3 FG%
|
21
|D. Alston Jr. G
|25.3 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Toolson G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|D. Alston Jr. G
|26 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.8
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|15.8
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|70.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toolson
|19
|6
|4
|7/20
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|43
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|T. Haws
|10
|4
|3
|5/16
|0/8
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|K. Lee
|7
|7
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|D. Nixon
|6
|6
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|A. Barcello
|4
|7
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toolson
|19
|6
|4
|7/20
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|43
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|T. Haws
|10
|4
|3
|5/16
|0/8
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|5
|0
|4
|K. Lee
|7
|7
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|D. Nixon
|6
|6
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|A. Barcello
|4
|7
|3
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harding
|10
|4
|0
|4/6
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Z. Seljaas
|9
|6
|0
|3/10
|2/5
|1/1
|4
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|T. Knell
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Nield
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pearson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|41
|15
|28/74
|7/24
|5/7
|19
|225
|4
|0
|11
|9
|32
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston Jr.
|26
|11
|2
|8/19
|1/6
|9/10
|1
|42
|0
|1
|6
|2
|9
|R. Williams
|18
|7
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|6/11
|5
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. Jessup
|9
|7
|3
|3/13
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|40
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|A. Hobbs
|6
|6
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Dickinson
|2
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston Jr.
|26
|11
|2
|8/19
|1/6
|9/10
|1
|42
|0
|1
|6
|2
|9
|R. Williams
|18
|7
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|6/11
|5
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. Jessup
|9
|7
|3
|3/13
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|40
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|A. Hobbs
|6
|6
|2
|3/10
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. Dickinson
|2
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Rice
|7
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Jorch
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|R. Dennis
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Akot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Armus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kigab
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|42
|7
|25/61
|3/19
|19/27
|11
|225
|7
|3
|10
|5
|37
