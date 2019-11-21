BYU
BOISE

No Text

Alston, Jessup lead Boise State over BYU in OT 72-68

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Derrick Alston had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Justinian Jessup scored seven of his nine points in overtime and Boise State defeated BYU 72-68 on Wednesday night.

Alston scored the Broncos' first four points in overtime but it was Jessup who gave Boise State (2-2) the lead for good with a 3-pointer. He added a steal and dunk plus two free throws.

Jessup was only 3 of 13 from the floor - 1 of 9 in regulation - and his only 3-pointer was just the third for Boise State on 19 attempts. But the Broncos were 19 of 27 at the free-throw line to BYU's 5 of 7.

Boise State's RJ Williams added 18 points on 6-of-6 shooting before fouling out with 1:48 left in regulation, which ended at 58-all after neither team scored in the final 1 1/2 minutes.

Alston, who posted his first career double-double, became the first Bronco ever to score at least 20 points in each of the first four games of a season.

Jake Toolson scored 19 points and TJ Haws, who was 0-for-8 from the arc, and Connor Harding scored 10 each for BYU (3-2).

Key Players
J. Toolson
J. Jessup
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
42.3 Field Goal % 32.7
45.8 Three Point % 33.3
81.8 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 2 TJ Haws made driving layup 2.0
+ 1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Dalton Nixon 7.0
+ 2 Alex Barcello made jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 9.0
+ 1 Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
  Marcus Dickinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Zac Seljaas 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson 16.0
  TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Alex Barcello 22.0
Team Stats
Points 68 72
Field Goals 28-74 (37.8%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 3-19 (15.8%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 44 42
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 32 37
Team 3 0
Assists 15 7
Steals 4 7
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Toolson G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
21
D. Alston Jr. G
26 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Brigham Young 3-2 20381068
home team logo Boise State 2-2 27311472
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 3-2 71.8 PPG 35.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Boise State 2-2 87.0 PPG 39 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
5
J. Toolson G 16.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.4 APG 42.3 FG%
21
D. Alston Jr. G 25.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.8 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Toolson G 19 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
21
D. Alston Jr. G 26 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
37.8 FG% 41.0
29.2 3PT FG% 15.8
71.4 FT% 70.4
Brigham Young
Starters
J. Toolson
T. Haws
K. Lee
D. Nixon
A. Barcello
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toolson 19 6 4 7/20 2/4 3/4 1 43 0 0 2 0 6
T. Haws 10 4 3 5/16 0/8 0/0 1 36 1 0 5 0 4
K. Lee 7 7 2 3/9 0/0 1/2 2 29 0 0 2 3 4
D. Nixon 6 6 3 3/5 0/1 0/0 5 17 0 0 0 2 4
A. Barcello 4 7 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 40 1 0 2 1 6
Bench
C. Harding
Z. Seljaas
T. Knell
E. Troy
B. Nield
Y. Childs
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harding 10 4 0 4/6 2/2 0/0 4 29 0 0 0 1 3
Z. Seljaas 9 6 0 3/10 2/5 1/1 4 20 2 0 0 2 4
T. Knell 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Troy 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
B. Nield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 41 15 28/74 7/24 5/7 19 225 4 0 11 9 32
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
R. Williams
J. Jessup
A. Hobbs
M. Dickinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 26 11 2 8/19 1/6 9/10 1 42 0 1 6 2 9
R. Williams 18 7 0 6/6 0/0 6/11 5 18 1 0 1 1 6
J. Jessup 9 7 3 3/13 1/6 2/2 1 40 4 1 1 2 5
A. Hobbs 6 6 2 3/10 0/2 0/0 0 43 0 0 0 0 6
M. Dickinson 2 4 0 0/3 0/1 2/4 1 36 1 0 1 0 4
Bench
M. Rice
R. Jorch
R. Dennis
E. Akot
M. Armus
A. Kigab
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
R. Abercrombie
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Rice 7 3 0 3/7 1/4 0/0 2 14 1 0 0 0 3
R. Jorch 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 23 0 1 1 0 3
R. Dennis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kigab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 42 7 25/61 3/19 19/27 11 225 7 3 10 5 37
