Heron, Dunn lead St. John's to 82-63 win over Columbia

  • Nov 20, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Mustapha Heron scored 15 points, Rasheem Dunn added 14 off the bench and St. John's beat Columbia 82-63 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Red Storm (4-1), who bounced back from a 70-68 home loss to Vermont on Saturday. Marcellus Earlington chipped in with eight points and eight boards, and Josh Roberts led the team with 11 rebounds.

Mike Smith had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Lions (1-4). Jake Killingsworth added 11 points. Tai Bibbs had 10 points and six boards.

St. John's faces Arizona State on Saturday. Columbia plays Rider on Saturday.

---

---

Team Stats
Points 63 82
Field Goals 26-69 (37.7%) 31-72 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 48
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 28 32
Team 2 3
Assists 10 13
Steals 4 10
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 16 10
Technicals 0 0
21
M. Smith G
20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
0
M. Heron G
15 PTS, 2 REB
away team logo Columbia 1-4 60.8 PPG 36.3 RPG 9.3 APG
home team logo St. John's 4-1 84.5 PPG 48 RPG 14.3 APG
21
M. Smith G 20.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.8 APG 43.3 FG%
0
M. Heron G 18.5 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.8 APG 43.1 FG%
21
M. Smith G 20 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
0
M. Heron G 15 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
37.7 FG% 43.1
33.3 3PT FG% 46.7
33.3 FT% 68.4
Columbia
Starters
M. Smith
J. Killingsworth
T. Bibbs
I. Nweke
R. Brumant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Smith 20 9 6 8/16 3/4 1/1 0 37 1 0 1 1 8
J. Killingsworth 11 3 0 4/10 3/7 0/0 2 26 0 1 3 2 1
T. Bibbs 10 6 0 4/12 2/7 0/0 2 28 0 0 0 1 5
I. Nweke 8 3 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 21 2 0 2 2 1
R. Brumant 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 23 0 0 4 0 1
St. John's
Starters
M. Heron
J. Champagnie
L. Figueroa
J. Roberts
N. Rutherford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Heron 15 2 0 5/10 2/3 3/4 2 24 1 0 3 0 2
J. Champagnie 14 7 0 6/13 1/2 1/4 1 22 2 0 0 3 4
L. Figueroa 9 3 2 4/9 1/1 0/0 1 22 0 1 0 2 1
J. Roberts 4 11 2 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 24 1 3 0 3 8
N. Rutherford 2 2 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 20 1 1 1 0 2
