Hokies make record 21 3-pointers in 100-64 win
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Nahiem Alleyne scored 20 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 100-64 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday.
Alleyne hit 7 of 11 from the floor, including five 3-pointers, and Jalen Cone added 17 points to help the Hokies (5-0) extend their home nonconference winning streak to 28 consecutive games. The freshmen guards led a balanced Virginia Tech attack in which nine players scored.
John Crosby led Delaware State (0-4) with 19 points.
The Hornets jumped out to a 7-0 lead, hitting three of their first five shots from the floor. But the Hokies found their shooting stroke and scored the next 11 points, never trailing again.
Virginia Tech set a school record by hitting 21 3-pointers. The Hokies hit 21 of their 37 3-point attempts, with Alleyne, Cone and Isaiah Wilkins hitting five each. Virginia Tech shot a season-best 56.5% (35 of 62) from the floor.
TIP-INS
Delaware State: The Hornets could have one of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's better players in Crosby, who transferred from Dayton and sat out last season. The senior, who has scored in double figures in every game, wasn't intimidated at playing against an ACC opponent and showed an ability to create his own shot. If he continues to play well, he could lead the Hornets to a better finish than many expect.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies finally were able to get Wilkins going after a slow start to the season. Wilkins, one of their more experienced players, was shooting just 34.8 percent (24 of 69) and had made just two 3-pointers on the season, but he scored 15 points in what marked his best outing of the season by far.
UP NEXT
Delaware State: The Hornets play at East Tennessee State on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play Michigan State in Maui, Hawaii as part of the Maui Invitational on Monday.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins
|5.0
|John Crosby missed jump shot, blocked by Nahiem Alleyne
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by John Crosby
|13.0
|John Stansbury missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 3
|Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne
|31.0
|John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|33.0
|Turnover on John Ojiako
|40.0
|+ 2
|Omari Peek-Green made layup, assist by Ameer Bennett
|51.0
|+ 3
|Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor
|1:06
|+ 2
|John Crosby made jump shot
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|100
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|35-62 (56.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|21-37 (56.8%)
|Free Throws
|3-7 (42.9%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|41
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|18
|31
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|15
|29
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|12
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Delaware State 0-5
|69.5 PPG
|34.8 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Virginia Tech 5-0
|75.0 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|J. Crosby G
|20.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
4
|N. Alleyne G
|10.8 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.5 APG
|40.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Crosby G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|N. Alleyne G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|56.5
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|56.8
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crosby
|19
|4
|4
|7/21
|3/10
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Bennett
|13
|4
|2
|6/10
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|O. Peek-Green
|10
|5
|0
|4/6
|2/2
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|J. Wiley
|8
|1
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Stansbury
|7
|6
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crosby
|19
|4
|4
|7/21
|3/10
|2/2
|0
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Bennett
|13
|4
|2
|6/10
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|O. Peek-Green
|10
|5
|0
|4/6
|2/2
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|J. Wiley
|8
|1
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Stansbury
|7
|6
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Carter
|4
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Singh III
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Lucas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bushrod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Jenneto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Baucum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yannick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|23
|15
|26/62
|9/27
|3/7
|12
|200
|5
|1
|11
|5
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alleyne
|20
|4
|1
|7/11
|5/9
|1/1
|0
|31
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|L. Nolley II
|10
|1
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Radford
|9
|8
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|P. Horne
|7
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|W. Bede
|5
|5
|10
|2/3
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alleyne
|20
|4
|1
|7/11
|5/9
|1/1
|0
|31
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|L. Nolley II
|10
|1
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Radford
|9
|8
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|P. Horne
|7
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|W. Bede
|5
|5
|10
|2/3
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cone
|17
|1
|1
|5/8
|5/7
|2/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|I. Wilkins
|15
|6
|7
|5/10
|5/7
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Ojiako
|9
|7
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|21
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|H. Cattoor
|8
|6
|4
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|B. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Aluma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|40
|29
|35/62
|21/37
|9/14
|13
|200
|4
|3
|10
|9
|31
-
NILL
WILL61
55
2nd 11:38
-
SACST
UCDAV53
43
2nd 5:30
-
ELON
5UNC53
66
2nd 4:27
-
CIT
ILL29
49
2nd 14:56 BTN
-
ARKST
COLOST43
56
2nd 13:45
-
GRAM
SJST7
7
1st 14:50
-
UCSB
OREGST9
9
1st 12:38 PACN
-
TEXST
UNLV8
9
1st 13:17
-
BYU
BOISE7
6
1st 11:57 CBSSN
-
PORT
PORTST4
12
1st 14:59
-
CSTATE
MIAOH45
80
Final
-
CHATT
FSU53
89
Final
-
CLMB
STJOHN63
82
Final
-
DELST
VATECH64
100
Final
-
PRINCE
IND54
79
Final
-
SIENA
YALE89
100
Final/3OT
-
GATECH
UGA78
82
Final
-
USCUP
2LVILLE50
76
Final
-
BRYANT
DREXEL74
86
Final
-
EWASH
BC68
72
Final
-
NKY
BALLST59
57
Final
-
RIDER
UMASS72
82
Final
-
JMAD
ODU80
78
Final
-
CHRDOM
VMI20
96
Final
-
URBN
WRIGHT51
88
Final
-
ALST
20TENN41
76
Final
-
WAGNER
STPETE81
77
Final/OT
-
SFA
RUT57
69
Final
-
BING
NJTECH77
75
Final
-
LETOURN
SAMHOU58
88
Final
-
FAU
FGC70
72
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB73
67
Final
-
CORN
CUSE53
72
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU52
70
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYCHI62
85
Final
-
MOUNT
UAB51
58
Final
-
PEAY
VANDY72
90
Final
-
CRON
NIOWA66
88
Final
-
ARKLR
16MEMP58
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
STLOU55
67
Final
-
SELOU
TULSA66
73
Final
-
TROY
TEXAM52
56
Final
-
BENUM
NAU56
93
Final
-
NORPARK
CHIST66
79
Final
-
SDGST
USD0
0127.5 O/U
+7.5
11:00pm
-
MARYCA
FRESNO0
0124.5 O/U
+8.5
11:00pm ESPU