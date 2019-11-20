DELST
VATECH

No Text

Hokies make record 21 3-pointers in 100-64 win

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Nahiem Alleyne scored 20 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 100-64 victory over Delaware State on Wednesday.

Alleyne hit 7 of 11 from the floor, including five 3-pointers, and Jalen Cone added 17 points to help the Hokies (5-0) extend their home nonconference winning streak to 28 consecutive games. The freshmen guards led a balanced Virginia Tech attack in which nine players scored.

John Crosby led Delaware State (0-4) with 19 points.

The Hornets jumped out to a 7-0 lead, hitting three of their first five shots from the floor. But the Hokies found their shooting stroke and scored the next 11 points, never trailing again.

Virginia Tech set a school record by hitting 21 3-pointers. The Hokies hit 21 of their 37 3-point attempts, with Alleyne, Cone and Isaiah Wilkins hitting five each. Virginia Tech shot a season-best 56.5% (35 of 62) from the floor.

TIP-INS

Delaware State: The Hornets could have one of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's better players in Crosby, who transferred from Dayton and sat out last season. The senior, who has scored in double figures in every game, wasn't intimidated at playing against an ACC opponent and showed an ability to create his own shot. If he continues to play well, he could lead the Hornets to a better finish than many expect.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies finally were able to get Wilkins going after a slow start to the season. Wilkins, one of their more experienced players, was shooting just 34.8 percent (24 of 69) and had made just two 3-pointers on the season, but he scored 15 points in what marked his best outing of the season by far.

UP NEXT

Delaware State: The Hornets play at East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play Michigan State in Maui, Hawaii as part of the Maui Invitational on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins 5.0
  John Crosby missed jump shot, blocked by Nahiem Alleyne 7.0
  Offensive rebound by John Crosby 13.0
  John Stansbury missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 3 Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne 31.0
  John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
  Turnover on John Ojiako 40.0
+ 2 Omari Peek-Green made layup, assist by Ameer Bennett 51.0
+ 3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 1:06
+ 2 John Crosby made jump shot 1:24
Team Stats
Points 64 100
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 35-62 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 21-37 (56.8%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 41
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 18 31
Team 3 1
Assists 15 29
Steals 5 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
J. Crosby G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
4
N. Alleyne G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Delaware State 0-5 273764
home team logo Virginia Tech 5-0 4555100
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Delaware State 0-5 69.5 PPG 34.8 RPG 9.8 APG
home team logo Virginia Tech 5-0 75.0 PPG 42.8 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
24
J. Crosby G 20.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.8 APG 45.6 FG%
4
N. Alleyne G 10.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.5 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
J. Crosby G 19 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
4
N. Alleyne G 20 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
41.9 FG% 56.5
33.3 3PT FG% 56.8
42.9 FT% 64.3
Delaware State
Starters
J. Crosby
A. Bennett
O. Peek-Green
J. Wiley
J. Stansbury
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crosby 19 4 4 7/21 3/10 2/2 0 36 0 0 3 2 2
A. Bennett 13 4 2 6/10 0/1 1/2 3 32 1 0 1 0 4
O. Peek-Green 10 5 0 4/6 2/2 0/2 1 22 0 1 3 1 4
J. Wiley 8 1 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 0 1
J. Stansbury 7 6 4 3/8 1/4 0/1 2 34 1 0 2 1 5
Starters
J. Crosby
A. Bennett
O. Peek-Green
J. Wiley
J. Stansbury
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crosby 19 4 4 7/21 3/10 2/2 0 36 0 0 3 2 2
A. Bennett 13 4 2 6/10 0/1 1/2 3 32 1 0 1 0 4
O. Peek-Green 10 5 0 4/6 2/2 0/2 1 22 0 1 3 1 4
J. Wiley 8 1 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 0 1
J. Stansbury 7 6 4 3/8 1/4 0/1 2 34 1 0 2 1 5
Bench
M. Carter
L. Singh III
R. Lucas
J. Bushrod
J. White II
F. Jenneto
D. Baucum
C. Yannick
L. Moore
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Carter 4 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 21 1 0 1 0 1
L. Singh III 3 2 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 1 1
R. Lucas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bushrod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jenneto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Baucum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yannick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 23 15 26/62 9/27 3/7 12 200 5 1 11 5 18
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alleyne
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
P. Horne
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alleyne 20 4 1 7/11 5/9 1/1 0 31 1 2 0 0 4
L. Nolley II 10 1 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 1
T. Radford 9 8 2 3/4 0/0 3/4 2 20 1 0 1 3 5
P. Horne 7 2 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 1 1
W. Bede 5 5 10 2/3 1/2 0/2 0 23 1 0 0 0 5
Starters
N. Alleyne
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
P. Horne
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alleyne 20 4 1 7/11 5/9 1/1 0 31 1 2 0 0 4
L. Nolley II 10 1 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 1
T. Radford 9 8 2 3/4 0/0 3/4 2 20 1 0 1 3 5
P. Horne 7 2 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 1 1
W. Bede 5 5 10 2/3 1/2 0/2 0 23 1 0 0 0 5
Bench
J. Cone
I. Wilkins
J. Ojiako
H. Cattoor
B. Johnson
K. Aluma
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
R. Payne
G. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cone 17 1 1 5/8 5/7 2/2 1 18 1 0 2 1 0
I. Wilkins 15 6 7 5/10 5/7 0/0 1 25 0 0 0 1 5
J. Ojiako 9 7 0 3/6 0/0 3/5 4 21 0 1 2 3 4
H. Cattoor 8 6 4 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 0 6
B. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
K. Aluma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 40 29 35/62 21/37 9/14 13 200 4 3 10 9 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores