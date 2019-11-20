Popovic reaches milestone; Boston College beats EWU 72-68
BOSTON (AP) Nik Popovic scored 13 points that included two clutch free throws with 8.2 seconds left and became the 45th player at Boston College to reach 1,000 career points in a 72-68 victory over Eastern Washington on Wednesday night.
Popovic reached the mark with a free throw that gave BC a 52-47 edge with 10:30 remaining. His late free throws made it 71-66.
Jay Heath scored 17 points, including a key 3-pointer in the closing two minutes for Boston College (4-1). Derryck Thornton had 14 points and Jared Hamilton added had 12.
Jacob Davison led Eastern Washington (2-2) with 26 points and Kim Aiken Jr. had 17.
After Tyler Robertson's 3-pointer from the left corner gave Eastern Washington a 65-64 edge with 1:58 to play, Heath answered with a 3 just 17 seconds later.
Aiken then missed a 3, and BC's Steffon Mitchell was fouled and nailed both from the line with 25 seconds left.
Neither team held more than a two-possession lead - except for 17 seconds - in the second half.
It was the first meeting between the schools and part of the Gotham Classic, which features five schools (along with Belmont, High Point and Saint Louis).
BIG PICTURE
Eastern Washington: The preseason pick in the coaches' poll to win the Big Sky Conference. The way the Eagles wiped out an early deficit and hung with an Atlantic Coast Conference school should build confidence for a team that returns three starters.
Boston College: The Eagles looked like they lost a lot of spark following a 3-0 start in their 100-85 loss to Belmont. It appeared to carry over with a sluggish Wednesday night effort that, at times, had ill-advised quick shots, unforced turnovers and lackluster play that was evident when guard Heath had the ball stolen and briefly let up in pursuit.
ONE MAN SHOW
Davison scored all the points during a 10-0 spree midway into the opening half that turned a 12-point deficit into a two-point game. He did it with two 3s, a fast-break layup and put-back jam in a 2:25 stretch.
WHERE'D IT GO
BC opened the game by scoring the first 12 points, holding Eastern Washington scoreless for nearly four minutes. But the lead was nearly wiped out when the home Eagles went without a basket for over 6 1/2 minutes later in the half.
UP NEXT
Eastern Washington: At High Point on Saturday.
Boston College: Hosts DePaul on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Eastern Washington
|0.0
|Jacob Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jared Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Jared Hamilton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Jacob Davison
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kim Aiken Jr., stolen by Jared Hamilton
|7.0
|+ 1
|Nik Popovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Nik Popovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Casson Rouse
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|9.0
|Derryck Thornton missed free throw
|9.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|72
|Field Goals
|26-69 (37.7%)
|23-57 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|13-38 (34.2%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|19-26 (73.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|42
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|27
|32
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|20
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|E. Washington 2-2
|80.3 PPG
|44 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Boston College 4-1
|73.8 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|J. Davison G
|14.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
5
|J. Heath G
|12.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.3 APG
|47.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Davison G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|J. Heath G
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|34.2
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|73.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davison
|26
|8
|2
|10/25
|5/13
|1/2
|3
|38
|3
|0
|4
|2
|6
|K. Aiken Jr.
|17
|13
|0
|6/14
|5/11
|0/0
|3
|34
|2
|1
|3
|1
|12
|M. Peatling
|4
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|29
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|T. Groves
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Magnuson
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Robertson
|8
|2
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Kidd
|7
|3
|5
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. Rouse
|6
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|2/4
|1
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|E. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Meadows
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Beo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fadal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Veening
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Linares
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mohamed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Venters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|34
|14
|26/69
|13/38
|3/6
|20
|200
|8
|1
|15
|7
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Heath
|17
|8
|0
|6/12
|5/7
|0/0
|1
|34
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|D. Thornton
|14
|0
|5
|4/11
|1/4
|5/7
|2
|33
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|N. Popovic
|13
|12
|4
|3/11
|0/2
|7/8
|0
|34
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|Ja. Hamilton
|12
|3
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|34
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Mitchell
|7
|9
|4
|1/5
|0/1
|5/8
|2
|28
|1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Felder
|9
|5
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|C. Herren Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Rishwain
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kraljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ashton-Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Tabbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ja. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kenny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|40
|14
|23/57
|7/19
|19/26
|11
|200
|10
|4
|14
|8
|32
