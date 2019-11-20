GATECH
Georgia beats Georgia Tech to maintain hold on state rivalry

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Rayshaun Hammonds had 26 points, Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Georgia beat state rival Georgia Tech 82-78 on Wednesday night to continue its recent hold on the series.

Edwards helped fill the scoring void for Georgia (4-0) when Hammonds left the game with four fouls midway through the second half.

Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech (2-1) with a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds to continue his high-scoring start to the season. Devoe had 22 points in each of the Yellow Jackets' first two games.

Georgia kept its lead in double figures most of the second half before weathering Devoe's late spree of three 3-pointers.

Donnell Gresham, who had 13 points, sank four free throws for Georgia in the final 30 seconds.

Georgia earned its fifth straight win over Georgia Tech. It is the Bulldogs' longest winning streak in the state rivalry since a seven-game streak from 1980-83, when the teams played more than once each season.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner is 0-4 in the rivalry.

Junior guard Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech's leader in scoring, assists and steals last season, had two points and two assists in his return after missing one game with an ankle injury. He sat out most of the second half.

Alvarado appeared to favor the ankle at times and worked on an exercise cycle behind the Georgia Tech bench when he was taken out of the game.

Hammonds had 19 points in the first half, including back-to-back baskets to start an 11-0 run to give the Bulldogs a 33-25 lead.

With Hammonds taking the scoring lead, Edwards had only two points in the first half. Edwards, the prize of coach Tom Crean's recruiting class, averaged 19.7 points in his first three games.

The Yellow Jackets stayed close, trailing 35-27 at halftime, as Devoe had 14 points.

Hammonds opened the second half with a three-point play, stretching Georgia's lead to double figures for the first time at 38-27.

Georgia expanded the advantage to 16 points, at 49-33, on Hammonds' tip-in. Hammonds was called for his fourth foul with 10:15 remaining.

Edwards, who made his first field goal early in the second half, sank a well-timed 3-pointer about 30 seconds after Hammonds went to the bench following his fourth foul.

Georgia Tech's comeback attempt was hurt by its poor free-throw shooting. The Yellow Jackets made only 12 of 23 free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: Alvarado left the game about five minutes into the second half and did not return. Despite Devoe's strong play, Alvarado's all-around skills were missed. The Yellow Jackets struggled to generate offense to support Devoe's lead role.

Georgia: Hammonds showed again he can be a veteran leader who can take pressure off Edwards. More scoring balance came from Tyree Crump, who sank three 3-pointers and had 11 points.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets face another Southeastern Conference team when Arkansas visits Atlanta on Monday night. The game opens a stretch of four home games in 13 days.

Georgia: The Bulldogs will play Dayton on Monday in their opening game in the Maui Invitational.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

+ 3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Evan Cole 3.0
+ 3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Bubba Parham 12.0
  Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Michael Devoe 30.0
+ 3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
Points 78 82
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 12-23 (52.2%) 22-31 (71.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 42
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 27 25
Team 6 5
Assists 7 11
Steals 6 8
Blocks 8 1
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 25 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
M. Devoe G
34 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
20
R. Hammonds F
26 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Georgia Tech 2-1 275178
home team logo Georgia 4-0 354782
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
Stegeman Coliseum Athens, GA
away team logo Georgia Tech 2-1 73.0 PPG 47 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Georgia 4-0 95.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 21.0 APG
0
M. Devoe G 22.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.5 APG 60.9 FG%
20
R. Hammonds F 14.3 PPG 11.7 RPG 2.3 APG 50.0 FG%
0
M. Devoe G 34 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
20
R. Hammonds F 26 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
47.5 FG% 42.2
42.1 3PT FG% 37.5
52.2 FT% 71.0
Georgia Tech
Starters
M. Devoe
M. Wright
J. Banks III
K. Moore
J. Alvarado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Devoe 34 10 1 12/20 5/7 5/7 1 37 2 0 0 1 9
M. Wright 18 8 0 8/15 0/2 2/3 4 27 0 1 2 1 7
J. Banks III 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/4 4 37 0 6 6 1 3
K. Moore 3 4 1 1/4 1/2 0/2 5 33 0 0 3 2 2
J. Alvarado 2 3 2 1/6 0/3 0/0 3 16 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
B. Parham
E. Cole
A. Price
S. Phillips
S. Medlock
M. Rice
J. Usher
K. Sjolund
D. Didenko
C. Boyd
N. Broadway
J. James
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Parham 10 4 2 3/8 2/5 2/2 4 26 1 0 2 1 3
E. Cole 4 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
A. Price 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/3 1 16 3 1 2 1 0
S. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Medlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Usher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sjolund - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Didenko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Broadway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 34 7 29/61 8/19 12/23 25 200 6 8 15 7 27
Georgia
Starters
R. Hammonds
A. Edwards
D. Gresham Jr.
T. Crump
A. Ngumezi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Hammonds 26 9 0 11/20 2/4 2/3 4 30 2 0 0 5 4
A. Edwards 18 8 2 5/15 1/3 7/11 1 31 1 0 3 1 7
D. Gresham Jr. 13 6 1 1/4 0/2 11/13 1 31 0 0 0 2 4
T. Crump 11 1 1 4/9 3/7 0/0 1 26 2 0 2 0 1
A. Ngumezi 3 3 2 1/5 0/0 1/2 3 19 1 1 1 1 2
Bench
S. Wheeler
T. Camara
T. Fagan
M. Peake
R. Howard
C. Brown
J. Harris
J. Walton
S. Turnier
J. Etter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Wheeler 4 2 5 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 22 1 0 2 0 2
T. Camara 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 15 0 0 0 1 1
T. Fagan 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 1
M. Peake 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 2 1
R. Howard 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Brown 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Turnier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Etter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 37 11 27/64 6/16 22/31 23 200 8 1 11 12 25
NCAA BB Scores