Georgia beats Georgia Tech to maintain hold on state rivalry
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Rayshaun Hammonds had 26 points, Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and Georgia beat state rival Georgia Tech 82-78 on Wednesday night to continue its recent hold on the series.
Edwards helped fill the scoring void for Georgia (4-0) when Hammonds left the game with four fouls midway through the second half.
Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech (2-1) with a career-high 34 points and 10 rebounds to continue his high-scoring start to the season. Devoe had 22 points in each of the Yellow Jackets' first two games.
Georgia kept its lead in double figures most of the second half before weathering Devoe's late spree of three 3-pointers.
Donnell Gresham, who had 13 points, sank four free throws for Georgia in the final 30 seconds.
Georgia earned its fifth straight win over Georgia Tech. It is the Bulldogs' longest winning streak in the state rivalry since a seven-game streak from 1980-83, when the teams played more than once each season.
Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner is 0-4 in the rivalry.
Junior guard Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech's leader in scoring, assists and steals last season, had two points and two assists in his return after missing one game with an ankle injury. He sat out most of the second half.
Alvarado appeared to favor the ankle at times and worked on an exercise cycle behind the Georgia Tech bench when he was taken out of the game.
Hammonds had 19 points in the first half, including back-to-back baskets to start an 11-0 run to give the Bulldogs a 33-25 lead.
With Hammonds taking the scoring lead, Edwards had only two points in the first half. Edwards, the prize of coach Tom Crean's recruiting class, averaged 19.7 points in his first three games.
The Yellow Jackets stayed close, trailing 35-27 at halftime, as Devoe had 14 points.
Hammonds opened the second half with a three-point play, stretching Georgia's lead to double figures for the first time at 38-27.
Georgia expanded the advantage to 16 points, at 49-33, on Hammonds' tip-in. Hammonds was called for his fourth foul with 10:15 remaining.
Edwards, who made his first field goal early in the second half, sank a well-timed 3-pointer about 30 seconds after Hammonds went to the bench following his fourth foul.
Georgia Tech's comeback attempt was hurt by its poor free-throw shooting. The Yellow Jackets made only 12 of 23 free throws.
BIG PICTURE
Georgia Tech: Alvarado left the game about five minutes into the second half and did not return. Despite Devoe's strong play, Alvarado's all-around skills were missed. The Yellow Jackets struggled to generate offense to support Devoe's lead role.
Georgia: Hammonds showed again he can be a veteran leader who can take pressure off Edwards. More scoring balance came from Tyree Crump, who sank three 3-pointers and had 11 points.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets face another Southeastern Conference team when Arkansas visits Atlanta on Monday night. The game opens a stretch of four home games in 13 days.
Georgia: The Bulldogs will play Dayton on Monday in their opening game in the Maui Invitational.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|+ 3
|Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Evan Cole
|3.0
|+ 3
|Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Bubba Parham
|12.0
|Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Donnell Gresham Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Donnell Gresham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Michael Devoe
|30.0
|+ 3
|Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|82
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|27-64 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-23 (52.2%)
|22-31 (71.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|42
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|27
|25
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|8
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|25
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 2-1
|73.0 PPG
|47 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Georgia 4-0
|95.3 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|21.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|M. Devoe G
|22.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.5 APG
|60.9 FG%
|
20
|R. Hammonds F
|14.3 PPG
|11.7 RPG
|2.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Devoe G
|34 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|R. Hammonds F
|26 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|52.2
|FT%
|71.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Parham
|10
|4
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|E. Cole
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Price
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|16
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|S. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Medlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Usher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sjolund
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Didenko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Broadway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|34
|7
|29/61
|8/19
|12/23
|25
|200
|6
|8
|15
|7
|27
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Wheeler
|4
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Camara
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Fagan
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Peake
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Howard
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Turnier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Etter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|37
|11
|27/64
|6/16
|22/31
|23
|200
|8
|1
|11
|12
|25
