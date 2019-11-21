GRAM
Knight with 22 leads San Jose St. past Grambling 83-76

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Seneca Knight scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as San Jose State beat Grambling State 83-76 on Wednesday night.

Craig LeCesne added 17 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Christian Anigwe had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Zach Chappell had 10 points off the bench.

The Spartans outrebounded Grambling 41-32.

Ivy Smith Jr. led the Tigers (3-1) with 19 points. Devante Jackson added 15 points.

----

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
I. Smith Jr.
R. Washington
22 G
26.8 Min. Per Game 26.8
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
35.0 Field Goal % 39.1
30.0 Three Point % 30.8
72.0 Free Throw % 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Zach Chappell 0.0
  Trevell Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Craig LeCesne made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Craig LeCesne made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Trevell Cunningham 9.0
+ 1 Ivy Smith Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Ivy Smith Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Ivy Smith Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Omari Moore 10.0
+ 1 Christian Anigwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Christian Anigwe made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
Team Stats
Points 76 83
Field Goals 29-65 (44.6%) 26-56 (46.4%)
3-Pointers 1-10 (10.0%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 17-30 (56.7%) 24-35 (68.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 41
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 20 24
Team 3 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 9 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 13 20
Fouls 28 24
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
I. Smith Jr. G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
13
S. Knight G
22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Grambling 3-1 344276
home team logo San Jose State 3-2 354883
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Grambling 3-1 110.0 PPG 54 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo San Jose State 3-2 65.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
1
I. Smith Jr. G 10.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.7 APG 29.6 FG%
13
S. Knight G 9.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 2.8 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
I. Smith Jr. G 19 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
13
S. Knight G 22 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
44.6 FG% 46.4
10.0 3PT FG% 26.9
56.7 FT% 68.6
San Jose State
Starters
S. Knight
C. LeCesne
C. Anigwe
B. Ivey
E. Lane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Knight 22 8 3 8/11 2/4 4/4 4 32 1 1 6 3 5
C. LeCesne 17 6 3 4/11 1/5 8/9 0 34 0 0 3 0 6
C. Anigwe 14 10 0 5/8 0/1 4/6 2 33 1 3 2 6 4
B. Ivey 3 3 2 1/5 1/5 0/0 3 26 1 1 4 0 3
E. Lane 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Starters
S. Knight
C. LeCesne
C. Anigwe
B. Ivey
E. Lane
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Knight 22 8 3 8/11 2/4 4/4 4 32 1 1 6 3 5
C. LeCesne 17 6 3 4/11 1/5 8/9 0 34 0 0 3 0 6
C. Anigwe 14 10 0 5/8 0/1 4/6 2 33 1 3 2 6 4
B. Ivey 3 3 2 1/5 1/5 0/0 3 26 1 1 4 0 3
E. Lane 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
Z. Chappell
R. Agee
T. Smith
O. Moore
R. Washington
S. Japhet-Mathias
I. Nichols
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
H. Dhaliwal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Chappell 10 2 5 3/9 2/6 2/2 4 26 2 1 1 0 2
R. Agee 7 3 1 3/4 0/0 1/3 3 14 1 1 3 1 2
T. Smith 5 2 0 1/3 1/2 2/7 2 16 1 0 0 2 0
O. Moore 3 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Washington 2 3 2 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 2 1
S. Japhet-Mathias 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1
I. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 38 16 26/56 7/26 24/35 24 200 7 7 20 14 24
