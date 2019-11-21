No Text
GRAM
SJST
Knight with 22 leads San Jose St. past Grambling 83-76
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Seneca Knight scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds as San Jose State beat Grambling State 83-76 on Wednesday night.
Craig LeCesne added 17 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (3-2). Christian Anigwe had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Zach Chappell had 10 points off the bench.
The Spartans outrebounded Grambling 41-32.
Ivy Smith Jr. led the Tigers (3-1) with 19 points. Devante Jackson added 15 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|83
|Field Goals
|29-65 (44.6%)
|26-56 (46.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-10 (10.0%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|17-30 (56.7%)
|24-35 (68.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|41
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|13
|20
|Fouls
|28
|24
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Smith Jr.
|19
|2
|3
|6/13
|0/2
|7/9
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Jackson
|15
|3
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|P. Moss
|7
|5
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|T. Randolph
|6
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|A. Gaston
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Smith Jr.
|19
|2
|3
|6/13
|0/2
|7/9
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Jackson
|15
|3
|1
|6/12
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|P. Moss
|7
|5
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|T. Randolph
|6
|7
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|A. Gaston
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cunningham
|11
|4
|3
|5/13
|0/4
|1/4
|3
|27
|3
|0
|4
|1
|3
|K. Edwards
|10
|2
|0
|5/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Bunch
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|1/3
|5
|14
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|J. Head
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Munford
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Mullins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Christon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Obidike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Loville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Moton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|29
|12
|29/65
|1/10
|17/30
|28
|200
|9
|1
|13
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Knight
|22
|8
|3
|8/11
|2/4
|4/4
|4
|32
|1
|1
|6
|3
|5
|C. LeCesne
|17
|6
|3
|4/11
|1/5
|8/9
|0
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Anigwe
|14
|10
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|33
|1
|3
|2
|6
|4
|B. Ivey
|3
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|E. Lane
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Knight
|22
|8
|3
|8/11
|2/4
|4/4
|4
|32
|1
|1
|6
|3
|5
|C. LeCesne
|17
|6
|3
|4/11
|1/5
|8/9
|0
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Anigwe
|14
|10
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|33
|1
|3
|2
|6
|4
|B. Ivey
|3
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|E. Lane
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Chappell
|10
|2
|5
|3/9
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|26
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Agee
|7
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|14
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|T. Smith
|5
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|2/7
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|O. Moore
|3
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Washington
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hammonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|38
|16
|26/56
|7/26
|24/35
|24
|200
|7
|7
|20
|14
|24
