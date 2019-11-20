Smith scores 21, leads Missouri past Morehead State 70-52
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Strong defense and 21 points from Mark Smith gave Missouri the edge over Morehead State 70-52 on Wednesday night.
Missouri (4-1) jumped out to a 14-4 lead and kept Morehead State scoreless for a five-minute stretch. The Tigers then went cold from the 3-point range, making just 2 of 14 shots beyond the arc in the first half.
''They got our attention and made it a ball game,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
Missouri forward Reed Nikko - who had scored just four points through the team's first four games - made a layup and free throw, and Kobe Brown added four key points to help the Tigers finish the half on a 9-0 run to lead 36-29.
Missouri kept its lead in the second half but let Morehead State (4-1) stay within comeback distance most of the game. Morehead State forced 17 turnovers, five committed by Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon.
''I don't want to take anything from Morehead,'' Martin said. ''I thought we did a poor job of really just taking care of the ball. I thought we were careless.''
After being outrebounded 31-23 in Monday's win against Wofford, Martin said rebounds were ''one of our keys to the game.'' The Tigers grabbed 45 rebounds compared to 28 from the Eagles.
''Coach put it on the board that we need to come out here and redeem ourselves,'' Mark Smith said. ''I thought I saw everyone going and crashing the boards, hitting bodies and boxing out.''
Mark Smith made 3 of 5 3-pointers. Martin said he thought Mark Smith drove with more power against Morehead State than he had against Xavier earlier this season.
Dru Smith added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Tigers.
Jordan Walker scored 14 to lead the Eagles.
Missouri saw good production from the bench. Forward Parker Braun snagged four rebounds, and forward Tray Jackson scored seven points.
BIG PICTURE
Morehead State: The Eagles outscored their opponents by double digits in three of their first four games but suffered their first loss on Wednesday. This week's tough two-game road stretch should prepare them for the Ohio Valley Conference schedule.
Missouri: After a dominant showing against Wofford on Monday, the Tigers struggled in the first half against Morehead State. But the team showed it can still rely on its stingy defense to win games.
TILMON STRUGGLES
After scoring 16 against Wofford on Monday, Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon had just five points and accounted for five of the team's 17 turnovers against Morehead State. ''He sees teams that double him differently every game,'' Martin said. ''I think he's doing a better job of recognizing how the double is coming at him.''
UP NEXT
Morehead State: The Eagles play at Butler on Friday.
Missouri: The Tigers head to Kansas City for a Hall of Fame Classic game against Butler on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|7.0
|Tyzhaun Claude missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Tyzhaun Claude missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Tyzhaun Claude missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Shooting foul on Javon Pickett
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Tyzhaun Claude
|7.0
|Ta'lon Cooper missed layup
|8.0
|+ 2
|Dru Smith made layup
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Mario McKinney Jr.
|44.0
|Tyzhaun Claude missed layup
|46.0
|+ 1
|Mark Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|70
|Field Goals
|19-50 (38.0%)
|23-57 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-14 (35.7%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|20-23 (87.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|45
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|21
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Morehead State 4-1
|83.8 PPG
|46.8 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Missouri 4-1
|71.5 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|38.0
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|87.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Claude
|10
|11
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|27
|2
|0
|1
|3
|8
|M. Riddle
|2
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Cooper
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stricklen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stanley-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hunt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|24
|9
|19/50
|5/14
|9/16
|21
|200
|8
|5
|16
|5
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|21
|8
|0
|7/9
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|D. Smith
|11
|9
|5
|3/8
|1/3
|4/4
|4
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|J. Pickett
|9
|5
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|K. Brown
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J. Tilmon
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|5
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ma. Smith
|21
|8
|0
|7/9
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|D. Smith
|11
|9
|5
|3/8
|1/3
|4/4
|4
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|J. Pickett
|9
|5
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|K. Brown
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|10
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J. Tilmon
|5
|4
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|5
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson
|7
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|X. Pinson
|4
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Nikko
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mi. Smith
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. McKinney Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|P. Braun
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|T. Watson
|0
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|43
|11
|23/57
|4/22
|20/23
|18
|200
|5
|4
|15
|14
|29
-
GRAM
SJST73
80
2nd 13.0
-
SDGST
USD39
28
2nd 17:47
-
MARYCA
FRESNO42
31
2nd 15:55 ESPU
-
CSTATE
MIAOH45
80
Final
-
CHATT
FSU53
89
Final
-
SIENA
YALE89
100
Final/3OT
-
URBN
WRIGHT51
88
Final
-
BING
NJTECH77
75
Final
-
DELST
VATECH64
100
Final
-
CHRDOM
VMI20
96
Final
-
CLMB
STJOHN63
82
Final
-
PRINCE
IND54
79
Final
-
WAGNER
STPETE81
77
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
DREXEL74
86
Final
-
EWASH
BC68
72
Final
-
NKY
BALLST59
57
Final
-
GATECH
UGA78
82
Final
-
USCUP
2LVILLE50
76
Final
-
SFA
RUT57
69
Final
-
JMAD
ODU80
78
Final
-
RIDER
UMASS72
82
Final
-
ALST
20TENN41
76
Final
-
LETOURN
SAMHOU58
88
Final
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB73
67
Final
-
CORN
CUSE53
72
Final
-
FAU
FGC70
72
Final/OT
-
BENUM
NAU56
93
Final
-
MOUNT
UAB51
58
Final
-
PEAY
VANDY72
90
Final
-
ARKLR
16MEMP58
68
Final
-
SELOU
TULSA66
73
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU52
70
Final
-
CRON
NIOWA66
88
Final
-
TROY
TEXAM52
56
Final
-
HIGHPT
STLOU55
67
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYCHI62
85
Final
-
NORPARK
CHIST66
79
Final
-
ELON
5UNC61
75
Final
-
SACST
UCDAV61
51
Final
-
NILL
WILL86
81
Final
-
CIT
ILL57
85
Final
-
ARKST
COLOST80
78
Final
-
UCSB
OREGST67
78
Final
-
BYU
BOISE68
72
Final/OT
-
TEXST
UNLV64
57
Final
-
PORT
PORTST82
75
Final