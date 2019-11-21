Pearson has 24 to lead Texas St. to 64-57 win over UNLV
LAS VEGAS (AP) Nijal Pearson had 25 points to go with 10 rebounds as Texas State took control in the second half to get past UNLV 64-57 on Wednesday night.
Mason Harrell added 10 points for the Bobcats (4-2) who picked up their first road victory of the season.
The game was tied 28-28 at the break. The teams swapped the lead until Texas State's Caleb Asberry drained a 3-pointer for a 46-44 lead with 9:23 left in the game. The Bobcats pushed it to 55-46 following a Harrell trey with 4:45 remaining. Pearson pulled up for a jumper to push the lead to 57-48 with 2:14 left. Texas State had a 9-0 run to go ahead 52-44 with 5:22 left
The Bobcats made just 22 of 53 from the floor (42 percent) but held UNLV to 17-of-49 shooting (35 percent).
Amauri Hardy led UNLV (2-4) with 18 points. Donnie Tillman added 13 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had eight to go with 11 rebounds.
Texas State will host Abilene Christian on Monday while UNLV will welcome SMU.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|38.2
|Min. Per Game
|38.2
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|36.7
|Three Point %
|44.7
|76.7
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson
|0.0
|Marvin Coleman missed layup
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|0.0
|Amauri Hardy missed layup
|0.0
|+ 1
|Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Nijal Pearson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|7.0
|+ 2
|Amauri Hardy made layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by UNLV
|12.0
|Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Isiah Small
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|57
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|17-49 (34.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|17-22 (77.3%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
22
|N. Pearson G
|19.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.7 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
3
|A. Hardy G
|18.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Pearson G
|25 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|A. Hardy G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|34.7
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|77.3
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pearson
|25
|10
|2
|8/16
|1/5
|8/9
|2
|35
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|M. Harrell
|10
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|25
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Terry
|4
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|24
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|D. Davidson
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Small
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Pearson
|25
|10
|2
|8/16
|1/5
|8/9
|2
|35
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|M. Harrell
|10
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|25
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Terry
|4
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|24
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|D. Davidson
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Small
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Asberry
|7
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Scott
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Davis
|4
|0
|7
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Sule
|4
|6
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|S. Adams
|1
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tennial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bormann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|28
|13
|22/53
|3/13
|17/22
|22
|200
|8
|8
|10
|7
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|18
|3
|3
|5/14
|4/7
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Tillman
|13
|5
|1
|3/11
|1/6
|6/6
|4
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|E. Mitrou-Long
|8
|1
|6
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Diong
|8
|11
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/5
|5
|35
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6
|N. Blair
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hardy
|18
|3
|3
|5/14
|4/7
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Tillman
|13
|5
|1
|3/11
|1/6
|6/6
|4
|29
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|E. Mitrou-Long
|8
|1
|6
|3/8
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|35
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Diong
|8
|11
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/5
|5
|35
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6
|N. Blair
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hamilton
|7
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|V. Shibel
|1
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|C. Dembele
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Coleman
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Antonio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|30
|11
|17/49
|7/19
|16/21
|22
|200
|3
|2
|14
|10
|20
-
CSTATE
MIAOH45
80
Final
-
CHATT
FSU53
89
Final
-
SIENA
YALE89
100
Final/3OT
-
URBN
WRIGHT51
88
Final
-
CHRDOM
VMI20
96
Final
-
BING
NJTECH77
75
Final
-
CLMB
STJOHN63
82
Final
-
DELST
VATECH64
100
Final
-
ALST
20TENN41
76
Final
-
PRINCE
IND54
79
Final
-
SFA
RUT57
69
Final
-
BRYANT
DREXEL74
86
Final
-
EWASH
BC68
72
Final
-
NKY
BALLST59
57
Final
-
GATECH
UGA78
82
Final
-
USCUP
2LVILLE50
76
Final
-
JMAD
ODU80
78
Final
-
RIDER
UMASS72
82
Final
-
WAGNER
STPETE81
77
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB73
67
Final
-
LETOURN
SAMHOU58
88
Final
-
FAU
FGC70
72
Final/OT
-
CORN
CUSE53
72
Final
-
PEAY
VANDY72
90
Final
-
SELOU
TULSA66
73
Final
-
BENUM
NAU56
93
Final
-
ARKLR
16MEMP58
68
Final
-
TROY
TEXAM52
56
Final
-
CRON
NIOWA66
88
Final
-
MOUNT
UAB51
58
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYCHI62
85
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU52
70
Final
-
HIGHPT
STLOU55
67
Final
-
NORPARK
CHIST66
79
Final
-
ELON
5UNC61
75
Final
-
SACST
UCDAV61
51
Final
-
NILL
WILL86
81
Final
-
CIT
ILL57
85
Final
-
ARKST
COLOST80
78
Final
-
GRAM
SJST76
83
Final
-
UCSB
OREGST67
78
Final
-
BYU
BOISE68
72
Final/OT
-
TEXST
UNLV64
57
Final
-
PORT
PORTST82
75
Final
-
SDGST
USD66
49
Final
-
MARYCA
FRESNO68
58
Final