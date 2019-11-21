TEXST
Pearson has 24 to lead Texas St. to 64-57 win over UNLV

  • Nov 21, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Nijal Pearson had 25 points to go with 10 rebounds as Texas State took control in the second half to get past UNLV 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Mason Harrell added 10 points for the Bobcats (4-2) who picked up their first road victory of the season.

The game was tied 28-28 at the break. The teams swapped the lead until Texas State's Caleb Asberry drained a 3-pointer for a 46-44 lead with 9:23 left in the game. The Bobcats pushed it to 55-46 following a Harrell trey with 4:45 remaining. Pearson pulled up for a jumper to push the lead to 57-48 with 2:14 left. Texas State had a 9-0 run to go ahead 52-44 with 5:22 left

The Bobcats made just 22 of 53 from the floor (42 percent) but held UNLV to 17-of-49 shooting (35 percent).

Amauri Hardy led UNLV (2-4) with 18 points. Donnie Tillman added 13 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had eight to go with 11 rebounds.

Texas State will host Abilene Christian on Monday while UNLV will welcome SMU.

Key Players
N. Pearson
A. Hardy
38.2 Min. Per Game 38.2
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
47.1 Field Goal % 46.2
36.7 Three Point % 44.7
76.7 Free Throw % 90.9
  Defensive rebound by Nijal Pearson 0.0
  Marvin Coleman missed layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Marvin Coleman 0.0
  Amauri Hardy missed layup 0.0
+ 1 Nijal Pearson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Nijal Pearson missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Vitaliy Shibel 7.0
+ 2 Amauri Hardy made layup 7.0
  Offensive rebound by UNLV 12.0
  Bryce Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Isiah Small 14.0
Team Stats
Points 64 57
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 17-49 (34.7%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 17-22 (77.3%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 21 20
Team 7 4
Assists 13 11
Steals 8 3
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 22 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
N. Pearson G
25 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
A. Hardy G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Texas St. 4-2 283664
home team logo UNLV 2-4 282957
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Texas St. 4-2 74.8 PPG 41.2 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo UNLV 2-4 66.7 PPG 37.8 RPG 10.7 APG
Key Players
22
N. Pearson G 19.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.7 APG 47.1 FG%
3
A. Hardy G 18.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
22
N. Pearson G 25 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
3
A. Hardy G 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
41.5 FG% 34.7
23.1 3PT FG% 36.8
77.3 FT% 76.2
Texas St.
Starters
N. Pearson
M. Harrell
E. Terry
D. Davidson
I. Small
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Pearson 25 10 2 8/16 1/5 8/9 2 35 2 1 1 1 9
M. Harrell 10 2 0 3/6 1/1 3/3 2 25 3 0 0 0 2
E. Terry 4 0 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 24 1 3 4 0 0
D. Davidson 3 0 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 18 1 0 1 0 0
I. Small 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 19 1 4 0 1 2
Bench
C. Asberry
Q. Scott
M. Davis
A. Sule
S. Adams
C. Davis
J. Moor
D. Tennial
R. Bormann
G. Shaw
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Asberry 7 1 0 2/6 1/3 2/2 4 14 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Scott 6 5 1 2/3 0/0 2/4 2 22 0 0 1 3 2
M. Davis 4 0 7 2/4 0/2 0/0 4 23 0 0 2 0 0
A. Sule 4 6 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 2 4
S. Adams 1 1 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tennial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bormann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 28 13 22/53 3/13 17/22 22 200 8 8 10 7 21
UNLV
Starters
A. Hardy
D. Tillman
E. Mitrou-Long
C. Diong
N. Blair
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hardy 18 3 3 5/14 4/7 4/4 3 35 0 0 3 0 3
D. Tillman 13 5 1 3/11 1/6 6/6 4 29 0 0 2 0 5
E. Mitrou-Long 8 1 6 3/8 1/3 1/2 2 35 2 0 1 0 1
C. Diong 8 11 0 3/4 0/0 2/5 5 35 0 0 3 5 6
N. Blair 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 2 2 2 3
Bench
B. Hamilton
V. Shibel
C. Dembele
M. Coleman
J. Antonio
D. Jenkins Jr.
J. Green
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 7 1 1 2/8 1/3 2/2 1 28 0 0 2 0 1
V. Shibel 1 3 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 7 1 0 1 2 1
C. Dembele 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Coleman 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 1 0
J. Antonio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 30 11 17/49 7/19 16/21 22 200 3 2 14 10 20
