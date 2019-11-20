Texas A&M edges Troy 56-52
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) High school was the last time Texas A&M senior guard Mark French could remember a crowd chanting his name, he said.
Wednesday, at the end of A&M's 56-52 win over Troy, the Aggie student section in Reed Arena was chanting ''M-V-P'' as French handled the ball.
The 5-foot-8 walk-on scored a career-high 12 points, all in the second half, including a game-tying 3-pointer and an assist on the final-go ahead basket.
French said he learned he would be starting five minutes before the game.
''He's (head coach Buzz Williams) kind of vague with it,'' French said of the starting lineup. ''Whoever's turn it is, you have to go be productive and that's what I tried to do.''
Josh Nebo led the Aggies (3-1) with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Troy's Darian Adams led all scorers with a career-high 20 points, trying to fill a void left with the extended absence of Trojans leading scorer Say Williams. The sophomore forward left the game midway through the first half with a dislocated kneecap but returned to the game early in the second half. Williams finished the game with two points.
''They said he could come back if he wanted to,'' Troy head coach Scott Cross said. ''We tried it. They said he definitely wasn't going to be moving as fast. He definitely wasn't the same after that injury.''
The Trojans (1-4) closed out the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 25-17. During the stretch, the Aggies shot 1-for-9 from the field. Williams kept his players on the baseline during the intermission, meeting in a huddle instead of in the locker room.
Williams said the decision to forego the locker room was not to embarrass his players, but to be efficient with the time they are given for halftime adjustments.
''I have so much to say that sometimes the content is overwhelming to them,'' Williams said. ''It always feels rushed, because of the clock.''
A&M finished the night shooting 32.1% from the field and 17.9% from behind the arc, hoisting up a season-high 28 3-point attempts. Troy shot 31.8% from the field and 23.3 from 3-point range, going 7-for-30.
All 12 of French's 12 points came in the second half, including his first points of the season in over 30 minutes of total floor time.
''There's no way that I think that anyone could ever question the intent of French's heart, and whoever hires French seven months from now, (French will) end up running that company,'' Williams said.
BIG PICTURE
Troy: The loss gives the Trojans their third loss of the season of less than 10 points.
Texas A&M: The Aggies weathered the storm of a game without point guards T.J. Starks (suspended) and Andre Gordon (injured) thanks to the effort of French.
INJURIES
Freshman guard Andre Gordon, the Aggies' third-leading scorer, began experiencing pain in his foot during practice on Monday prompting an X-ray to be taken, Williams said. Wednesday, he was in street clothes wearing a boot. ''From what I know, it's not good,'' Williams said.
HE SAID IT
''I want him to win every game. His team was much better than we were. Better execution. A much better flow, a much more distinct style of play.'' - Buzz Williams on his former player at UT Arlington, Scott Cross
UP NEXT
Troy is on the road at Samford on Saturday.
Texas A&M travels for the first time this season to face Harvard in the Orlando Invitational on Thanksgiving.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Texas A&M
|1.0
|Ty Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Wendell Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Darian Adams
|3.0
|+ 2
|Ty Gordon made layup
|5.0
|+ 1
|Jay Jay Chandler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jay Jay Chandler made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Ty Gordon
|10.0
|+ 3
|Darian Adams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Simon
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Troy
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|56
|Field Goals
|21-66 (31.8%)
|17-53 (32.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-30 (23.3%)
|5-28 (17.9%)
|Free Throws
|3-9 (33.3%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|43
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|29
|33
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|14
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|31.8
|FG%
|32.1
|
|
|23.3
|3PT FG%
|17.9
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adams
|20
|4
|1
|8/19
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Gordon
|7
|4
|1
|3/12
|1/7
|0/1
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Simon
|2
|10
|5
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7
|D. Thomas
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|N. Stampley
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adams
|20
|4
|1
|8/19
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Gordon
|7
|4
|1
|3/12
|1/7
|0/1
|4
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Simon
|2
|10
|5
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7
|D. Thomas
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|N. Stampley
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Norman
|9
|2
|0
|4/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Sahinkaya
|7
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/7
|3
|26
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4
|T. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Z. Williams
|2
|5
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|T. Small
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Waters
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Tuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leftridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|39
|9
|21/66
|7/30
|3/9
|19
|200
|6
|2
|15
|10
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nebo
|14
|12
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|30
|0
|5
|1
|5
|7
|M. French
|12
|5
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|4/6
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Chandler
|10
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|3/3
|4
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|W. Mitchell
|8
|5
|3
|2/13
|1/9
|3/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|E. Miller
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nebo
|14
|12
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|30
|0
|5
|1
|5
|7
|M. French
|12
|5
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|4/6
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Chandler
|10
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|3/3
|4
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|W. Mitchell
|8
|5
|3
|2/13
|1/9
|3/4
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|E. Miller
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Flagg
|5
|5
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|23
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Q. Jackson
|5
|4
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|28
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Z. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Aku
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Y. Gultekin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McNeilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|40
|10
|17/53
|5/28
|17/23
|16
|199
|4
|8
|14
|7
|33
-
GRAM
SJST76
83
2nd 0.0
-
SDGST
USD43
29
2nd 15:21
-
MARYCA
FRESNO48
35
2nd 13:15 ESPU
-
CSTATE
MIAOH45
80
Final
-
CHATT
FSU53
89
Final
-
SIENA
YALE89
100
Final/3OT
-
URBN
WRIGHT51
88
Final
-
BING
NJTECH77
75
Final
-
DELST
VATECH64
100
Final
-
CHRDOM
VMI20
96
Final
-
CLMB
STJOHN63
82
Final
-
PRINCE
IND54
79
Final
-
WAGNER
STPETE81
77
Final/OT
-
BRYANT
DREXEL74
86
Final
-
EWASH
BC68
72
Final
-
NKY
BALLST59
57
Final
-
GATECH
UGA78
82
Final
-
USCUP
2LVILLE50
76
Final
-
SFA
RUT57
69
Final
-
JMAD
ODU80
78
Final
-
RIDER
UMASS72
82
Final
-
ALST
20TENN41
76
Final
-
LETOURN
SAMHOU58
88
Final
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB73
67
Final
-
CORN
CUSE53
72
Final
-
FAU
FGC70
72
Final/OT
-
BENUM
NAU56
93
Final
-
MOUNT
UAB51
58
Final
-
PEAY
VANDY72
90
Final
-
ARKLR
16MEMP58
68
Final
-
SELOU
TULSA66
73
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU52
70
Final
-
CRON
NIOWA66
88
Final
-
TROY
TEXAM52
56
Final
-
HIGHPT
STLOU55
67
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYCHI62
85
Final
-
NORPARK
CHIST66
79
Final
-
ELON
5UNC61
75
Final
-
SACST
UCDAV61
51
Final
-
NILL
WILL86
81
Final
-
CIT
ILL57
85
Final
-
ARKST
COLOST80
78
Final
-
UCSB
OREGST67
78
Final
-
BYU
BOISE68
72
Final/OT
-
TEXST
UNLV64
57
Final
-
PORT
PORTST82
75
Final