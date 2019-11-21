ARKPB
Champagnie leads Pitt over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-41

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 18 points as Pittsburgh rolled to a 66-41 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Thursday.

Champagnie, a 6-foot-6 wing from Brooklyn, has come on strong early in his first year with Pitt (4-2). It was his fourth consecutive game in double figures. Against the Golden Lions (0-5), he shot 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.

He did most of his work in the paint, where Pitt had a 36-20 advantage. Eric Hamilton had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half before being limited later due to foul trouble.

Xavier Johnson scored 13 points and was a threat shooting over the Golden Lions' zone. He was 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

The Panthers never trailed in the game, steadily grew the lead to 13 points at halftime and pulled away in the second period for the 25-point margin of victory, Pitt's largest of the season. It was the lowest point total the Panthers allowed since holding Holy Cross to 39 points on Dec. 23, 2014.

Markedric Bell singlehandedly kept things close for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He scored 21 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas Pine-Bluff was unable to replicate the formula that helped them give Kansas State a scare earlier in the week, mostly due to a poor first half shooting. The Lions hit 23.1% in the first half.

Pitt had yet to completely dominate an inferior opponent through an up-and-down start to the season. After losing to Nicholls State, they had to sweat out a slow first half against Robert Morris before pulling away late.

UP NEXT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Plays its first and only home game nonconference game of the season against non-NCAA opponent Champion Christian College on Monday.

Pitt: Travels to Fort Myers, Florida, for two more games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, the first against Kansas State on Monday.

Team Stats
Points 41 66
Field Goals 15-46 (32.6%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 33
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 25 19
Team 6 3
Assists 12 17
Steals 4 15
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 22 6
Fouls 15 11
Technicals 0 0
3
M. Bell F
21 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
11
J. Champagnie G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-5 182341
home team logo Pittsburgh 4-2 313566
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff
Starters
M. Bell
D. Morris
C. Smith
M. Carter
J. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bell 21 6 1 10/19 1/5 0/0 3 34 1 0 4 1 5
D. Morris 7 4 2 1/5 0/0 5/6 0 35 2 0 3 1 3
C. Smith 0 5 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 3 2
M. Carter 0 5 3 0/7 0/2 0/0 2 23 0 0 6 1 4
J. Wilson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
I. Bassey
M. Wallace
J. McNair
R. Boyd
A. Davis Jr
C. Posey
A. Stredic Jr
I. Haralson
K. Campbell
A. McDyess
T. Banyard
W. Ridgell
Z. Jackson
S. Doss
K. Stokes
N. Jones
K. Washington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Bassey 4 3 0 1/4 0/0 2/4 3 13 0 1 3 2 1
M. Wallace 3 2 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 2
J. McNair 3 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 26 1 0 2 0 1
R. Boyd 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2
A. Davis Jr 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Posey 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 1 1 0 3
A. Stredic Jr 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
I. Haralson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McDyess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Banyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ridgell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 33 12 15/46 4/14 7/10 15 200 4 2 22 8 25
Pittsburgh
Starters
J. Champagnie
X. Johnson
R. Murphy
T. Brown
T. McGowens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Champagnie 18 6 1 8/12 0/1 2/3 1 31 3 0 1 2 4
X. Johnson 13 3 6 5/13 3/7 0/0 0 32 4 0 0 1 2
R. Murphy 6 2 4 2/10 2/10 0/0 1 31 2 0 1 0 2
T. Brown 5 1 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 1 14 0 0 0 1 0
T. McGowens 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 0 0
Bench
E. Hamilton
A. Toney
A. Coulibaly
O. Ezeakudo
S. George
A. Starzynski
K. Chukwuka
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
G. Drumgoole Jr.
K. Marshall
C. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hamilton 12 8 0 5/7 0/0 2/4 4 16 1 0 1 3 5
A. Toney 5 6 1 1/5 0/1 3/6 1 27 1 0 0 3 3
A. Coulibaly 4 4 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 0 1 3
O. Ezeakudo 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 2 0 1 0 0
S. George 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Starzynski 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Drumgoole Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 30 17 26/61 5/23 9/16 11 200 15 0 6 11 19
