Champagnie leads Pitt over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-41
PITTSBURGH (AP) Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 18 points as Pittsburgh rolled to a 66-41 victory over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Thursday.
Champagnie, a 6-foot-6 wing from Brooklyn, has come on strong early in his first year with Pitt (4-2). It was his fourth consecutive game in double figures. Against the Golden Lions (0-5), he shot 6 of 10 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds.
He did most of his work in the paint, where Pitt had a 36-20 advantage. Eric Hamilton had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half before being limited later due to foul trouble.
Xavier Johnson scored 13 points and was a threat shooting over the Golden Lions' zone. He was 3 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Panthers never trailed in the game, steadily grew the lead to 13 points at halftime and pulled away in the second period for the 25-point margin of victory, Pitt's largest of the season. It was the lowest point total the Panthers allowed since holding Holy Cross to 39 points on Dec. 23, 2014.
Markedric Bell singlehandedly kept things close for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. He scored 21 points on 10-of-19 shooting.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas Pine-Bluff was unable to replicate the formula that helped them give Kansas State a scare earlier in the week, mostly due to a poor first half shooting. The Lions hit 23.1% in the first half.
Pitt had yet to completely dominate an inferior opponent through an up-and-down start to the season. After losing to Nicholls State, they had to sweat out a slow first half against Robert Morris before pulling away late.
UP NEXT
Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Plays its first and only home game nonconference game of the season against non-NCAA opponent Champion Christian College on Monday.
Pitt: Travels to Fort Myers, Florida, for two more games in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, the first against Kansas State on Monday.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|9.8
|Pts. Per Game
|9.8
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|35.6
|25.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|Bad pass turnover on Markedric Bell, stolen by Anthony Starzynski
|16.0
|+ 2
|Onyebuchi Ezeakudo made layup
|16.0
|Lost ball turnover on Marcus Wallace, stolen by Onyebuchi Ezeakudo
|16.0
|+ 2
|Au'Diese Toney made jump shot
|38.0
|Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bassey
|55.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Murphy
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Alvin Stredic Jr
|1:28
|Eric Hamilton missed jump shot
|1:30
|+ 3
|Marcus Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan McNair
|1:56
|+ 3
|Ryan Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens
|2:17
|Lost ball turnover on Dequan Morris, stolen by Ryan Murphy
|2:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|66
|Field Goals
|15-46 (32.6%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|33
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|25
|19
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|4
|15
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|22
|6
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ark.-Pine Bluff 0-5
|51.5 PPG
|32.5 RPG
|8.3 APG
|Pittsburgh 4-2
|64.0 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|11.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|M. Bell F
|7.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.5 APG
|31.6 FG%
|
11
|J. Champagnie G
|9.4 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|35.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Bell F
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|J. Champagnie G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.6
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Bassey
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|13
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|M. Wallace
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. McNair
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Boyd
|3
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Davis Jr
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Posey
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|A. Stredic Jr
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Haralson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McDyess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Banyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Ridgell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Doss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|33
|12
|15/46
|4/14
|7/10
|15
|200
|4
|2
|22
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Champagnie
|18
|6
|1
|8/12
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|X. Johnson
|13
|3
|6
|5/13
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|32
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Murphy
|6
|2
|4
|2/10
|2/10
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Brown
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. McGowens
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Champagnie
|18
|6
|1
|8/12
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|X. Johnson
|13
|3
|6
|5/13
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|32
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|R. Murphy
|6
|2
|4
|2/10
|2/10
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Brown
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. McGowens
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Hamilton
|12
|8
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|A. Toney
|5
|6
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|3/6
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|A. Coulibaly
|4
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|O. Ezeakudo
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. George
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Starzynski
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Chukwuka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|30
|17
|26/61
|5/23
|9/16
|11
|200
|15
|0
|6
|11
|19
-
HOW
MRSHL63
91
2nd 58.60
-
UMES
OKLA64
91
2nd 0.0
-
UCIRV
TCU58
56
2nd 22.0
-
TNST
12TXTECH47
63
2nd 4:28
-
LEHIGH
DRAKE54
72
2nd 3:27
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI62
70
2nd 18.0
-
TOLEDO
ND41
40
2nd 10:29
-
NMEX
NMEXST35
37
1st 1:14
-
BUFF
UCONN29
27
1st 3:53 ESPU
-
1DUKE
CAL18
11
1st 8:00 ESP2
-
LALAF
WYO33
33
1st 0.0
-
WISGB
WISC29
51
1st 0.0 BTN
-
LAMAR
UTVALL33
34
1st 0.0
-
SDAKST
14ARIZ32
29
1st 0.0 PACN
-
EMERSON
HARTFD63
78
Final
-
17NOVA
MTSU98
69
Final
-
MOST
MIAMI70
74
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ABIL58
90
Final
-
FLA
STJOES70
62
Final
-
MISSST
TULANE80
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
AF78
64
Final
-
OHIO
24BAYLOR53
76
Final
-
CONCORD
KENTST59
89
Final
-
STAND
NCASHV69
105
Final
-
DUQ
INDST74
71
Final
-
LDYLAKE
ALCORN56
92
Final
-
18XAVIER
TOWSON73
51
Final
-
CHARLO
APPST55
64
Final
-
CORT
COLG50
89
Final
-
22TEXAS
GTOWN66
82
Final
-
NEBOM
WASHST85
77
Final
-
WOFF
SFLA55
69
Final
-
YOUNG
AKRON60
82
Final
-
ARKPB
PITT41
66
Final
-
WCAR
JVILLE96
94
Final/2OT
-
UNF
IOWA68
83
Final
-
BLUE
NCCU44
68
Final
-
ALAM
CLEM51
87
Final
-
RED
UCRIV44
76
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP50
93
Final
-
MED
STFRAN58
122
Final
-
UTAH
CSTCAR57
79
Final
-
TNTECH
WINTHR61
58
Final
-
CMICH
MINN57
82
Final
-
WMMARY
STNFRD0
0138 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
UCLA0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN