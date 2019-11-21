DUQ
Steele scores 20 to lift Duquesne past Indiana St. 74-71

  AP
  Nov 21, 2019

BIMINI (AP) Baylee Steele had a career-high 20 points as Duquesne came from behind to beat Indiana State 74-71 on Thursday night.

Steele made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Sincere Carry had 15 points for Duquesne (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to open the season. Maceo Austin added 13 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Weathers had nine rebounds.

Tyreke Key had 21 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (0-4). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jake LaRavia added 18 points.

Duquesne faces Air Force on Friday. Indiana State looks for its first win against Loyola Marymount on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

  Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller 0.0
  Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Tyreke Key 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry 4.0
  Tyreke Key missed jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Ashton Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Ashton Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Shooting foul on Christopher Agbo 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller 37.0
Points 74 71
Field Goals 20-51 (39.2%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 25-32 (78.1%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 35 32
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 22 23
Team 4 4
Assists 8 7
Steals 7 2
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 23 26
Technicals 0 0
44
B. Steele C
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
11
T. Key G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Duquesne 4-0 334174
home team logo Indiana State 0-4 393271
away team logo Duquesne 4-0 72.7 PPG 39 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Indiana State 0-4 66.0 PPG 31.7 RPG 11.3 APG
44
B. Steele C 12.7 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.3 APG 39.5 FG%
11
T. Key G 17.3 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.3 APG 43.3 FG%
44
B. Steele C 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
11
T. Key G 21 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
39.2 FG% 47.2
37.5 3PT FG% 23.5
78.1 FT% 73.9
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Carry 15 3 3 3/9 1/4 8/8 3 37 1 1 3 0 3
M. Austin 13 9 0 3/7 0/2 7/8 2 35 1 0 2 3 6
T. Dunn-Martin 7 3 2 2/8 1/5 2/2 2 26 1 0 3 0 3
M. Weathers 6 9 1 2/9 0/2 2/5 3 29 1 1 1 4 5
M. Hughes 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 5 8 1 0 1 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Carry 15 3 3 3/9 1/4 8/8 3 37 1 1 3 0 3
M. Austin 13 9 0 3/7 0/2 7/8 2 35 1 0 2 3 6
T. Dunn-Martin 7 3 2 2/8 1/5 2/2 2 26 1 0 3 0 3
M. Weathers 6 9 1 2/9 0/2 2/5 3 29 1 1 1 4 5
M. Hughes 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 5 8 1 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Steele 20 3 2 7/11 4/6 2/3 3 31 1 0 0 1 2
L. Norman Jr. 9 0 0 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 0 0
A. Miller 3 2 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 2 11 0 0 0 1 1
A. Rotroff 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Buckley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 31 8 20/51 9/24 25/32 23 200 7 2 10 9 22
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 21 6 2 7/13 2/4 5/5 3 34 0 0 7 2 4
J. LaRavia 18 2 0 7/9 0/1 4/5 4 22 0 0 1 1 1
J. Barnes 8 2 2 3/9 0/6 2/2 4 31 1 0 2 0 2
C. Neese 6 4 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 0 4
T. Williams 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/2 5 13 0 1 0 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 21 6 2 7/13 2/4 5/5 3 34 0 0 7 2 4
J. LaRavia 18 2 0 7/9 0/1 4/5 4 22 0 0 1 1 1
J. Barnes 8 2 2 3/9 0/6 2/2 4 31 1 0 2 0 2
C. Neese 6 4 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 0 4
T. Williams 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/2 5 13 0 1 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Kessinger 8 3 0 3/5 0/0 2/5 0 20 0 1 1 1 2
C. Bacote 4 0 3 1/4 0/2 2/2 4 20 0 0 1 0 0
C. Agbo 2 4 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 4 0 0 0 0 4
C. Williams 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 27 0 0 1 0 3
C. Barnes 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 1 1
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 28 7 25/53 4/17 17/23 26 200 2 3 14 5 23
