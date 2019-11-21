Steele scores 20 to lift Duquesne past Indiana St. 74-71
BIMINI (AP) Baylee Steele had a career-high 20 points as Duquesne came from behind to beat Indiana State 74-71 on Thursday night.
Steele made 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Sincere Carry had 15 points for Duquesne (4-0), which won its fourth straight game to open the season. Maceo Austin added 13 points and nine rebounds and Marcus Weathers had nine rebounds.
Tyreke Key had 21 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (0-4). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jake LaRavia added 18 points.
Duquesne faces Air Force on Friday. Indiana State looks for its first win against Loyola Marymount on Friday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller
|0.0
|Jordan Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Tyreke Key
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|4.0
|Tyreke Key missed jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Ashton Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Shooting foul on Christopher Agbo
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|71
|Field Goals
|20-51 (39.2%)
|25-53 (47.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-24 (37.5%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|25-32 (78.1%)
|17-23 (73.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|32
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|8
|7
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|23
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Duquesne 4-0
|72.7 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Indiana State 0-4
|66.0 PPG
|31.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|
|39.2
|FG%
|47.2
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|78.1
|FT%
|73.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Carry
|15
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|8/8
|3
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Austin
|13
|9
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|7/8
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|T. Dunn-Martin
|7
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Weathers
|6
|9
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|29
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|M. Hughes
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Carry
|15
|3
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|8/8
|3
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|M. Austin
|13
|9
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|7/8
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|T. Dunn-Martin
|7
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Weathers
|6
|9
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|29
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|M. Hughes
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Steele
|20
|3
|2
|7/11
|4/6
|2/3
|3
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|L. Norman Jr.
|9
|0
|0
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Miller
|3
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Rotroff
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Buckley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|31
|8
|20/51
|9/24
|25/32
|23
|200
|7
|2
|10
|9
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|21
|6
|2
|7/13
|2/4
|5/5
|3
|34
|0
|0
|7
|2
|4
|J. LaRavia
|18
|2
|0
|7/9
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Barnes
|8
|2
|2
|3/9
|0/6
|2/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Neese
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Williams
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|21
|6
|2
|7/13
|2/4
|5/5
|3
|34
|0
|0
|7
|2
|4
|J. LaRavia
|18
|2
|0
|7/9
|0/1
|4/5
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Barnes
|8
|2
|2
|3/9
|0/6
|2/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Neese
|6
|4
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Williams
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|5
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kessinger
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/5
|0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bacote
|4
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Agbo
|2
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Williams
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Barnes
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|28
|7
|25/53
|4/17
|17/23
|26
|200
|2
|3
|14
|5
|23
