LOYMRY
AF

No Text

Alipiev, Dortch lead Loyola Marymount past Air Force 78-64

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Ivan Alipiev scored 18 points as Loyola Marymount defeated Air Force 78-64 on Thursday in the Junkanoo Jam.

LMU shot 57.7% from the field in the first half, and finished at 62.5% (30 for 48). There were seven lead changes in the first half, and LMU held the lead the entire second half.

Parker Dortch added 17 points for the Lions, while Eli Scott chipped in 16. Scott also had nine assists and seven rebounds. Keli Leaupepe had 10 points.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (2-3). Lavelle Scottie added 16 points. Abe Kinrade had seven rebounds.

Loyola Marymount matches up against Indiana State on Friday. Air Force plays Duquesne on Friday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Nikc Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Nikc Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Shooting foul on Parker Dortch 25.0
  Turnover on Eli Scott 38.0
  Offensive foul on Eli Scott 38.0
  Lost ball turnover on Nikc Jackson, stolen by Eli Scott 1:07
+ 2 Parker Dortch made layup, assist by Eli Scott 1:26
+ 2 Mason Taylor made jump shot 1:54
  Defensive rebound by Mason Taylor 2:00
  Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:02
  Defensive rebound by Deovaunta Williams 2:26
Team Stats
Points 78 64
Field Goals 30-48 (62.5%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 29 23
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 20 12
Team 4 5
Assists 17 14
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
I. Alipiev F
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
A. Walker G
18 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo LMU 2-2 384078
home team logo Air Force 2-3 313364
Bimini Junkanoo Arena Bimini,
Bimini Junkanoo Arena Bimini,
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 2-2 78.7 PPG 33.7 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Air Force 2-3 70.0 PPG 35.5 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
35
I. Alipiev F 16.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.3 APG 46.2 FG%
10
A. Walker G 11.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.3 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
35
I. Alipiev F 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
10
A. Walker G 18 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
62.5 FG% 41.3
50.0 3PT FG% 27.3
60.0 FT% 74.1
LMU
Starters
I. Alipiev
P. Dortch
E. Scott
D. Williams
L. Zivanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Alipiev 18 4 2 7/11 3/7 1/4 2 36 1 0 1 1 3
P. Dortch 17 6 1 7/9 1/1 2/4 5 31 0 0 1 2 4
E. Scott 16 7 9 7/10 0/0 2/2 3 34 1 0 2 0 7
D. Williams 8 2 1 2/3 1/2 3/4 2 31 0 0 1 0 2
L. Zivanovic 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 2
Starters
I. Alipiev
P. Dortch
E. Scott
D. Williams
L. Zivanovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Alipiev 18 4 2 7/11 3/7 1/4 2 36 1 0 1 1 3
P. Dortch 17 6 1 7/9 1/1 2/4 5 31 0 0 1 2 4
E. Scott 16 7 9 7/10 0/0 2/2 3 34 1 0 2 0 7
D. Williams 8 2 1 2/3 1/2 3/4 2 31 0 0 1 0 2
L. Zivanovic 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
K. Leaupepe
R. Seebold
E. Johansson
L. Nekic
J. Dos Anjos
J. Bell
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
S. Sisoho Jawara
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Leaupepe 10 3 1 4/5 1/1 1/1 3 13 0 0 1 2 1
R. Seebold 9 0 1 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 19 0 0 2 0 0
E. Johansson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
L. Nekic 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dos Anjos 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Sisoho Jawara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 25 17 30/48 9/18 9/15 22 200 2 1 8 5 20
Air Force
Starters
A. Walker
L. Scottie
C. Joyce
A. Kinrade
S. Tomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 18 0 2 5/9 4/7 4/6 1 31 1 0 3 0 0
L. Scottie 16 5 3 7/12 0/2 2/4 2 30 0 0 0 2 3
C. Joyce 8 3 2 2/5 2/3 2/2 1 23 0 0 3 1 2
A. Kinrade 8 7 2 2/5 0/1 4/5 1 23 0 0 0 3 4
S. Tomes 4 0 3 0/7 0/7 4/4 3 27 0 0 3 0 0
Starters
A. Walker
L. Scottie
C. Joyce
A. Kinrade
S. Tomes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Walker 18 0 2 5/9 4/7 4/6 1 31 1 0 3 0 0
L. Scottie 16 5 3 7/12 0/2 2/4 2 30 0 0 0 2 3
C. Joyce 8 3 2 2/5 2/3 2/2 1 23 0 0 3 1 2
A. Kinrade 8 7 2 2/5 0/1 4/5 1 23 0 0 0 3 4
S. Tomes 4 0 3 0/7 0/7 4/4 3 27 0 0 3 0 0
Bench
R. Swan
K. Van Soelen
M. Taylor
N. Jackson
L. Brown
C. Morris
S. Pierre-Louis
C. Murphy
C. Vander Zwaag
N. Rene
I. Monson
S. Banks
D. Nelson
M. Hill
C. Haut
A. Charles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Swan 4 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/4 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
K. Van Soelen 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 1 0 1
M. Taylor 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 2
N. Jackson 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Morris 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0
S. Pierre-Louis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Murphy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Vander Zwaag 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Haut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Charles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 18 14 19/46 6/22 20/27 14 200 1 0 11 6 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores