Alipiev, Dortch lead Loyola Marymount past Air Force 78-64
BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) Ivan Alipiev scored 18 points as Loyola Marymount defeated Air Force 78-64 on Thursday in the Junkanoo Jam.
LMU shot 57.7% from the field in the first half, and finished at 62.5% (30 for 48). There were seven lead changes in the first half, and LMU held the lead the entire second half.
Parker Dortch added 17 points for the Lions, while Eli Scott chipped in 16. Scott also had nine assists and seven rebounds. Keli Leaupepe had 10 points.
A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (2-3). Lavelle Scottie added 16 points. Abe Kinrade had seven rebounds.
Loyola Marymount matches up against Indiana State on Friday. Air Force plays Duquesne on Friday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Nikc Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Nikc Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Shooting foul on Parker Dortch
|25.0
|Turnover on Eli Scott
|38.0
|Offensive foul on Eli Scott
|38.0
|Lost ball turnover on Nikc Jackson, stolen by Eli Scott
|1:07
|+ 2
|Parker Dortch made layup, assist by Eli Scott
|1:26
|+ 2
|Mason Taylor made jump shot
|1:54
|Defensive rebound by Mason Taylor
|2:00
|Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:02
|Defensive rebound by Deovaunta Williams
|2:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|64
|Field Goals
|30-48 (62.5%)
|19-46 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-18 (50.0%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|23
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|20
|12
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|17
|14
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
35
|I. Alipiev F
|16.3 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
10
|A. Walker G
|11.0 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|46.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Alipiev F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|A. Walker G
|18 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|62.5
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Alipiev
|18
|4
|2
|7/11
|3/7
|1/4
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|P. Dortch
|17
|6
|1
|7/9
|1/1
|2/4
|5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|E. Scott
|16
|7
|9
|7/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|D. Williams
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Zivanovic
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Alipiev
|18
|4
|2
|7/11
|3/7
|1/4
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|P. Dortch
|17
|6
|1
|7/9
|1/1
|2/4
|5
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|E. Scott
|16
|7
|9
|7/10
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|D. Williams
|8
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|3/4
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|L. Zivanovic
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Leaupepe
|10
|3
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Seebold
|9
|0
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|E. Johansson
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Nekic
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dos Anjos
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|25
|17
|30/48
|9/18
|9/15
|22
|200
|2
|1
|8
|5
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|18
|0
|2
|5/9
|4/7
|4/6
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|L. Scottie
|16
|5
|3
|7/12
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Joyce
|8
|3
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Kinrade
|8
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|S. Tomes
|4
|0
|3
|0/7
|0/7
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Walker
|18
|0
|2
|5/9
|4/7
|4/6
|1
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|L. Scottie
|16
|5
|3
|7/12
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|C. Joyce
|8
|3
|2
|2/5
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|A. Kinrade
|8
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|S. Tomes
|4
|0
|3
|0/7
|0/7
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Swan
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Van Soelen
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Taylor
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Morris
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Pierre-Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Murphy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Vander Zwaag
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Monson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Haut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Charles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|18
|14
|19/46
|6/22
|20/27
|14
|200
|1
|0
|11
|6
|12
-
DUQ
INDST60
63
2nd 3:59
-
LDYLAKE
ALCORN53
92
2nd 51.0
-
22TEXAS
GTOWN46
45
2nd 15:14 ESP2
-
CORT
COLG30
64
2nd 11:11
-
NEBOM
WASHST48
56
2nd 13:28 PACN
-
UNF
IOWA39
56
2nd 14:04 BTN
-
CHARLO
APPST30
45
2nd 12:31
-
WCAR
JVILLE36
47
2nd 15:17
-
ALAM
CLEM35
69
2nd 11:54
-
BLUE
NCCU23
47
2nd 11:38
-
RED
UCRIV32
48
2nd 13:40
-
REGENT
HAMP27
58
2nd 15:14
-
MED
STFRAN37
73
2nd 14:36
-
WOFF
SFLA28
52
2nd 14:57
-
18XAVIER
TOWSON38
25
2nd 13:33 ESPU
-
ARKPB
PITT26
42
2nd 15:25
-
YOUNG
AKRON34
51
2nd 15:51
-
UTAH
CSTCAR36
44
2nd 16:51 ESPW
-
TNTECH
WINTHR26
24
1st 2:50
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI6
2
1st 15:31
-
HOW
MRSHL6
9
1st 15:54
-
UCIRV
TCU4
6
1st 14:55
-
UMES
OKLA9
11
1st 14:09
-
TNST
12TXTECH1
6
1st 16:11
-
CMICH
MINN9
12
1st 14:07
-
LEHIGH
DRAKE5
5
1st 15:50
-
EMERSON
HARTFD63
78
Final
-
17NOVA
MTSU98
69
Final
-
MOST
MIAMI70
74
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ABIL58
90
Final
-
FLA
STJOES70
62
Final
-
MISSST
TULANE80
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
AF78
64
Final
-
OHIO
24BAYLOR53
76
Final
-
CONCORD
KENTST59
89
Final
-
STAND
NCASHV69
105
Final
-
TOLEDO
ND0
0140.5 O/U
-7.5
8:30pm
-
LAMAR
UTVALL0
0141 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
BUFF
UCONN0
0153 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
LALAF
WYO0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
NMEX
NMEXST0
0144.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
WISGB
WISC0
0141.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SDAKST
14ARIZ0
0145.5 O/U
-25
9:00pm PACN
-
1DUKE
CAL0
0136.5 O/U
+19
9:30pm ESP2
-
WMMARY
STNFRD0
0138 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
UCLA0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN