TNST
TXTECH

No Text

Moretti sparks No. 12 Texas Tech in 2nd half of 72-57 win

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Davide Moretti scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime, including all four of his 3-pointers, and No. 12 Texas Tech finally pulled away for a 72-57 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Freshmen Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jahmi'us Ramsey each scored 13 points for the Red Raiders (4-0).

The Red Raiders were only up by 35-32 with just under 12 minutes left, and Tennessee State (3-2) had just missed a potential tying 3-pointer, before Moretti sparked the home team. The guard, the only returning starter after Tech went to the national championship game last season, had a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-3 run. Tech added 11 points in a row soon after that.

The Red Raiders, who never trailed, ended up leading by as many as 18 points late despite shooting only 34% (17 of 50 field goals).

Ravel Moody had 12 points to lead Tennessee State, which shot 35% (18 of 51). Wesley Harris and Shakem Johnson each scored 10 points.

Kyler Edwards added 10 points for Texas Tech, making up for his 1-of-11 shooting from the field by making all eight of his free throws. Chris Clark was scoreless while taking only one shot in 26 minutes, but he had 12 rebounds and four assists.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee State: The Tigers clawed all night against the reigning national runner-up. A bad shooting night by the Red Raiders kept the Tigers in the game, but fouls proved to be a key contributor to the loss. Tech made 32 of 38 free throws. Tennessee State faced tough competition in their first trip to Lubbock in history.

Texas Tech: An eight-day break for the Red Raiders may have been a factor in their slow night. Ramsey, the freshman who had gotten off to a tremendous start, was 4-of-13 shooting and missed all six of his 3-point attempts. Tech's defense, on the other hand, showed different life with solid press, zone and man coverage.

UP NEXT

Tennessee State heads to the West Coast to take on San Diego State on Monday night.

Texas Tech hosts Long Island on Sunday before leaving the state of Texas for the first time. The Red Raiders will spend the Thanksgiving holiday playing two games in Las Vegas.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
W. Harris
4 G
K. Edwards
0 G
25.7 Min. Per Game 25.7
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
41.7 Field Goal % 30.6
33.3 Three Point % 28.6
71.4 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield 1.0
  Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Texas Tech 4.0
  Clarence Nadolny missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Ravel Moody 6.0
+ 3 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr. 41.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ravel Moody, stolen by TJ Holyfield 1:07
  Offensive rebound by Tennessee State 1:08
Team Stats
Points 57 72
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 17-50 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 32-38 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 25 27
Team 3 0
Assists 11 10
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 18 12
Fouls 31 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
23
R. Moody G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
D. Moretti G
19 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tennessee State 3-2 223557
home team logo 12 Texas Tech 4-0 274572
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Tennessee State 3-2 85.3 PPG 43.5 RPG 16.5 APG
home team logo 12 Texas Tech 4-0 89.0 PPG 49.3 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
23
R. Moody G 1.5 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.3 APG 37.5 FG%
25
D. Moretti G 12.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 4.7 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
R. Moody G 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
25
D. Moretti G 19 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
35.3 FG% 34.0
28.6 3PT FG% 26.1
72.2 FT% 84.2
Tennessee State
Starters
W. Harris
S. Johnson
C. Marshall Jr.
J. Washington
M. Littlejohn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Harris 10 5 0 3/11 1/7 3/5 3 36 2 0 3 2 3
S. Johnson 10 4 3 4/4 0/0 2/2 5 20 0 0 1 2 2
C. Marshall Jr. 8 4 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 1 3
J. Washington 7 5 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 5 20 0 0 3 1 4
M. Littlejohn 3 2 3 1/9 1/5 0/1 1 29 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
W. Harris
S. Johnson
C. Marshall Jr.
J. Washington
M. Littlejohn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Harris 10 5 0 3/11 1/7 3/5 3 36 2 0 3 2 3
S. Johnson 10 4 3 4/4 0/0 2/2 5 20 0 0 1 2 2
C. Marshall Jr. 8 4 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 1 3
J. Washington 7 5 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 5 20 0 0 3 1 4
M. Littlejohn 3 2 3 1/9 1/5 0/1 1 29 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
R. Moody
M. Freeman
B. Kone
J. Brown
M. Green
E. Egbuta
M. Johal
D. Malone
A. Womack
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Moody 12 1 1 2/2 2/2 6/8 4 18 1 1 4 0 1
M. Freeman 5 2 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 4 19 1 0 1 0 2
B. Kone 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 1 0 0 1
J. Brown 0 6 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 2 0 6
M. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Egbuta 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 1
M. Johal 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Malone 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Womack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 31 11 18/51 8/28 13/18 31 200 6 2 18 6 25
Texas Tech
Starters
D. Moretti
J. Ramsey
T. Shannon Jr.
K. Edwards
T. Holyfield
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Moretti 19 0 1 6/11 4/7 3/3 1 36 1 0 4 0 0
J. Ramsey 13 7 2 4/13 0/6 5/6 2 31 2 1 1 3 4
T. Shannon Jr. 13 7 0 2/7 2/4 7/8 0 27 1 0 1 1 6
K. Edwards 10 6 3 1/11 0/3 8/8 3 35 1 0 2 1 5
T. Holyfield 8 1 0 2/3 0/1 4/5 4 14 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
D. Moretti
J. Ramsey
T. Shannon Jr.
K. Edwards
T. Holyfield
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Moretti 19 0 1 6/11 4/7 3/3 1 36 1 0 4 0 0
J. Ramsey 13 7 2 4/13 0/6 5/6 2 31 2 1 1 3 4
T. Shannon Jr. 13 7 0 2/7 2/4 7/8 0 27 1 0 1 1 6
K. Edwards 10 6 3 1/11 0/3 8/8 3 35 1 0 2 1 5
T. Holyfield 8 1 0 2/3 0/1 4/5 4 14 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
K. McCullar
C. Nadolny
C. Clarke
A. Benson
R. Tchewa
J. Ntambwe
A. Savrasov
T. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McCullar 7 2 0 2/2 0/0 3/6 4 18 1 0 1 0 2
C. Nadolny 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 0
C. Clarke 0 12 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 25 2 0 2 4 8
A. Benson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Tchewa 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Ntambwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Savrasov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 36 10 17/50 6/23 32/38 17 200 9 1 12 9 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores