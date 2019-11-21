NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Kristian Doolittle was perfect on Thursday night.

The senior forward made all 11 of his attempts and finished with a team-high 18 points to lead the unbeaten Oklahoma Sooners to a 91-64 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore in the second round of the College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Doolittle made all seven of his field-goal attempts, converted his one 3-point attempt and was 3-for-3 from the line for the Sooners (5-0). Doolittle, who is the reigning Big 12 player-of-the-week, had considerable help from his teammates as all 13 who suited up played and five reached double figures.

''I wanted to play with more energy today and get my teammates involved,'' said Doolittle, who has finished as the team's point leader in each of the last three games. ''The first one felt good, and I just wanted to keep bringing it.''

Brady Manek scored 16 points, Austin Reaves added 14, Victor Iwuakor had 13 and De'Vion Harmon scored 10.

Trailing 38-37 at halftime, the Sooners scored the first eight points of the second half, punctuated by a fast-break slam by Reaves and a short jumper by Doolittle, to pull in front 45-38 with 16:56 to play.

The lead grew to 51-41 with 15:42 remaining when Doolittle hit a pair of free throws and the Sooners led by as many as 29 before benches emptied over the final minutes.

Ahmad Frost and Canaan Bartley scored 13 each for the Hawks (0-6).

Oklahoma let a 12-point lead dissolve over the last five minutes of the first half and the Hawks pulled in front on Da'Shawn Phillip's 3-pointer with 32 seconds to play before the break.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma's 5-0 start is its second under coach Lon Kruger and its best start to start a season since the 2015-16 squad began the year 12-0. The victory was the 15th in a row for the Sooners at home over a non-conference foe.

LONG DISTANCE

Maryland Eastern Shore made 14 three-pointers, the most by any Sooner opponent this season. The Hawks were 14 of 32 and outscored Oklahoma 42-12 from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma hits the road for the first of five straight away games when they open the 2019 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic against Stanford on Monday in Kansas City, Mo. Oklahoma and Stanford will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. CST inside the Sprint Center.

Maryland Eastern Shore will play at home for the first time this season after six consecutive road games. The Hawks welcome Wofford at 6 p.m.

