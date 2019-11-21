Reuvers, Davison lead Wisconsin in 88-70 win over Green Bay
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Nate Reuvers scored 19 points and Brad Davison added 15, all in the first half, as Wisconsin beat Green Bay 88-70 on Thursday night.
The Badgers (4-1) were keyed by a second straight strong performance shooting from behind the 3-point line, hitting 15 of 31. Wisconsin hit 48 percent of its 3-point attempts on Sunday in a win over Marquette.
Green Bay (1-3) looked like it was on the verge of being run out of the gym with less than 2 minutes left in the first half after Davison converted a 4-point play to put the Badgers up 46-26.
But Davison was hurt on the play and came off the court limping. He started the second half before going to the bench just 2 minutes into the period and began riding an exercise bike. After Green Bay used a 13-2 run to close the gap to 12, Davison returned. Aleem Ford knocked down a 3-pointer and the threat was extinguished.
Amari Davis led Green Bay with 16 points and JayQuan McCloud added 13.
BIG PICTURE
Green Bay: Thursday was part of an all-too-familiar pattern for the Phoenix against the Badgers. Wisconsin is 24-1 against Green Bay, including 21-0 at home.
Wisconsin: The Badgers continue to use a balanced attack offensively. Six players came into the game averaging at least eight points, and six finished in double figures on Thursday.
APPEAL DENIED
The NCAA has denied a final appeal from Micah Potter to allow the transfer to be immediately eligible rather than waiting until Dec. 21 to suit up for Wisconsin. Ahead of Thursday's game, Potter learned the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief rejected his final appeal of a decision requiring him to sit out until the end of the first semester. In all, he will miss 10 games. ''I'm still confused why I am being punished for behaving in a manner that the NCAA requests of its student athletes,'' Potter wrote on Twitter after learning of the committee's decision. The 6-foot-10 Potter started 16 games over two seasons for the Buckeyes.
UP NEXT
Green Bay: Hosts Cal State Northridge on Monday.
Wisconsin: Travels to the Barclays Center in New York to play Richmond in the Roman Legends Classic Tournament on Monday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|38.2
|Field Goal %
|54.2
|21.4
|Three Point %
|42.1
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|94.7
|Defensive rebound by Walt McGrory
|38:42
|PJ Pipes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 2
|Joe Hedstrom made layup
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Joe Hedstrom
|6.0
|Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot
|8.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Kameron Hankerson
|31.0
|+ 2
|Walt McGrory made jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Walt McGrory
|58.0
|Amari Davis missed free throw
|58.0
|Shooting foul on Walt McGrory
|58.0
|+ 2
|Amari Davis made layup
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|88
|Field Goals
|29-61 (47.5%)
|32-62 (51.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|15-31 (48.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|39
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|20
|30
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|16
|24
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|13
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Davis G
|11.0 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|55.6 FG%
|
35
|N. Reuvers F
|14.0 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|0.8 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Davis G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|N. Reuvers F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|51.6
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|48.4
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|13
|4
|6
|5/11
|2/6
|1/1
|5
|29
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. McNair
|10
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|P. Pipes
|8
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hankerson
|5
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Patterson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McCloud
|13
|4
|6
|5/11
|2/6
|1/1
|5
|29
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. McNair
|10
|5
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|P. Pipes
|8
|2
|3
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hankerson
|5
|4
|0
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Patterson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|16
|1
|1
|8/10
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Schwartz
|12
|5
|1
|4/10
|0/4
|4/5
|1
|29
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|T. Bell
|4
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|H. Crist
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Chevalier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellogg III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stieber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|23
|16
|29/61
|4/20
|8/11
|16
|200
|8
|3
|9
|3
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reuvers
|19
|3
|2
|8/12
|2/5
|1/2
|4
|20
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1
|B. Davison
|15
|5
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Ford
|12
|5
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|K. King
|12
|2
|4
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Trice
|11
|8
|7
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reuvers
|19
|3
|2
|8/12
|2/5
|1/2
|4
|20
|0
|1
|5
|2
|1
|B. Davison
|15
|5
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|4/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Ford
|12
|5
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|K. King
|12
|2
|4
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|D. Trice
|11
|8
|7
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Pritzl
|10
|5
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|T. Wahl
|5
|3
|3
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|W. McGrory
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Hedstrom
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Anderson
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Qawi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cuevas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|38
|24
|32/62
|15/31
|9/10
|15
|200
|3
|1
|13
|8
|30
-
WMMARY
STNFRD50
81
2nd 51.0
-
HOFSTRA
UCLA41
42
1st 0.0 PACN
-
EMERSON
HARTFD63
78
Final
-
17NOVA
MTSU98
69
Final
-
MOST
MIAMI70
74
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ABIL58
90
Final
-
MISSST
TULANE80
66
Final
-
FLA
STJOES70
62
Final
-
LOYMRY
AF78
64
Final
-
OHIO
24BAYLOR53
76
Final
-
CONCORD
KENTST59
89
Final
-
STAND
NCASHV69
105
Final
-
LDYLAKE
ALCORN56
92
Final
-
DUQ
INDST74
71
Final
-
WCAR
JVILLE96
94
Final/2OT
-
MED
STFRAN58
122
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP50
93
Final
-
ALAM
CLEM51
87
Final
-
BLUE
NCCU44
68
Final
-
RED
UCRIV44
76
Final
-
18XAVIER
TOWSON73
51
Final
-
UNF
IOWA68
83
Final
-
YOUNG
AKRON60
82
Final
-
ARKPB
PITT41
66
Final
-
NEBOM
WASHST85
77
Final
-
WOFF
SFLA55
69
Final
-
22TEXAS
GTOWN66
82
Final
-
CHARLO
APPST55
64
Final
-
CORT
COLG50
89
Final
-
UTAH
CSTCAR57
79
Final
-
TNTECH
WINTHR61
58
Final
-
TNST
12TXTECH57
72
Final
-
UMES
OKLA64
91
Final
-
UCIRV
TCU58
59
Final
-
HOW
MRSHL63
91
Final
-
CMICH
MINN57
82
Final
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI62
72
Final
-
LEHIGH
DRAKE58
74
Final
-
TOLEDO
ND62
64
Final/OT
-
LAMAR
UTVALL74
68
Final
-
NMEX
NMEXST78
77
Final
-
LALAF
WYO61
69
Final/OT
-
WISGB
WISC70
88
Final
-
SDAKST
14ARIZ64
71
Final
-
BUFF
UCONN68
79
Final
-
1DUKE
CAL87
52
Final