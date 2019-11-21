WISGB
Reuvers, Davison lead Wisconsin in 88-70 win over Green Bay

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Nate Reuvers scored 19 points and Brad Davison added 15, all in the first half, as Wisconsin beat Green Bay 88-70 on Thursday night.

The Badgers (4-1) were keyed by a second straight strong performance shooting from behind the 3-point line, hitting 15 of 31. Wisconsin hit 48 percent of its 3-point attempts on Sunday in a win over Marquette.

Green Bay (1-3) looked like it was on the verge of being run out of the gym with less than 2 minutes left in the first half after Davison converted a 4-point play to put the Badgers up 46-26.

But Davison was hurt on the play and came off the court limping. He started the second half before going to the bench just 2 minutes into the period and began riding an exercise bike. After Green Bay used a 13-2 run to close the gap to 12, Davison returned. Aleem Ford knocked down a 3-pointer and the threat was extinguished.

Amari Davis led Green Bay with 16 points and JayQuan McCloud added 13.

BIG PICTURE

Green Bay: Thursday was part of an all-too-familiar pattern for the Phoenix against the Badgers. Wisconsin is 24-1 against Green Bay, including 21-0 at home.

Wisconsin: The Badgers continue to use a balanced attack offensively. Six players came into the game averaging at least eight points, and six finished in double figures on Thursday.

APPEAL DENIED

The NCAA has denied a final appeal from Micah Potter to allow the transfer to be immediately eligible rather than waiting until Dec. 21 to suit up for Wisconsin. Ahead of Thursday's game, Potter learned the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief rejected his final appeal of a decision requiring him to sit out until the end of the first semester. In all, he will miss 10 games. ''I'm still confused why I am being punished for behaving in a manner that the NCAA requests of its student athletes,'' Potter wrote on Twitter after learning of the committee's decision. The 6-foot-10 Potter started 16 games over two seasons for the Buckeyes.

UP NEXT

Green Bay: Hosts Cal State Northridge on Monday.

Wisconsin: Travels to the Barclays Center in New York to play Richmond in the Roman Legends Classic Tournament on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. McCloud
B. Davison
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
38.2 Field Goal % 54.2
21.4 Three Point % 42.1
75.0 Free Throw % 94.7
  Defensive rebound by Walt McGrory 38:42
  PJ Pipes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Joe Hedstrom made layup 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Joe Hedstrom 6.0
  Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot 8.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Kameron Hankerson 31.0
+ 2 Walt McGrory made jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Walt McGrory 58.0
  Amari Davis missed free throw 58.0
  Shooting foul on Walt McGrory 58.0
+ 2 Amari Davis made layup 58.0
Team Stats
Points 70 88
Field Goals 29-61 (47.5%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 15-31 (48.4%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 39
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 20 30
Team 2 1
Assists 16 24
Steals 8 3
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
A. Davis G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
35
N. Reuvers F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Green Bay 1-3 294170
home team logo Wisconsin 4-1 513788
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Kohl Center Madison, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Green Bay 1-3 83.3 PPG 47.7 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo Wisconsin 4-1 72.0 PPG 36.5 RPG 11.3 APG
Key Players
1
A. Davis G 11.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.0 APG 55.6 FG%
35
N. Reuvers F 14.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.8 APG 40.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Davis G 16 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
35
N. Reuvers F 19 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
47.5 FG% 51.6
20.0 3PT FG% 48.4
72.7 FT% 90.0
Wisconsin
Starters
N. Reuvers
B. Davison
A. Ford
K. King
D. Trice
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 19 3 2 8/12 2/5 1/2 4 20 0 1 5 2 1
B. Davison 15 5 3 4/8 3/6 4/4 2 24 1 0 1 0 5
A. Ford 12 5 2 5/11 2/5 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 2 3
K. King 12 2 4 4/8 2/3 2/2 1 30 1 0 2 1 1
D. Trice 11 8 7 3/7 3/5 2/2 0 32 0 0 1 0 8
Starters
N. Reuvers
B. Davison
A. Ford
K. King
D. Trice
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 19 3 2 8/12 2/5 1/2 4 20 0 1 5 2 1
B. Davison 15 5 3 4/8 3/6 4/4 2 24 1 0 1 0 5
A. Ford 12 5 2 5/11 2/5 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 2 3
K. King 12 2 4 4/8 2/3 2/2 1 30 1 0 2 1 1
D. Trice 11 8 7 3/7 3/5 2/2 0 32 0 0 1 0 8
Bench
B. Pritzl
T. Wahl
W. McGrory
J. Hedstrom
T. Anderson
M. Potter
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
C. Higginbottom
S. Qawi
C. Cuevas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pritzl 10 5 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 3 32 0 0 0 1 4
T. Wahl 5 3 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 15 1 0 2 1 2
W. McGrory 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 3
J. Hedstrom 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
T. Anderson 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Qawi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cuevas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 38 24 32/62 15/31 9/10 15 200 3 1 13 8 30
NCAA BB Scores