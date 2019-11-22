WMMARY
STNFRD

No Text

Terry scores 21, has 10 boards in Stanford's win over Tribe

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Freshman Tyrell Terry was having trouble with his long-range shooting, so he put in some extra work. It paid off.

Terry scored 21 points to go with 10 rebounds and Stanford opened its season with six straight victories for the first time in 11 years, beating William & Mary 81-50 Thursday night.

''I told him during the recruiting process that every team I've seen him play on takes his personality,'' Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. ''He's doing a great job of passing the ball.''

Oscar da Silva and Daejon Davis added 14 points apiece for the Cardinal (6-0), who are off to their best start since opening the 2008-09 season with 10 straight wins.

Andy Van Vliet, the reigning CAA Player of the Week, scored 11 points to lead the Tribe (4-2), who have lost two in a row since opening with four wins. Quinn Blair added 10 points.

''I don't know what our team can take away from this kind of game,'' Tribe coach Dane Fischer said. ''Anytime you play at the highest level, which this is, it's a great opportunity for the guys to take on some great competition. We played great the other night at Oklahoma. But I didn't think we had the same effort or energy tonight. That's something we can work on.

Senior Nathan Knight, who scored 30 points in William & Mary's loss to the Sooners, made 2 of 4 from the field and had five rebounds before fouling out. He was averaging a double-double through the first five games.

''It was a team effort,'' Haase said. ''We used multiple guys on him. Mostly Bryce (Wills), who did a great job. His versatility is unbelievable. He can guard so many different players.''

Terry was 8 of 11 from the field, including a 5 of 7 effort from 3-point range.

''We had to put two halves together,'' Terry said. ''We made it a goal to play a full 40 minutes.''

Stanford freshman Spencer Jones scored his first 2-point basket of the season with just over 12 minutes to play on a driving layup. His first 17 field goals were all from 3-point range.

''We had been giving him a hard time about that,'' Davis said. ''That's why he pointed to us and gave us the peace sign.''

Stanford outscored the Tribe 8-2 over the final two minutes of the first half to take a 39-25 lead.

William & Mary went scoreless for a span of 4:26 in the first half.

IT'S BEEN AWHILE

William & Mary made its third appearance at Stanford, though it was just the second meeting between the schools. The Tribe last played the Cardinal here in a tournament in 1987. They also played in the Stanford Invitational in 1998 but did not meet the hosts. That's the last time William & Mary has played a game in California. Stanford is also the Tribe's first Pac-12 opponent since playing at Arizona State in 1996.

BIG PICTURE

William & Mary: The Tribe opened the season by matching a school record with three consecutive road victories. They started 4-0 for the first time in 27 years and Dane Fischer became the first coach to win his first four games at William & Mary since the 1943-44 season.

Stanford: Tyrell Terry became the first freshman since at least 1996 to reach double figures in scoring in each of his first five games. He's brought a 14.0 scoring average into play Thursday, which includes a 16-of-17 effort from the foul line (.941). He also leads the team in assists (3.4).

UP NEXT

William & Mary: The Tribe returns home to play Morehead State on Tuesday.

Stanford: The Cardinal advances to the Hall of Fame Classic `Final Four' in Kansas City and meets Oklahoma on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Barnes
T. Terry
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
42.1 Field Goal % 52.4
22.2 Three Point % 45.0
85.7 Free Throw % 84.2
  Bad pass turnover on Miguel Ayesa, stolen by Rodney Herenton 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Rainers Hermanovskis 14.0
  Mehkel Harvey missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Mehkel Harvey missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Keenan Fitzmorris 14.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Keenan Fitzmorris 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Stanford 51.0
  Thatcher Stone missed layup, blocked by Sam Beskind 53.0
  Turnover on Keenan Fitzmorris 1:06
  Offensive foul on Keenan Fitzmorris 1:06
  Double dribble turnover on Thatcher Stone 1:24
Team Stats
Points 50 81
Field Goals 18-50 (36.0%) 26-47 (55.3%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 8-16 (50.0%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 40
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 16 31
Team 4 5
Assists 8 11
Steals 5 8
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
11
A. Van Vliet F
11 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
T. Terry G
21 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Tribe 4-2 252550
home team logo Cardinal 6-0 394281
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Maples Pavilion Stanford, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Tribe 4-2 75.4 PPG 39.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Cardinal 6-0 77.4 PPG 37.6 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
11
A. Van Vliet F 16.0 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.2 APG 50.0 FG%
3
T. Terry G 15.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.3 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Van Vliet F 11 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
3
T. Terry G 21 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
36.0 FG% 55.3
35.3 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 70.0
Tribe
Starters
A. Van Vliet
L. Loewe
N. Knight
B. Barnes
T. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Van Vliet 11 5 2 4/11 3/6 0/1 2 30 2 0 2 0 5
L. Loewe 9 2 3 4/9 0/1 1/3 1 30 1 0 1 0 2
N. Knight 7 5 1 2/4 1/2 2/3 5 21 1 1 6 0 5
B. Barnes 6 2 1 3/12 0/3 0/0 4 23 0 0 3 1 1
T. Hamilton 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 3 22 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
A. Van Vliet
L. Loewe
N. Knight
B. Barnes
T. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Van Vliet 11 5 2 4/11 3/6 0/1 2 30 2 0 2 0 5
L. Loewe 9 2 3 4/9 0/1 1/3 1 30 1 0 1 0 2
N. Knight 7 5 1 2/4 1/2 2/3 5 21 1 1 6 0 5
B. Barnes 6 2 1 3/12 0/3 0/0 4 23 0 0 3 1 1
T. Hamilton 2 2 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 3 22 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
Q. Blair
M. Ayesa
M. Harvey
R. Hermanovskis
T. Stone
J. Williams
T. Scott
M. Dronjak
A. Washburn
B. Wight
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Blair 10 1 0 3/5 2/3 2/3 2 24 0 0 2 0 1
M. Ayesa 4 1 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 1 0
M. Harvey 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
R. Hermanovskis 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 2 0
T. Stone 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dronjak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wight - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 20 8 18/50 6/17 8/16 22 200 5 1 17 4 16
Cardinal
Starters
T. Terry
O. da Silva
D. Davis
S. Jones
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Terry 21 10 3 8/11 5/7 0/2 0 29 3 0 3 0 10
O. da Silva 14 2 1 5/8 0/1 4/4 3 23 0 1 2 0 2
D. Davis 14 2 4 4/8 2/2 4/4 3 29 3 1 3 0 2
S. Jones 9 3 0 2/3 1/2 4/6 2 25 0 1 0 2 1
B. Wills 5 7 1 2/6 0/2 1/1 3 29 0 1 2 0 7
Starters
T. Terry
O. da Silva
D. Davis
S. Jones
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Terry 21 10 3 8/11 5/7 0/2 0 29 3 0 3 0 10
O. da Silva 14 2 1 5/8 0/1 4/4 3 23 0 1 2 0 2
D. Davis 14 2 4 4/8 2/2 4/4 3 29 3 1 3 0 2
S. Jones 9 3 0 2/3 1/2 4/6 2 25 0 1 0 2 1
B. Wills 5 7 1 2/6 0/2 1/1 3 29 0 1 2 0 7
Bench
J. Delaire
I. White
J. Keefe
K. Fitzmorris
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
L. Kisunas
K. Pugh
N. Begovich
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Delaire 9 4 1 2/3 0/0 5/6 3 21 1 1 0 1 3
I. White 4 3 0 1/4 0/2 2/3 0 13 0 0 0 0 3
J. Keefe 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/3 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
K. Fitzmorris 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 2 1 0
R. Herenton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
S. Beskind 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0
L. Kisunas 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/1 1 13 0 0 1 0 2
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 35 11 26/47 8/16 21/30 19 200 8 6 14 4 31
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores